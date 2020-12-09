Canada's Alphonso Davies returns from injury, back in Bayern Munich starting 11

MUNICH — Canadian Alphonso Davies returned from injury Wednesday, resuming his normal role of left back for defending champion Bayern Munich against Locomotiv Moscow in Champions League play.

The 20-year-old from Edmonton has been out since tearing ankle ligaments in Bayern's 5-0 win Oct. 24 over Eintracht Frankfurt. He rolled his ankle in ugly fashion just 55 seconds after kickoff in the Bundesliga match at Munich's Allianz Arena.

Davies, who has won 17 caps for Canada with five goals, has become the face of Canadian soccer abroad -- along with women's captain Christine Sinclair. On Tuesday, he was named co-winner of the Toronto Star's Lou Marsh Trophy with Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

Davies joined Bayern from the Vancouver Whitecaps in a then-MLS record US$22-million transfer. The deal was done in July 2018 but Davies finished out the MLS season before joining Bayern in January 2019.

Since then, he has turned heads with his speed and ability to create attacks from fullback.

Bayern has already qualified for the knockout stages of the European club championship.


This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed.

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases. There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language of repudiation. This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself. The judicial rulings that have rejected Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud have underscored not only the futility of the lame-duck president's brazen attempt to sabotage the people's will but also the role of the courts in checking his unprecedented efforts to stay in power. The rebukes have not stopped the litigation. On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints. Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history. The high court on Tuesday separately rejected another plea to intervene in the election, from Pennsylvania Republicans who wanted the court to undo the certification of Biden's victory in the state. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker threw out a lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results that had been filed two days after the state certified the results for Biden. Parker, appointed by President Barack Obama, said the case embodied the phrase “This ship has sailed." "This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief plaintiffs seek ... and more about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.” The lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of voters claimed Biden benefited from fraud, alleging, as in much of the other litigation, a massive Democrat-run conspiracy to shift the results. It sought to reverse the certification and impound all voting machines for inspection — “relief that is stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach,” the judge said. “Plaintiffs ask this court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This, the court cannot, and will not, do,” she said. “The people have spoken.” Her ruling stands alongside others in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada that have a common thread: They all rejected Trump's claims. Even in the face of these losses in court, Trump has contended that, in fact, he won the election. And he's moved out of the courts to directly appeal to lawmakers as his losses mount. He brought Michigan lawmakers to the White House in a failed bid to set aside the vote tally, and phoned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, asking him to order a special legislative session to overturn the states results. Kemp refused. Trump also called Pennsylvania Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, who said state law did not give the legislature the power to overturn the will of voters. And Trump tweeted in all caps, “I WON THE ELECTION, BIG.” While that is not the case, what is true is that Trump is rapidly running out of legal runway. Out of roughly 50 lawsuits filed, more than 35 have been dropped or dismissed. The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to weigh in later this week in a case from Pennsylvania. A great deal of the lawsuits highlight a lack of understanding of how elections actually work. In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, appointed by President George W. Bush, dismissed a lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell, who was dropped from the Trump legal team a few weeks ago but has still continued to spread faulty election claims. The lawsuit claimed widespread fraud meant to illegally manipulate the vote count in favour of Biden. The suit said the scheme was carried out in different ways, including ballot stuffing, votes flipped by the election system from Trump to Biden and problems with absentee ballots. The judge summarily rejected those claims. Batten said the lawsuit sought “perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election.” He said the lawsuit sought to ignore the will of voters in Georgia, which certified the state for Biden again Monday after three vote counts. “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of two-and-a-half million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden and this I am unwilling to do,” Batten said. Trump has appointed more than 150 federal court judges who have been confirmed by the Senate and pushed through three Supreme Court justices. Much like Trump, his lawyers try to blame the political leanings of the judge after their legal arguments are flayed. When a federal appeals panel in Philadelphia rejected Trump’s election challenge just five days after it reached the court, Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis called their work a product of “the activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania.” But Trump appointed the judge who wrote the Nov. 27 opinion. “Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote as the 3rd U.S. Circuit panel refused to stop the state from certifying its results for Democrat Joe Biden, a demand he called “breathtaking.” All three of the panel members were appointed by Republican presidents. And they were upholding the decision of a fourth Republican, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a conservative jurist and Federalist Society member. Brann had called the campaign’s legal case, which was argued in court by Rudy Giuliani, a “haphazard” jumble that resembled “Frankenstein’s monster.” In state courts, too, the lawsuits have failed. In Arizona on Friday, Judge Randall Warner, an independent appointed in 2007 by Democratic former Gov. Janet Napolitano, threw out a bid to undo Biden's victory. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward challenged of ballots in metro Phoenix that were duplicated because voters’ earlier ballots were damaged or could not be run through tabulators. Warner wrote: “There is no evidence that the inaccuracies were intentional or part of a fraudulent scheme. They were mistakes. And given both the small number of duplicate ballots and the low error rate, the evidence does not show any impact on the outcome.” In Nevada on Friday, Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City ruled that attorneys for Republican electors failed to provide clear or convincing evidence of fraud or illegality. Nevada judges are nonpartisan. But Russell's father was a Republican governor of the state from 1951-59. ___ White reported from Detroit. Associated Press Writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix; Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia contributed to this report. Colleen Long And Ed White, The Associated Press

