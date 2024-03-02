Canada men continue to struggle on HSBC SVNS circuit, losing second straight in L.A.

CARSON, Calif. — Canada's men lost their second straight game at the HSBC SVNS Los Angeles, blanked 40-0 by high-flying Fiji on Saturday.

On Friday, the Canadians were beaten 24-7 by France, which finished third last week in Vancouver.

Two tries by William Iraguha gave the French a 12-0 lead at the break Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park. Matthew Percillier scored to cut the deficit, only to see France pull ahead with tries from Stephen Parez Edo Martin and 15s captain Antoine Dupont.

Going into their final pool game against Britain later in the day, the Canadians had lost 12 straight since defeating France 33-7 on Dec. 10 to finish seventh in Cape Town.

Canada finished last in the Dubai, Perth and Vancouver tournaments and stands 12th in the season standings.

The Canadian women, who were fifth in the standings coming into Los Angeles, opened group play Friday with a 20-10 win over Britain with tries from Krissy Scurfield, Carissa Norsten, Asia Hogan-Rochester and Alysha Corrigan.

The Canadian women were scheduled to play Spain and the U.S. later Saturday.

The slimmed-down sevens circuit features seven regular-season events, each featuring men's and women's competition, plus a grand final with promotion and relegation at stake.

After Los Angeles, the teams go to Hong Kong and Singapore before wrapping up in Madrid from May 31 to June 2.

