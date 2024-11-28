Canada Post temporarily laying off staff as strike continues
Canada Post has confirmed that it has been temporarily laying off workers as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
Canada Post has confirmed that it has been temporarily laying off workers as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
With Canada Post workers on strike, two Ottawa residents are stepping in to help get letters to Santa on time.
Ashley Lomax waited 15 years for her name to be selected in New Brunswick's moose licence draw. Not only did she get her moose on the first day of hunting season this year, it was a giant — and she did it with a compound bow, no less. It's also a record-breaker for bow hunting, according to the New Brunswick Big Game Club's record book. The Maces Bay woman was hunting with family members in northern New Brunswick in September, determined to bring down a moose with a bow, rather than a firearm. "
The woman was caught after spending a suspiciously long time in the aircraft bathrooms
Check your fridge if you bought organic eggs from a Costco in one of these five states.
Would you trust an “AI Jesus” with your innermost thoughts and troubles? Researchers and religious leaders on Wednesday released findings from a two-month experiment through art in a Catholic chapel in Switzerland, where an avatar of “Jesus” on a computer screen — tucked into a confessional — took questions by visitors on faith, morality and modern-day woes, and offered responses based on Scripture. After the two-month run of the “Deus in Machina” exhibit at Peter’s Chapel starting in late August, some 900 conversations from visitors –- some came more than once –- were transcribed anonymously.
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying off striking employees as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
A hiker who went missing in northeast British Columbia's backcountry has been found after surviving more than five weeks in a remote provincial park as snow fell and temperatures plunged below –20 C.Sam Benastick, 20, was reported missing after failing to return home on Oct. 17 from a 10-day camping trip. He was reportedly found on a service road Tuesday morning, supporting himself with two walking sticks and his cut-up sleeping bag wrapped around his legs for warmth.CBC News confirmed Benastick
The president-elect fired off his traditional Thanksgiving rant on social media.
Many people in North Korea are suffering from malnutrition and much of the country lives in extreme poverty. Here's what daily life is like.
"I didn’t really feel sorry for him," said Jane Rosenberg.
When President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would recommend major cuts to the federal government in his administration, many public employees knew that their jobs could be on the line.
Donald Trump's niece gave her thoughts on the "civil war" inside the Republican's transition team.
"I thought, well, that might be ballgame," the Democratic senator said, recalling Donald Trump's path to winning the presidential race.
Donald Trump's threat of a 25 per cent tariff on imported goods would have a devastating impact on Canada's economy. But some Canadian workers, industry leaders and economists aren't convinced they'll actually be implemented.In a social media post Trump made Monday evening, the proposed tariffs were framed as a warning to the U.S.'s primary trading partners that "they will pay a very big price," unless both Canada and Mexico take aggressive action to tighten border security.But analysts and thos
BERLIN (Reuters) -Russia's acts of sabotage against Western targets may eventually prompt NATO to consider invoking the alliance's Article 5 mutual defence clause, the head of Germany's foreign intelligence service said on Wednesday. Speaking at an event of the DGAP think tank in Berlin on Wednesday, Bundesnachrichtendienst chief Bruno Kahl said he expected Moscow to further step up its hybrid warfare. "The extensive use of hybrid measures by Russia increases the risk that NATO will eventually consider invoking its Article 5 mutual defence clause," he noted.
President-elect Donald Trump announced a “productive conversation” with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Wednesday and declared on Truth Social that America’s border crisis had been solved. Trump claimed Sheinbaun had “agreed to stop migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border.” He also claimed that the two leaders “talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, U.S. consumption of these drug
President-elect Donald Trump's historic win in the 2024 presidential election has already generated intense discussion as to how and why Trump was able to reconnect with the same electorate that voted...
A controversial American live-streamer is facing the prospect of prison in South Korea for his offensive antics, in a case that is shining a light on the rise of so-called “nuisance influencers” seeking clicks overseas.
The Atlantic's Tom Nichols said the Alabama senator is peddling an "old saw."
George Robinson has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the 1997 killing of 17-year-old James Hutson