  • Amherst asks town staff to stay home after Christmas to reduce COVID-19 spread

    Amherst, N.S., is asking most of its employees at town hall to stay home for two weeks after the holidays to reduce the risk of COVID-19 and other illnesses spreading.About 25 of town hall's 30 employees will work from home during the so-called "circuit breaker" from Jan. 4-15."It's inevitable that there will be increased activity and folks picking up the cold or the flu or, heaven forbid, COVID-19 and dragging it back to the office," CAO Greg Herrett told CBC Radio's Maritime Noon on Tuesday. Herrett got the idea for the two-week break from Quebec Premier François Legault who asked Quebecers to quarantine before and after Christmas in exchange for loosening gathering restrictions over the holidays. Legault later walked back that plan as cases of the virus surged, saying gatherings in the province's red zones won't be allowed. Herrett said while town staff have done a good job of abiding by public health protocols, he anticipates some "slippage" over the holidays."I think there's a realization that surely there would be some increased level of activity and we're just trying to reduce the risk that that brings," he said. He said even though there are few cases of the virus in that area of the province right now, the community has been extra careful due to its close proximity to the New Brunswick border.Town services will look a bit different Employees who will be working from home have been outfitted with the technology they need to do their jobs much like they were during lockdown in the spring, Herrett said.But he added that some town services may look different in early January. "We're open 8:30 to 4:30, five days a week here at town hall, and I suspect that we might have to cut that back by a couple of hours a day just to provide lunch-hour coverage for the few folks that will be here to still meet people who want to pay their taxes or have an inquiry," he said. He said staff who work outside town hall, such as in the public works department or first responders, won't be part of the circuit breaker.Staff who are working from home will still be available by phone and online, he said. "We hope to be able to continue to provide all of the municipal services that we have been, just perhaps on a different platform," Herrett said.Staff have been receptive to the idea, Herrett said, and he's encouraging other businesses to follow the town's lead and impose a similar work-from-home policy around the holidays. MORE TOP STORIES

