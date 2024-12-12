Canada Post strike 'coming at a cost' to some P.E.I. businesses and non-profits

In the lead-up to the holidays, Kaye Chen, who runs an online store based in P.E.I., would typically ship dozens of packages every week through Canada Post. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC - image credit)

From producing specialty metal products to charitable fundraising, some businesses and organizations on P.E.I. are in a bind as the Canada Post strike nears the end of its fourth week.

It's the busiest time of year for online store owner Kaye Chen, who on average ships 20 to 30 orders a day throughout the month of December.

"Without Canada Post, it is so crazy frustrating," said Chen, who would typically use the postal service to get all of those products to their buyers.

Now, she's using private couriers and it's costing her in fees — and customers. She's paying about $2 more for every order going to the United States and $8 more for products going further than that.

And she's not passing that extra cost along to her customers: "I paid the difference. I didn't charge back to the customer."

Since the strike began on Nov. 15, she estimates that she is out of pocket about $2,000.

About 55,000 Canada Post workers are on the picket line across the country, and talks between the union and the Crown corporation have not been productive.

A federally appointed mediator put negotiations on pause two weeks ago after finding the two sides were too far apart to continue trying to reach an agreement.

Anxiety among artisans

Malpeque Fine Iron products, a P.E.I. company that manufactures metal decor and furnishings, is feeling the pressure of the job action too.

A lot of the craft businesses on P.E.I., on a smaller scale than us... you really have to feel for them. People don't buy for Christmas in January or February. — Dianne Schurman, co-owner, Malpeque Fine Iron Products

The company doesn't use Canada Post to transport its products, but it does receive a lot of its materials and small parts in the mail.

Now they are using a private courier to get the things they need, but it's not easy, said co-owner Dianne Schurman.

"It takes a very long time and we've actually had to get our courier to go pick up things throughout our country that we need," she said. "It costs a lot of money."

Schurman said she's confident the parts her company needs will arrive before the holidays, but her thoughts are with the others in her industry.

"A lot of the craft businesses on P.E.I., on a smaller scale than us, ship their product through Canada Post, and you really have to feel for them," she said.

"This is a one-time thing, in December. People don't buy for Christmas in January and February."

Uncertainty for charities

Some not-for-profits on the Island are facing difficulties too.

At this time of year, P.E.I. Family Violence Prevention Services kicks off its annual campaign, with the goal of raiding $100,000.

While the group is mostly funded through the government, executive director Danya O'Malley said it still has to raise about $300,000 a year on its own.

"If we're not able to get close to that, it could be potentially difficult for us," she said.

They mailed out hundreds of letters, and normally receive donations by return mail. But with the strike underway, she said she's not sure what will happen.

"I'm so very compassionate to the issue," she said. "I'm very pro-union, very pro this process, but for us it's coming at a cost and that's unfortunate. So I really do hope that things are wrapped up equitably and soon."

It doesn't seem like that will happen overnight, though.

On Wednesday, Canada Post said the union's new demands are unaffordable and unsustainable, claiming they would cost more than $3 billion over four years at a time when the postal service is struggling financially.

The union said its latest proposals included wage increases lower than it was previously seeking, as well as a cost-of-living allowance and better job security.