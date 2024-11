Reuters

China's President Xi Jinping told his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden that the issues of Taiwan, democracy, human rights and rights to development are "red lines" for China and not to be challenged, the official state media Xinhua said on Sunday. Xi warned the United States not to get involved in bilateral disputes over islands and reefs in the South China Sea or "aid or abet the impulsion to make provocations" in that region, it said.