  • Membertou director of education says safety comes first

    MEMBERTOU — The director of education for Membertou First Nation says parents who have travelled to COVID-19 hotspots like Halifax should notify the school and transfer their kids to e-learning for the next 14 days. “We have a population that is much more susceptible to COVID-19 because of (chronic) illnesses, so it's really important that we ensure that it doesn’t come into our schools,” said Darren Googoo. Mi’kmaq communities continue to combat high rates of diabetes and according to Diabetes Canada, the Indigenous population remains one of the highest at-risk groups. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to warn that Type 2 diabetes creates an increased risk of serious complications from the COVID-19. And after Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, warned on Nov. 17 that there were signs of community spread in the Halifax region, the community of Membertou began warning the public about travelling there. Googoo began asking parents to notify the school and begin e-learning lessons from home if they had travelled there. “Parents since then have called us and let us know that they will be putting their child in an e-learning environment for the next two weeks,” said Googoo. Since March, the school began transitioning to an e-learning environment. Students take part virtually from their homes and can still interact with their teachers virtually. Classes were capped at 12 in the in-person classroom when the classes resumed in September as another safety measure. Social-distancing and proper spacing remain a priority for the school and Googoo said the buildings are disinfected. Googoo said in-person classes are still a preferred way to learn though. “It's always better to learn in person than over the internet, or video conferences, or packages set home,” said Googoo. He said many of the students who remained home after the initial announcement could be ready to go back to classes if they're not displaying symptoms. “We as a community and as school are doing everything we can to keep the learning environment safe for their children,” said Googoo. Witer break is set to run Dec. 23-Jan. 1 and Googoo said warnings about travel will likely come from chief and council leadership. -30-Oscar Baker III, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post

  • UK starts virus campaign with a shot watched round the world

    LONDON — A nurse rolled up 90-year-old Margaret Keenan’s sleeve and administered a shot watched round the world -– the first jab in the U.K.’s COVID-19 vaccination program kicking off an unprecedented global effort to try to end a pandemic that has killed 1.5 million people. Keenan, a retired shop clerk from Northern Ireland who celebrates her birthday next week, was at the front of the line at University Hospital Coventry to receive the vaccine that was approved by British regulators last week. The U.K. is the first Western country to deliver a broadly tested and independently reviewed vaccine to the general public. The COVID-19 shot was developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. U.S. and European Union regulators may approve it in the coming days or weeks. “All done?” Keenan asked nurse May Parsons. “All done,” came the reply, as hospital staff broke into applause and also clapped for her as she was wheeled down a corridor. “I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Keenan, who wore a surgical mask and a blue “Merry Christmas” T-shirt with a cartoon penguin in a Santa hat. “It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year.” The second injection, in a fitting bit of drama, went to an 81-year-old man named William Shakespeare from Warwickshire, the county where the bard was born. The fanfare was good cheer to the nation, if but for a moment. Authorities warned that the vaccination campaign would take many months, meaning painful restrictions that have disrupted daily life and punished the economy are likely to continue until spring. The U.K. has seen over 61,000 deaths in the pandemic — more than any other country in Europe — and has recorded more than 1.7 million confirmed cases. “This really feels like the beginning of the end,? said Stephen Powis, medical director for the National Health Service in England. “It’s been a really dreadful year, 2020 — all those things that we are so used to, meeting friends and family, going to the cinema, have been disrupted. We