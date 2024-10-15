Canada expels Indian diplomats over accusations of threatening, violent acts and murder

Canada and India on Monday expelled each other's high-level diplomats after Canada accused the Indian government of a continuing effort to spy on, harass, and murder Indian dissidents on its soil.

The moves were the latest in diplomatic fallout between the two countries that began last year after Canada said India was involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and Sikh separatist leader branded a "terrorist" by India.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India's government of carrying out the murder and harassment of Indian dissidents on Canadian territory.

At a news conference on Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadian investigators have "clear and compelling evidence that agents of the government of India have engaged in and continue to engage in activities that pose a significant threat to public safety."

Those activities, he said, include "clandestine information gathering techniques, coercive behavior targeting South Asian Canadians, and involvement in over a dozen threatening and violent acts, including murder."

"This is unacceptable," he added.

The accusations prompted Canada to expel six Indian diplomats from the country, shortly after India expelled six high-level Canadian diplomats and withdrew its envoy from Canada in retaliation.

Indian agents in Canada also used organized crime to target Canada's South Asian community, Royal Canadian Mounted Police assistant commissioner Brigitte Gauvin said at an earlier news conference. An organization called "the Bishnoi Group," she said, was linked to India's government.

Lawrence Bishnoi, accused by India's National Investigation Agency of masterminding a criminal syndicate, is currently awaiting trial in the western part of the country on terrorism charges.

India said it pulled its diplomats from the country after Canada said they were "persons of interest" in an internal investigation. "The Government of India strongly rejects these preposterous imputations and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau Government," the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Murder of Sikh leader on Canadian soil triggers diplomatic row

The deterioration of diplomatic relations between the two countries was triggered by the fatal shooting of Nijjar outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, a suburb of Vancouver with a large Sikh population, in June of last year.

Nijjar, 45, was a leader in the movement to carve out a piece of Indian territory as a homeland for the Sikh population. He was appointed the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, a militant organization within the movement that India calls a terrorist group. In Surrey, he headed a Sikh place of worship.

More: Canada says India helped assassinate a Sikh activist: Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar? Rift between the countries widens

India's government first began in seeking Nijjar in 2007, in connection with the bombing of a movie theater in the state of Punjab. By that time, Nijjar had already lived in Canada for a decade. He earned his Canadian citizenship in 2015.

Canada's suspicions that India was involved in Nijjar's death prompted the country to pause talks on a trade treaty and expel each other's diplomats last September.

Later that year, U.S. officials said they foiled a plot by an Indian agent to assassinate a Sikh leader on American soil.

Contributing: Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Diplomatic fallout between Canada and India intensifies