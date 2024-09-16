Canada expands entry ban on Iranian officials

An Iranian walks next to a wall painting of Iran's national flag at a street in Tehran, Iran, on June 2, 2022. Canada on Sunday expanded its list of Iranian government officials who are not admissible to the country. File Photo by Abedin Tahereknareh/EPA-EFE

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Canada is expanding its entry ban on Iranian officials over the Middle Eastern country's involvement in terrorism and human rights violations.

"We are sending a strong message that those involved in terrorism, human rights violations and atrocities are not welcome here," Dominic LeBlanc, the minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, said in a statment.

"Canada will always stand up for human rights and fight for justice, at home and around the world."

Since November 2022 when Public Safety Canada designated Iran as a terrorist regime under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, Iranians who have served as senior officials within the Middle Eastern country's government from Nov. 15, 2019, onwards have been barred from entering the North American country.

On Sunday, Canada said it was pushing that inadmissible date to June 23, 2003 -- the day when Iranian authorities detained Iranian-Canadian photojournalist Zahra Kazemi. She was detained while working as a journalist outside Iran's infamous Evin prison, and died July 10, 2003. She was reportedly beaten and died from her injuries.

"This change means that any senior official who served in the Iranian government at any time since June 23, 2003, is now inadmissible to Canada," Public Safety Canada and Canada Border Services Agency said in a statement.

The move also opens those with temporary or permanent resident status to undefined "enforcement action" that could include removal from the country.

Accord to statistics from the Canada Border Services Agency, some 17,800 applications were reviewed under the inadmissible rule as of Aug. 26, resulting in 82 visas cancelled.

Fifteen people were also reported inadmissible under the rule, with two issued deporation orders, it said, adding that another person was removed from the country and five cases were ongoing.

Canada's Iranian diaspora community has a population of more than 200,000, according to government statistics.

The Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs advocacy group in Canada celebrated the Sunday announcement.

"Iran's terror extends beyond its support for violence abroad. The regime's violence includes the oppression of its own people, especially women," it said in a statement.

"Canada's move to advance the date of inadmissibility related to the murder of Canadian journalist Zahra Kazemi is a positive step."

The announcement comes after Canada in June designated Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps a terrorist entity under its Criminal Code.