can get those back. Not tomorrow. Not next week. Not next month. But in the months to come.? But it is important beyond these shores. Britain’s program is likely to provide lessons for other countries as they prepare for the unprecedented task of vaccinating billions. On Saturday, Russia began vaccinations with its Sputnik V vaccine, and China has also begun giving its own domestically made shots to its citizens and selling them abroad. But those are being viewed differently because neither countries’ vaccines have finished the late-stage trials scientists consider essential for proving a serum is safe and effective. Other vaccines are also being reviewed by regulators around the world, including a collaboration between Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca and one developed by U.S. biotechnology company Moderna. Documents released by U.S. regulators Tuesday confirmed that Pfizer’s vaccine was strongly protective against COVID-19 and appeared safe. New results on a possible vaccine from Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca suggest it is safe and about 70% effective, according to early test results from Britain and Brazil. But that report, in the medical journal Lancet, showed that questions remain about how well it helps protect those over 55. British regulators approved the Pfizer shot Dec. 2, and the country has received 800,000 doses, enough to vaccinate 400,000 people. The first shots are going to people over 80 who are either hospitalized or already have outpatient appointments scheduled, along with nursing home workers and vaccination staff. Others must wait, and health officials have said that those who are most at risk from the virus will be vaccinated in the early stages. For most people, it will be next year before there is enough vaccine to expand the program. U.K. health officials have worked for months to adapt a system geared toward vaccinating groups like school children and pregnant women into one that can rapidly reach much of the population. Questions arose about when the country's most prominent senior couple — Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and her husband, Prince Philip, 99 — would get the vaccine and whether it would happen on camera. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab appeared nonplussed when he was asked about it by NBC. “I’m not sure whether they’d do it on camera,’’ Raab said. “But I’m sure arrangements will be made according to the phased approach that I set out, and like any family, they would have felt the pressures and all the worries that surround this pandemic as well.’’ The 800,000 doses are only a fraction of what is needed in the U.K. The government is targeting more than 25 million people, or about 40% of the population, in the first phase of its vaccination program, which gives first priority to those at highest risk from the virus. The program will be expanded when supply increases, with the vaccine offered roughly on the basis of age groups, starting with the oldest. Britain plans to offer vaccines to everyone over the age of 50, as well as younger adults with health conditions that put them at greater risk. In England, the vaccine is being delivered to 50 hospital hubs in the first wave of the program, with more hospitals expected to offer it as the rollout ramps up. Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales are making their own plans under the U.K.’s system of devolved administration. Logistical issues are slowing the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine because it has to be stored at minus-70 degrees Celsius (minus-94 degrees Fahrenheit). Authorities are focusing on large-scale distribution points because each package of vaccine contains 975 doses and they don’t want any to be wasted. The U.K. has agreed to buy more than 350 million doses from seven different producers. Governments around the world are making agreements with multiple developers to ensure they lock in delivery of the products that are ultimately approved for widespread use. All these logistical challenges culminated Tuesday in Keenan’s vaccination by Parsons, a nurse originally from the Philippines who has worked for the NHS for 24 years. “I’m just glad to be able to play a part on this historic day,” she said. “The last few months have been tough for all of us working in the NHS, but now it feels like there is a light at the end of the tunnel.” —- Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

