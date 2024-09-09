Canada wins 29 medals at Paris Paralympics
Canadian athletes are bringing home 29 medals from the 2024 Paris Paralympics — including 10 gold, the most Canadians have won at a Summer Paralympics since the 2008 Beijing Games.
Your day-by-day guide to what is happening when - and who to watch out for - at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.
Brad Hudspeth, a Johnson County man, brought home a silver medal from the Paralympics.
GB improve their final number of golds by eight after late success for canoeists Charlotte Henshaw and Laura Sugar
There's political uproar in them thar hills as the Paralympic thrills come to a close. Woe, woe and thrice woe, the end is nigh. RevengeArgentina got the football World Cup in 2022 in Qatar. France beat Argentina to claim gold in the blind football. It finished 1-1 and France won the penalty shoot-out to claim their first gold medal in the event which has been at the Paralympics since 2004.The success was one of two golds for the hosts on the day and it took them to 19 – one off the target of 20
