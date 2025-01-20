Canada’s five sunniest cities to beat the winter blues

Winter in Canada can often be described in two words: cold and dark. It can feel like the short days and cloudy skies are taking over the world and your mind.

Winter blues are said to peak on the third Monday in January – sometimes referred to as Blue Monday. The concept was originally coined in 2005 by a travel company as part of a marketing campaign, but it has since been widely adopted in popular culture.

Sunshine plays a big role in mental health, and in a season where sunshine is seldom and short-lived, it’s no wonder people tend to struggle with their mental health during winter’s dark days.

Vitamin D deficiency - check list

Some signs of vitamin D deficiency. (Source)

Basking in the sunshine helps the brain to release a hormone called serotonin—one of the mood-boosting hormones that help us feel more at ease. A lack of serotonin can lead to low mood, increased depression, and anxiety.

Many people will book vacations in sunny destinations in order to beat the winter blues. But international travel isn’t always an option for everyone. So instead, here is a list of Canada’s top five sunniest cities to consider visiting this dark season.

Data for this ranking is from CurrentResults.com and has been reviewed and approved by The Weather Network meteorologists.

5: Saskatoon, Sask.

When we talk about Saskatchewan, oftentimes the first city to come to mind is Regina. However, Saskatoon is the Prairies’ hidden gem. On average, 49 per cent of daylight hours and 319 days of the year in the city are filled with sunshine.

From visiting the city’s many distilleries to grabbing a pair of snowshoes or cross-country skis to hit the local trails, there’s plenty to do while taking in the extra sunshine.

Be sure to bundle up, though. The average January highs in Saskatoon feel like -14, and the lows feel like an even colder -26.

4: Regina, Sask.

An average of 50 per cent of the days in Saskatchewan’s capital is spent in the sun. On top of that, an average of 322 of each year are sun-filled!

There are also plenty of things to do in Regina, befitting a provincial capital. Folks can explore local trails or take in Regina’s esteemed performing arts scene. There are also a plethora of local attractions for people to visit, including the world’s largest T. rex!

Like Saskatoon, however, you’ll want to bundle up. Temperatures can feel like -14 in the day, and the city sees an average of 51 cm of snowfall in January.

3: Edmonton, Alta.

Like Regina, Edmonton also sees an average of 50 per cent of its days being sunshine-filled, but it ranks on top of Regina for its three extra days of sunshine each year.

From visiting the largest museum in Western Canada and taking in historical art at Alberta’s Art Museum to shopping and playing at the West Edmonton Mall, there’s plenty to keep you busy while visiting Edmonton.

Despite being farther north than Regina and Saskatoon, January’s daytime temperatures in Edmonton feel like a more bearable -10. Although, be wary of the snow because an average of 69 cm falls over Edmonton throughout January.

2: Winnipeg, Man.

Moving to the eastern Prairies for our number two spot, we have Winnipeg with 51 per cent of the daytime hours featuring the sunny weather.

Winnipeg—Manitoba’s capital—is known for its extremely cold winters. In the past, the city has recorded temperatures colder than those on Mars!

Don’t be deterred from the cold, though. The city has plenty to offer, such as touring the Royal Canadian Mint or the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

1: Calgary, Alta.

Rounding out this list of Canada’s sunniest cities is none other than Calgary!

An average of 52 per cent of Calgary’s daytime hours are sun-filled, and an average of 333 days of the year are sunny. Of the top five sunniest cities in Western Canada, Calgary also has the most pleasant January temperatures, with daytime highs only feeling like -4.

Try out downhill skiing or grab a pair of skates if you want something to do while in Calgary. Or consider taking a trip to the nearby Rocky Mountains and experience Canada’s natural wonders.