  • One new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, Harbour Breton hunkering down

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — There is one new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador today and officials say the infection is related to travel. Officials say the man in his 50s is in the eastern region of the province, and he returned home from work in Alberta. He is now self-isolating and contact tracing is underway. Meanwhile, health officials are still trying to chase down the source of an infection in the central region of the province. The tiny town of Harbour Breton on Newfoundland's southern coast has been in a state of partial lockdown since that case, and another one linked to it, were announced over the weekend.  Mayor Georgina Ollerhead said the cases involve two workers at the community's health centre, and she's relieved that no other infections have been confirmed at the centre or elsewhere in the town this week. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday handed a defeat to Republicans seeking to throw out up to 2.5 million mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania as they try to undo President Donald Trump's election loss, with the justices refusing to block the state from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory there. The court in a brief order rejected a request by U.S. congressman Mike Kelly, a Trump ally, and other Pennsylvania Republicans who filed a lawsuit after the Nov. 3 election arguing that the state's 2019 expansion of mail-in voting was illegal under state law. Pennsylvania was one of the pivotal states in the election, with Biden, a Democrat, defeating Trump after the Republican president won the state in 2016.

  • Drumheller businesses adapt to provincial regulations

    As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the province, the Alberta government announced new public health orders on Tuesday, November 24, asking some Drumheller businesses to adapt once more to additional restrictions to operations.  The regulations change whether businesses can operate by reduced occupancy capacity, by appointment only, or being closed to the public. Additional measures have also been put in place for restaurants, bars, and pubs.  These new regulations have impacted Drumheller’s recreational facilities and Darren Goldthorpe, manager of Recreation, Arts, and Culture said in a press release, “Despite the restrictions, we are very happy we are still able to offer recreation to our community, even if it’s limited. With the new mandatory measures scheduled for Friday (November 27) we want to remind our users safety has always been our number one priority.”  The Badlands Community Facility (BCF) has closed its banquet halls and multipurpose rooms in accordance with the new provincial regulations.   Some functions at Drumheller’s recreational facilities remain open, including some household and individual activities, though times must be pre-booked through the Reservation Portal. Group lessons and classes are prohibited and have been paused or cancelled until Friday, December 18 at the earliest, though one-on-one lessons are still permitted.  Farmers markets and pop-up indoor markets which were not previously approved by Alberta Health Services (AHS) or Alberta Agriculture and Forestry were made to close to the public. While not all farmers markets were affected, some communities made the choice to cancel their events. Vendors impacted by these closures have turned to social media to offer COVID-safe alternatives to sell their wares.  Drumheller Farmers’ Market held their pre-Christmas sale on Saturday, December 5 at the BCF. Masks were mandatory and one-way traffic was in place to help with social distancing. Shoppers and vendors were required to sign in upon entry to adhere to AHS contact tracing regulations. Vendors were also limited to the number of people permitted per table, and only 100 shoppers were allowed at a time.  Service-based businesses can no longer accept walk-in clients and are open by appointment only. These include hair salons, esthetics, tattoos, and hotels, as well as professional services such as lawyers and photographers, and wellness services such as massage and acupuncture.  Most retail stores, including grocery, pharmacies, and clothing stores, and some entertainment venues, including libraries, movie theatres, and museums, are permitted to remain open at 25 per cent occupancy capacity.   Drumheller Public Library is offering online programming, such as virtual community storytime, in lieu of in-person programs. Earlier this summer, the library continued to offer curbside pickup and a pop-up library at the Drumheller Farmers Market while otherwise remaining closed to the public.  The province previously announced restrictions for restaurants, pubs, and bars on Friday, November 13, which included ending liquor sales by 10 p.m. and closing for in-person dining by 11 p.m. At the time these restrictions were anticipated to be lifted within two weeks.  However, additional regulations have since been imposed, and the restrictions to the hours of operation continue.  Under the new provincial orders, only six people from the same immediate household can be seated per table, with no movement between tables. Entertainment such as billiards and darts, as well as VLTs are also prohibited.  Derek Hodgson, owner and operator of Athens Greek Restaurant told the Mail, “We made the decision to close dine-in and only offer curbside takeout before the provincial government updated its guidelines. We made the decision as COVID cases were climbing fast, especially within Drumheller.”Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Drumheller Mail

  • Charge laid after Moncton bartender found severely beaten

    A charge has been laid after bartender Jacques Vautour was found beaten in downtown Moncton last month.Abdalah Abu Zeid, 21, faces a charge of aggravated assault.Zeid remains in custody. He made an appearance in court Tuesday afternoon by video conference. Crown prosecutor Clémence Talbot objected to his release. Provincial court Judge Brigitte Volpé adjourned the bail hearing until Wednesday afternoon to allow for an interpreter to be provided for Zeid.The judge issued a publication ban on information presented during the bail hearing.Jacques Vautour, 42, was found on the sidewalk early Nov. 8 about a block away from the Cosmo Dance Nightclub and Navigators Pub off Robinson Court, where he had worked that night as a bartender.The man who found him didn't recognize Vautour as someone he had known for 25 years. Gary Vautour said earlier that his brother Jacques had intervened earlier in the night when staff at the bar entrance stopped some people from entering, and a scuffle broke out. He said his brother spent days in hospital recovering from a broken nose, broken cheek bone, swollen eyes and other facial injuries.Jacques Vautour wasn't in court Tuesday, but Gary Vautour was there and said he's glad to see a charge has been laid. "I'm excited in a way that we can see justice happen," Vautour told CBC News outside the courthouse.  He said his brother is recuperating."It's not necessarily just a physical thing, it's a mental thing," he said. "For him to cope, being a victim, it's something he has to face, and hopefully he can grow from a negative situation."

