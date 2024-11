CBC

The N.W.T. government is getting up to $25 million in new federal funding for a hydro expansion project that would double the territory's current hydro-generating capacity.The money, announced on Wednesday, is from the federal Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund and will go toward the expansion of the Taltson hydro system, a project the territory has long been trying to make happen. It would connect the North and South Slave systems and allow each one to serve as a backup for the other.The pro