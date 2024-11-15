As Canada leads a beefed-up NATO force near Russia's border, the alliance prepares for Trump

Corp. Guillaume Lavoie and Corp. Matthew Bowler from Quebec show a defensive position in a trench during Resolute Warrior military exercises in Latvia. (Corinne Seminoff/CBC - image credit)

At the sprawling forested Ādaži military base, north east of Riga, Latvia, Capt. Harrison Burrows is one of more than 3,000 troops who has spent the past two weeks participating in a Canadian-led NATO military exercise designed to simulate an attack on the Baltic nation coming from beyond its nearly 300 km-long border with Russia.

It's the first exercise held in Latvia since the military forces in the country were scaled up to a multinational brigade, also led by Canada, that is made up of troops and equipment from more than 13 nations.

"I would say 50 per cent if not more things that you see here today weren't actually here earlier this summer," Burrows said to CBC News during a press tour to the base on Wednesday, where combat vehicles, weaponry and a radar system were on display.

During the past six months of his deployment, Burrows, who is normally based at CFB Valcartier, witnessed how the various military units, and different pieces of equipment were integrated into a larger force as part of an effort to bolster NATO's eastern flank.

Capt. Harrison Burrows gives a tour to media during a two-week military exercise led by Canada at Ādaži military base, north east of Riga, Latvia. (Jean-Francois Bisson/CBC)

Asked about the U.S. presidential election, Burrows admitted that there was talk among troops around what would change after president-elect Donald Trump is sworn in in January.

"There's been low-level discussions, but at the end of the day, our our mandate is for NATO," said Burrows.

The Nov. 5 election of Donald Trump could potentially create friction in the 32 member alliance, given his past warnings that the U.S. will leave NATO nations to their own defences if they don't spend more on defence.

WATCH | Canadian-led military brigade practises in Latvia:

Pressure expected from Trump

In February on the campaign trail Trump even said he would encourage Russia to do "whatever" it wants to allies that don't pay up.

While at the time the White House called those comments "appalling and unhinged," NATO's Secretary General Mark Rutte, who previously served as the prime minister of the Netherlands and frequently met with Trump during his first term as president, describes Trump as someone who tries to invigorate the debate about defence spending.

Smoke bombs go off during the military exercises. Canada expanded its deployment in Latvia in 2023, and is committed until at least 2026.

Smoke bombs go off during the military exercises. Canada expanded its deployment in Latvia in 2023, and is committed until at least 2026. (Corinne Seminoff/CBC)

"No doubt he will push [NATO countries] again to do more, to take a bigger share of the burden, which is only fair," Rutte said in an interview with CBC News while attending the final day of the military exercises at Camp Ādaži.

"The U.S. is about 50 per cent of NATO's economy, but they are doing more than 50 per cent of defence spending at the moment."

WATCH | NATO expecting pressure from Trump for more spending from members:

In 2023, the U.S. spent more than $900 billion US on defence, which accounts for more than 65 per cent of NATO's overall military spending.

While NATO allies are expected to spend two per cent of their gross domestic product [GDP] on defence, a quarter of members don't, including Canada, which is expected to spend under 1.4 per cent this year.

While Rutte says all NATO members need to spend "considerably more" than two per cent on defence, he pointed to Canada's leadership of the multinational brigade as evidence of its commitment to supporting the security priorities of the alliance.

Corp Youssef Zitouni and Corp. Oliver Hutpays demonstrate how they would observe enemy movements from a trench during the exercises.

Corp Youssef Zitouni and Corp. Oliver Hutpays demonstrate how they would observe enemy movements from a trench during the exercises. (Corinne Seminoff/CBC)

Canada deployed until 2026

Canada's deployment to Latvia began in 2017 when hundreds of soldiers were stationed there as a part of a battlegroup.

In 2023, Canada committed $2. 6 billion to expand and continue the deployment until 2026.

Gen. Jennie Carignan, Canada's chief of the defence staff told CBC News that she anticipates Canada's largest international deployment to continue well beyond that.

"I think considering the actions of Russia and what's going on in terms of threats, we can expect Canada to be here for a long time."

During the military exercise, which started Nov. 1, Canadian tanks and light-armoured vehicles were participating in a scenario along with 12 other nations where they had to battle an enemy that had invaded NATO territory.

During the military exercise, which started Nov. 1, Canadian tanks and light-armoured vehicles were participating in a scenario along with 12 other nations where they had to battle an enemy that had invaded NATO territory. (Corinne Seminoff/CBC)

Most of the Canadian troops deployed to Latvia are on six-month rotations, and in January, for the first time, Sweden will be sending 600 troops as part of its first deployment as a new NATO member, having joined the alliance in March 2024.

Latvia, which was part of the Soviet Union until 1991 and has a large Russian population, fears that the Kremlin could try to take some of its territory .

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs expressed gratitude for Canada's commitment and hopes to see more investment, particularly in air defence.

WATCH | Defence chief says military-to-military relationship with U.S. 'very durable':

Canada says two additional air defence systems will be put in place in Latvia in 2026, and 2027.

"We all know what we need," said Rinkēvičs who added that NATO countries could learn from Russia, which ramped up military production and is planning to spend over six per cent of its GDP on defence in 2025.

"We still are all living in a kind of land of hope. Unfortunately, we must face reality."