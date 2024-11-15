Canada Post is the 'Grinch' this Christmas, Whitbourne mayor says

Whitbourne mayor Hilda Whelan says the rural town will be hit hard by the ongoing Canada Post strike, likening the company to the Grinch. (Curtis Hicks/CBC - image credit)

Whitbourne mayor Hilda Whelan says the rural town will be hit hard by the ongoing Canada Post strike, likening the company to the Grinch.

Whitbourne Mayor Hilda Whelan says the rural town will be hit hard by the ongoing Canada Post strike. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

Canada Post users in Whitbourne, N.L., found themselves in the right place at the wrong time Friday morning.

Christopher Greene was trying to ship an order for a customer for his business partner's business Adora Boutique. The normal, everyday task went undone when he was turned away.

"Well, it seems like I got the timing wrong and they were on strike," Greene told CBC News on Friday.

He says the strike is tough on small businesses, especially in a rural community.

Whitbourne is about an hour's drive west of St. John's, and is home to about 1,100 people. Canada Post is the only location in the community for residents to send and receive mail. The location also serves the neighbouring community of Blaketown.

Whitbourne Mayor Hilda Whelan told CBC News it's too expensive to hire a courier, and deliveries would be "impossible" without post office.

"Canada Post is the link to all of this, and I think it's very inappropriate that they do this during the Christmas time," said Whelan.

"I think that the Canada Post here is being the Christmas Grinch."

Christopher Greene, whose partner owns Adora Boutique in Whitbourne, says the strike came at an inconvenient time.

Christopher Greene, whose partner owns Adora Boutique in Whitbourne, says the strike comes at an inconvenient time. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

More than presents

The strike means packages — and Santa Claus — could be late this year, but there's other concerns on Whelan's list.

She fears cheques for seniors will also be delayed during a very busy holiday season.

Over 70 per cent of Whitbourne's population is made up of seniors, says Whelan, and many of them might rely on the postal service for their income.

However, Canada Post says it will still be delivering financial assistance — including old age security, child benefits and pensions — on time,

Canada Post customers are encouraged to use online banking and financial services to avoid disruptions.

Marion Rideout lives in Blaketown. She said she was hoping to mail a donation to the Salvation Army on Friday. Although she does a lot of her banking online, she says she still has some bills and other documents that come through the post office.

"I think it's going to be quite difficult for seniors especially," said Rideout.

Download our free CBC News app to sign up for push alerts for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter here. Click here to visit our landing page.