  • Tesla seeks to sell $5B in stock; CEO Musk moves to Texas

    Tesla said Tuesday it is looking to raise up to $5 billion in capital through a stock offering. The announcement came on the same day CEO Elon Musk said he has moved his home to Texas from California. The stock sale is the second for the electric-vehicle and solar-panel company in three months. In September, Tesla said it planned to sell up to $5 billion worth of common shares just one day after a 5-for-1 stock split took effect. Musk told The Wall Street Journal in an interview Tuesday that he has moved to Texas, saying that California has taken innovators for granted. He also could be moving because Texas has no income tax. Musk's 18% stake in Tesla is worth billions. The newspaper didn't say where he had moved in Texas, but it's likely to be close to Austin, where Tesla is building a new factory. SpaceX, another Musk-led company, has operations nearby. Musk told the newspaper he’s been working on the move for months. Musk had threatened to relocate Tesla's Palo Alto, California, headquarters and future manufacturing to Texas earlier this year during a high-profile spat with county officials over whether Tesla's San Francisco Bay Area factory should stay closed due to coronavirus restrictions. On the stock offering, Tesla Inc. said in a regulatory filing that the sales would be made “from time to time." The stock will be sold through 10 different brokerage houses, and each will get up to a 0.25% commission. Wedbush's Daniel Ives said in a client note that the current move makes sense given the strong rally in the company's shares and investors' keen interest in the electric vehicle market. Tesla's stock has exploded this year, rising more than 600%. It closed Tuesday up 1.3% at $649.88. The company has to finance some big-ticket capital spending this year because it’s building a new factory in Germany and outside of Austin. It’s also gearing up to roll out its new “Cybertruck” pickup and a semi sometime next year. The company posted a $331 million net profit for the July through September period, its fifth straight quarter of profitability. But as in previous quarters, the company relied heavily on $397 million it earned from selling electric vehicle credits to other automakers so they can meet government fuel economy and pollution regulations. Tesla could post its first full-year profit when it reports fourth-quarter earnings early next year. ____ AP Auto Writer Tom Krisher contributed from Detroit. Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

  • BC Officially Closes the Door on In-Person Holiday Celebrations

    Holiday gatherings will be strictly limited this year as pandemic measures remain in place until Jan. 8 because of high case numbers,  provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday. “We can still be festive,  we can still connect with family and with friends in a safe and virtual  way,” Henry said. “The sacrifices we make now will protect our loved  ones and countless others throughout the province and keep our strained  health-care system open and functioning.” But traditional in-person gatherings with extended family will be prohibited.  Orders limiting social gatherings to one’s  immediate household, with some exceptions for people who live alone,  will remain in place until the New Year, Henry said. Public outdoor events and in-person faith gatherings also remain banned until Jan. 8. The extensions mean that  Hanukkah and Christmas celebrations need to be limited to people within  your immediate household and travel outside your community should be  avoided unless absolutely essential. Henry noted there are some exceptions for  drive-in events like movies or drive-through toy collection or Christmas  light tours, but that each car may only contain one household. B.C. tallied 2,020 new COVID-19 cases over  the weekend, or about 673 per day, which is consistent with case counts  from the last two weeks. COVID-19 claimed 35 lives in that period. Fraser Health region accounted for 1,362 of  those cases, and surges in Northern and Interior communities where  outbreaks had not previously taken hold are popping up as well. “We continue to have very high levels of  community spread and transmission in British Columbia,” said Henry,  noting that cases are levelling off. “This means what you are doing  every day is making a difference. We are not yet through this storm.” Henry said the first doses of the Pfizer  vaccine will arrive in B.C. as early as next week and will be earmarked  for seniors and long-term care and frontline health workers. The  province is already receiving specialized containers from Pfizer that  allow the vaccine to be stored at the required -70 C. “Our efforts and our sacrifices are making a  difference, and we can’t let that go now, particularly as we know  things like a vaccine are so close.” While the few doses expected before the New  Year and in the early months of 2021 won’t stop community spread, Henry  hopes they will help curb deaths and hospitalizations until broader  distribution is possible. In the meantime, the province is also  investigating how rapid testing could help in screening staff and  visitors at long-term care facilities through a pilot project. “We can’t intuit where this virus is,” said  Henry. “It is so challenging this time of year when the virus is  spreading so rapidly.”Moira Wyton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee

