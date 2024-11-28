Canada Post temporarily laying off staff as strike continues

CBC

Ashley Lomax waited 15 years for her name to be selected in New Brunswick's moose licence draw. Not only did she get her moose on the first day of hunting season this year, it was a giant — and she did it with a compound bow, no less. It's also a record-breaker for bow hunting, according to the New Brunswick Big Game Club's record book. The Maces Bay woman was hunting with family members in northern New Brunswick in September, determined to bring down a moose with a bow, rather than a firearm. "