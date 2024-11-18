Canada Post workers rally in St. John's on 4th day of national strike

Canada Post workers and union leaders rallied in downtown St. John's on Monday as they continue a national strike in search of better working conditions. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A crowd of Canada Post workers and union supporters rallied in downtown St. John's Monday on the fourth day of the national strike.

Workers say they'll continue to push for better support for the next generation of employees.

"It seems like any time we get any gains, it has to come through this type of action. Because nothing is ever given to us, and we just want to be respected in our workplace," said Arleen Critch, a retail worker with Canada Post.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) says about 55,000 workers in its urban, rural and suburban mail carrier bargaining units are off the job.

For almost a year, CUPW has been at the bargaining table with Canada Post over issues that include wages, working conditions, retirement and the expansion of postal services.

Craig Dyer, president of CUPW Local 126, said Canada Post's desire to introduce a two-tiered pension system — which would see new hires get a different pension plan than current employees — is a deal breaker.

"We are a valuable service, and we are at the negotiating table to make this service better," Dyer said.

"What we have heard is that negotiations will continue on today, and we hope with the influence of the third negotiator some movement will be made by Canada Post."

Pensions are of specific concern to Critch, who is on the picket line for the third time in her 25-year career with the corporation.

"That's a big reason why I stay there, and I want to make sure when I retire, I have that," she said.

Dyer said Canada Post has one of the healthiest pension plans in the country, and dividing it into a tiered system doesn't make sense for employees.

"We have a $7-billion surplus, and the corporation wants to [make] any new hire have a different pension plan for them, which takes the burden off the corporation, and puts it back to the member. And we say no," he said.

Monday's rally included representatives from multiple unions and the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour.

"We're standing shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with our union sisters and brothers and siblings, and the postal workers who are fighting," Federation of Labour president Jessica McCormick told the crowd. "They're fighting for the next generation."

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh — in St. John's to speak at a conference — also addressed the crowd.

He told workers his party would vote against a federal mandate back to work should it happen.

However, Dyer said he's been told that isn't a consideration yet.

