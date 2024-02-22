Canada pledges $80.5M for Kenya-led mission to improve security in Haiti

OTTAWA — Canada is putting $80.5 million toward a mission to improve security conditions in Haiti, where rampant gang violence has caused an ongoing crisis.

Global Affairs Canada says the money will go towards a multinational security mission led by Kenya to support efforts by the Haitian National Police.

It's expected to support training, communications and logistics for police deployed to the mission and expertise in areas like human rights due diligence.

The international mission is not a United Nations operation but it was authorized by the UN Security Council in October.

Gangs have filled a power vacuum in Haiti following the assassination of its president in 2021, and the UN warned earlier this month the situation is becoming ever more dire.

Haiti has suffered widespread hunger, a collapse of basic health services and disturbing accounts of sexual violence.