  • New warden for Grey County

    Third time was the charm for new Warden Selwyn Hicks, as a glitch in the anonymous online poll kept Grey County councillors from casting votes the first and second tries.  The election took place at the electronic meeting of all 18 members of council on Dec. 1.   Grey Highlands Mayor Paul McQueen was the second of the two nominees for the position.  The inaugural meeting was chaired by Heather Morrison, clerk, who in her initial remarks commented on the unusual year of 2020, leading up to the first electronic election of warden.  “Affordable housing has emerged as the number one issue,” Mr. Hick said, stating his priorities after his election.  The warden role provides leadership, acts as a spokesperson for the county and chairs the county council meeting.  The election for 2021 was done by an anonymous online poll. The candidates were in the council chamber and could view the results of the anonymous poll on the screen. Scrutineers were not used.  Paul McQueen was nominated by Mayor Christine Robinson of West Grey, who said that integrity, respect, listening and communicating, were all displayed by Paul McQueen in his 2020 term as warden.  She described him as humble and dedicated in his dealings, allowing and encouraging participation from people of different viewpoints. His participation in AMO, NEC, Grey County Federation of Agriculture and Georgian College are all assets, she said.  Leadership in an unprecedented time showed him to be a strong choice to continue in that role in 2021, she concluded.  Shirley Keaveney, Deputy-Mayor of the Municipality of Meaford, seconded the motion, and drew attention to the strong County Long-term Care system, evidenced by a great record thus far through COVID-19.  McQueen’s year as warden saw the cancellation of many events such as hosting the warden’s forum, and the warden’s banquet and there were very few conventions in which to participate, she said.   She added that McQueen’s agricultural roots were a strong asset given the economic make-up of Grey County. His efforts on behalf of Grey Gables and Markdale Hospital show the determination that led her to support him, Keaveney said.  Southgate Deputy-Mayor Brian Milne spoke to support Selwyn Hicks, saying that the county needed to have a team player who works for the good of the county. His experience as a lawyer serves him well in his municipal role, he said. Hicks has a background of deep involvement in social needs and supports the disadvantaged, Deputy-Mayor Milne said, and his contributions on county committees are thoughtful, fair and considered.   Seconder Barb Clumpus, Mayor of Meaford, spoke of Hicks as someone with high principles and ethics, and he served well in a previous term as Warden.  She, too, mentioned his role as a champion of the most vulnerable, and a model of inclusive leadership.  McQueen said he had been encouraged to run for a second one-year term by Grey County residents. In his speech, he referred to his extensive service in municipal politics. He referred in particular, to the efforts with the NEC that saw no expansion to NEC lands to Grey County as was proposed. Hicks said when accepting the nomination that he had successfully done the job of Warden before and would hit the ground running. He said that action needed to be taken now, before the council entered the “lame duck” period.  He named expansion of broadband in the county and affordable housing as his two top priorities. Far too many people are forced to spend 75 to 80 percent of their income on housing, he said, and promised to be asking county council to make a bold move to invest toward address the shortage of affordable housing.  He said that when he sits at the county council, his first priority is the county, while his lower-tier duty remains. He also said he plans one-on-one meetings with county councillors to build the team.M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald

  • Survey forecasts stagnant hiring climate in Calgary in 1st quarter of 2021

    A survey of employers released Tuesday suggests the hiring climate in Calgary will be stagnant for the first three months of the new year.The ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey found that while 15 per cent of employers in the Calgary area plan to hire for the next quarter, 15 per cent expect to make cutbacks.The remaining 70 per cent of respondents said they'll maintain their current staffing levels."With the uncertainty surrounding the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a moderate hiring outlook for employers in the first quarter of 2021 can be seen as a positive development," said Darlene Minatel, a manager with ManpowerGroup Canada, in a release."With nine of the 10 industry sectors expecting to add workers in the upcoming quarter, there will be opportunities for job seekers."She said all four regions of the country have positive employment outlooks for the first quarter of 2021, but it's still challenging for job seekers in Western Canada with a flat employment outlook of just one per cent.That represents a two percentage point decrease when compared with the group's previous quarterly outlook. "It is also a one percentage point increase from the outlook reported during the same time last year, indicating a subdued hiring pace for the upcoming months," said Randy Upright, CEO of Manpower's Alberta Region.Looking at Canada as a whole, the survey found what it calls modest net employment outlook of three per cent, with 12 per cent of employers forecasting an increase in payrolls, nine per cent expecting a decrease and 74 per cent expecting no change.Hiring prospects declined by three percentage points in comparison with this time one year ago.The survey was conducted by interviewing a representative sample of 1,287 employers in Canada. All survey participants were asked, "How do you anticipate total employment at your location to change in the three months to the end of March 2021 as compared to the current quarter?"

