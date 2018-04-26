Canada eyes first mixed doubles world title — but it won't be easy

Everything had been going so smoothly for Canada's Laura Crocker and Kirk Muyres at the world mixed doubles curling championship in Oestersund, Sweden.

At 6-0 heading into their final round-robin game on Thursday, the two appeared on cruise control. Then they met the undefeated Koreans and everything changed.

Korea handed Crocker and Muyres their first loss, an 8-5 defeat. But there's no time for the pair to dwell on it as they shift gears and begin playoffs on Friday.

After the loss, Crocker didn't mince her words about their play.

"We deserved to lose that game but we know what we need to do better," she said. "Sometimes you need a kick in the butt like that."

Win, move on. Lose, go home.

They can't afford anymore mistakes now. It's simple from here on out — win, move on; lose, go home.

Canada, by virtue of placing second in Group E, dropped to sixth overall of the 16 teams in the playoffs. That means Crocker and Muyres will play the Czech Republic in a single elimination game.

"This is what it's all about, pressure, excitement, do or die. And we're doing it for Canada," Muyres said. "As a kid you dream of these opportunities and we have worked for the last 15 years to one day hopefully be in this massive, pressure-packed position."

Canada has never won the title in the 11 years its been played.

The Koreans placed first overall and will play Finland. Estonia won Group C by going a perfect 7-0, placing a spot above the Canadians in fifth and will play Turkey.

The other teams still in the hunt for the championship include the United States, Scotland, Japan, Sweden, China, Norway, Russia, Hungary, Switzerland and Italy.

The round of 16 and quarter-finals will be played Friday, with the semifinals and championship on Saturday.

Crocker and Muyres are keeping things in perspective right now. They did, after all, lose to the best team in the round-robin in Korea.

No time to panic just yet, says Muyres.

Intensity

"We just have to continue to come out firing with intensity and get our rocks in good usable positions," he said.

The two were on the ice late Thursday night as a part of their allotted practice time in preparation for the first playoff game.

When Canada met the Czechs in the round-robin, Crocker and Muyres handily defeated them by a score of 9-3.

When the duo has been dialled in at this competition, they've communicated well and trusted the ice, something Crocker says didn't happen in their game against Korea.

"We missed the wrong shots at the wrong time and didn't adjust to the ice well enough and trust what we were seeing out there," she said.