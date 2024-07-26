Canada men's soccer team attempted drone spying at Copa America, Canada Soccer CEO says

Jesse Marsch, Canada's men's soccer coach, was aware after the fact of possible drone usage at the Copa America tournament in the United States, says the CEO of Canada Soccer. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images - image credit)

The CEO of Canada Soccer says the men's national soccer team "attempted drone usage" during the Copa America tournament that wrapped earlier this month.

Kevin Blue said that it was his understanding it didn't affect competitive integrity but would not offer details as he spoke with media from Paris on Friday.

Asked whether Jesse Marsch, the head coach of the men's national team, was aware of possible drone usage at that tournament in the United States, Blue said he was aware after the fact.

Blue was speaking after the women's team's coach Bev Priestman was suspended from the Olympic Games early Friday morning and two staff members were kicked off the soccer team Wednesday following reports a drone was used to spy on New Zealand team practices.

More to come