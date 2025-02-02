Canada, Mexico retaliate against Trump tariffs as China vows 'necessary countermeasures'

Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy, USA TODAY
President Donald Trump on Saturday followed through with his threat to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, pushing the world’s largest economy into a trade war with two neighbors and a superpower.

Mexico and Canada, the top two U.S. trading partners, immediately vowed retaliatory tariffs, while China said it would challenge Trump's move at the World Trade Organization and take other "countermeasures."

With a stroke of a presidential pen, Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Mexican and most Canadian imports and 10% on goods from China, starting on Tuesday.

A lower tariff rate of 10% was set for Canadian energy, including natural gas and oil.

President Donald Trump sits at the Resolute Desk, where he signed executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House on Jan. 30, 2025.
Trump, who has called himself “Tariff Man,” said the move was to force the countries to stem the flow of migrants and fentanyl across the borders and into the U.S.

President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico directed her economy minister to implement retaliatory tariffs, although no details were provided in her statement on X.

She also condemned Trump's suggestion of a connection between the Mexican government and drug traffickers in a post on social media, writing that the U.S. could “combat the sale of narcotics on the streets of their main cities, which they do not do."

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum gestures as she speaks about U.S. President Donald Trump's policies during a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico on Jan. 21, 2025.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would respond with 25% tariffs against $155 billion of U.S. goods, according to Reuters, including beer, wine, lumber and appliances, beginning with $30 billion taking effect Tuesday and $125 billion 21 days later.

Trump’s action will not only harm Canadians but will have “real consequences” for the American people, said Trudeau.

“(It) will put your jobs at risk, potentially shutting down American auto assembly, plants and other manufacturing facilities,” he said. “They will raise costs for you, including food at the grocery store and gas at the pump.”

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks about U.S.-Canada relations as U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to level new tariffs on Canada, during a meeting of Canada-U.S. Relations Council at the Ontario Investment and Trade Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, January 31, 2025.
Meanwhile, Trump also noted in his executive orders that if the targeted countries retaliate against the tariffs imposed, he "may increase or expand in scope the duties imposed under this Executive Order to ensure the efficacy of this action."

National Foreign Trade Council President Jake Colvin said Trump's move threatened to raise the costs of "everything from avocados to automobiles" and urged the U.S., Canada and Mexico to find a quick solution to avoid escalation.

Reuters contributed to the reporting of this story.

Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy is a White House Correspondent for USA TODAY. You can follow her on X @SwapnaVenugopal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Canada and Mexico announce counter tariffs against Trump

