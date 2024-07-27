Canada hit by Olympic points penalty for drone spying scandal - as head coach banned for one year

Canada coach Bev Priestman has been banned by Fifa over the scandal (Getty Images)

Olympic women’s football champions Canada have been docked six points, with head coach Bev Priestman suspended for a year, after the team admitted to using a drone to spy on their opponents.

The punishment, determined by Fifa, follows an investigation into the team after their opening opponents New Zealand reported a drone had flown over their training session before Paris 2024.

The Canadian Olympic Committee said they were informed of the incident and took the decision to send Priestman home on Friday, as well as Canadian officials Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander, who have also been banned for a year.

Fifa, who fast-tracked their investigation, found Priestman and her two assistants “were each found responsible for offensive behavior and violation of the principles of fair play.”

While the coaches and the Canadian federation can appeal the punishment, the points deduction does not elimate the defending champions from the women’s football tourament.

Canada defeated New Zealand 2-1 in their opening game, which took place after they were caught using drones, and they must beat France on Sunday and Colombia on Thursday to have any hope of advancing from Group A on three points.

Priestman, who is English and led Canada to gold in Tokyo three years ago, had stepped aside from duties before she was sent home along with two of her staff.

Priestman added a statement apologising again to New Zealand and said: “This does not represent the values our team stands for.

“I am ultimately responsible for our conduct [...], to emphasise our team’s committment to integrity I have decided to voluntarily withdraw from coaching the match on Thursday.”