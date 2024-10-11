Canada’s Thanksgiving forecast holds a tale of two seasons

An active pattern settling over Canada for the long Thanksgiving weekend will bring a significant swing in conditions from west to east.

Some folks will experience a classic fall holiday, while others will enjoy conditions just warm enough to put away the jackets for a bit.

Here’s a look at what you can expect across Canada for your long weekend.

DON'T MISS: Here's how to safely deep fry your Thanksgiving turkey

High pressure dominates over Western Canada

The overall pattern we’ll see develop heading into Thanksgiving Day is a ridge of high pressure building over the west while a steep trough sets up over the Great Lakes.

Thanksgiving upper level pattern

Folks across Western Canada will kick off the long weekend with a weak centre of high pressure in place over the region.

This ridge will mostly bring sunshine and comfortable temperatures to B.C.’s South Coast, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Northwesterly winds will help stave off excessive warmth, keeping things nice and seasonable for your weekend.

Thanksgiving temperatures west

Temperatures in Calgary will jump into the lower 20s for your day on Monday, while folks around Regina and Saskatoon can expect Thanksgiving highs in the mid-teens.

Things will start to change a bit as we head deeper into the weekend. A weak system on Saturday will push showers and chilly weather into Manitoba, including Winnipeg. Meanwhile, precipitation in northern B.C. will sink south toward Vancouver and the Interior by Monday.

A pesky low ends the weekend for Eastern Canada

It’s a different story back east where an upper-level trough will keep conditions cooler and more unsettled through the long weekend.

You’ll see chilly but seasonable weather to kick off the weekend across Ontario and Quebec, with a high of 14°C expected in Toronto and a daytime temperature around 12°C over in Ottawa.

Thanksgiving precip forecast Sunday evening

RELATED: The '3Cs' you need to know to protect your plants from frost

Showery conditions will push into Quebec on Friday night and slide into Atlantic Canada by Saturday. Gusty winds of 60-80 km/h will accompany this disturbance as it crosses the region.

We’ll see more hit-and-miss showers throughout the Atlantic provinces throughout the weekend as multiple lows swirl over the region.

Thanksgiving temperatures east

The bigger story, though, is the growing chance for a low-pressure system to develop south of the Great Lakes that could push showers into southern and eastern Ontario beginning Sunday evening and into the day Monday.

Thanksgiving Day will feature blustery conditions with colder temperatures that’ll be more typical of late October or early November. Monday’s highs will barely scrape into the lower teens throughout the region, with chilly nighttime lows.

Frost and freeze conditions are likely in communities away from urban areas as temperatures dip into the single digits.

WATCH: Protect your plants from frost, look for the '3 Cs' in the forecast

Click here to view the video