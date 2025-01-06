Canada’s Justin Trudeau Expected to Resign as Liberal Party Leader This Week: Report

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is preparing to announce his resignation as Liberal Party Leader as soon as Monday, according to a new report in The Globe and Mail .

Following a steep downfall in public opinion polls and an unhappy caucus calling on him to quit, three sources told the Canadian newspaper that while they don’t know exactly when Trudeau would announce his resignation, it is likely to happen before a key national caucus meeting on Wednesday.

The newspaper added that it would not be identifying the sources as they “were not authorized to discuss internal party matters.”

One of the sources, who claimed to have spoken recently to Trudeau, said that the prime minister acknowledges that he has to make the announcement before he meets the Liberal caucus so that it doesn’t look like he was edged out by his own party members.

The three sources also added that they are unsure of who would replace Trudeau as the Liberal Party’s leader after his resignation, noting that it’s not clear whether or not he’ll leave immediately upon his resignation or stay on until a new leader is selected. The Liberal Party national executive group is slated to meet this week, according to The Globe and Mail.