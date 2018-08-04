Canada takes on the world at wheelchair rugby championships

Canada will be among 12 teams competing for the wheelchair rugby world title in Sydney, Australia, beginning on Sunday.

Australia is the reigning champion from the 2014 tournament and takes on New Zealand in the opener.

Canada's first match is on Sunday at 2:30 a.m. ET against France.

The Canadian side, which finished fourth in Rio, will be lead by co-captains Patrice Dagenais and Trevor Hirschfield.

The tournament features two pools of round-robin play with the top two teams in each group advancing to the semifinals.

Canada will take on France, Poland, Great Britain, Colombia, and the United States in Pool B, while Australia, Japan, Sweden, New Zealand, Denmark, and Ireland are on the other side of the draw in Pool A.

The semifinals are scheduled for Aug. 9 at 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m., followed by the bronze-medal match at 11:45 p.m. and the gold-medal game on Aug. 10 at 2 a.m. ET.

Canada's preliminary round schedule

- Sunday, Aug. 5: Canada vs. France, 2:30 a.m. ET

- Monday, Aug. 6: Canada vs. Poland, 2 a.m. ET

- Monday, Aug. 6: Canada vs. Great Britain, 9 p.m. ET

- Tuesday, Aug. 7: Canada vs. Colombia, 10:30 p.m. ET

- Wednesday, Aug. 8: Canada vs. U.S., 4:30 a.m. ET

Canada's full roster

- Eric Rodrigues

- Trevor Hirschfield

- Patrice Dagenais

- Patrice Simard

- Anthony Letourneau

- Travis Murao

- Cody Caldwell

- Shayne Smith

- Matt Debly

- Fabien Lavoie

- Mike Whitehead

- Branden Troutman

- Patrick Côté (head coach)

The Canadian Paralympic Committee and CBC Sports are providing a free live stream of every match of the competition, which runs through Aug. 10.

All matches will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.