  • Saint Jean Carbon to pay $62,500 to settle charges it issued misleading news release

    CALGARY — The Alberta Securities Commission says Saint Jean Carbon Inc. has agreed to pay $62,500 and promised more scrutiny of its news releases in future to settle charges that it made misleading statements in February and March 2017 that were likely to affect its market price.The commission says the Calgary-based junior resource company admitted to breaching securities laws in a Feb. 27, 2017, release that claimed it had received an order from Panasonic Corp. to supply graphite anode material to a manufacturing facility.The release included a quote from CEO Paul Ogilvie noting that it was shipping finished material to the customer as part of an offtake agreement to supply "multiple tonnes of anode material monthly for a number of years," when in fact it had sent a free sample order of about five kilograms.Saint Jean shares on the TSX Venture Exchange jumped from a 7.5-cent close the day before the announcement to 18.5 cents after the news came out and closed at 29.5 cents the next day.On March 2, Saint Jean issued another news release clarifying that the size and value of the Panasonic “order” was nominal and noting that no offtake agreement had been signed.In September, the company announced that William Pfaffenberger has been appointed president and chairman and that Ogilvie had agreed to continue in the position of CEO until an orderly transition was completed. In November, it announced that Pfaffenberger would also serve as the new CEO.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.Companies in this story: (TSXV:SJL)The Canadian Press

  • Southgate Council Highlights

    Council decided to approve a cost-of-living increase in 2021 after talking during an earlier budget meeting about not doing so.  The treasurer brought a report showing the impact of a 0.7 percent increase would be about $22,000.   Coun. Jason Rice thought that for one year, the COL increase could be suspended. “I’m just looking at the private sector and I’m looking at our taxpayer and they’re not getting an increase every year,” he said.   Deputy-Mayor Milne said “numerically this isn’t going to make a big difference one way or the other. It does send the message that we do value our employees,” he said.  Councillors also asked about not taking a COL increase themselves, and heard the saving would be about $700.  CAO Dave Milliner said that the township spends money on studies to make sure salaries and councillor stipends are comparable to those in surrounding municipalities.   Coun. Michael Sherson picked up on the point, saying that the township might have to do a “catch-up” increase later if it didn’t give the COL now.  The motion passed with only Coun. Rice voting against it. COUNCIL BRINGS BACK EVENING MEETING TIME  Southgate will resume having one meeting a week in the evening in the new year.  When meetings went electronic after shut-downs in 2020, the township went to a daytime only schedule. That way, it allowed a fall-back time in the evening if technology didn’t work earlier in the day.  Deputy-Mayor Milne said that technology had proven itself reliable and that public participation might increase. The idea found support with members of council who work during the day.  Staff, whose day job is working for the township, have to attend the evening meetings, and Mr. Milliner commented that there is a toll when the meetings go too long.   Coun. Dobreen suggested that perhaps there could be a hybrid model (once meetings are again held in-person) with staff calling in or presenting online, which would be more efficient use PLANNING  A zoning bylaw amendment was approved for Cedarlane Manfacturing (Jesse Bauman) for a shop, office and power room of about 620 sq. m. with 500 sq. m. outside storage. The 100-acre farm is onSouthgate Rd. 8, east of SR 19.  A shop of about 500 sq. m was approved through a zoning change for Menno Hoover at on Southgate Rd. 26 at the north-west corner of Rd. 26 & Grey Rd. 14.  SPEED LIMIT CHANGE  Council adopted a suggestion from Public Works Manager Jim Ellis to lower the speed limit from 80 km/hr to 60 km/hr. on Southgate Sideroad 41 between Roads 06 and 08.  His report said that recent volumes of about 1,000 vehicles per day would mean the class of road would change to one that required more frequent service if the speed stayed at 80 km/hr.M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald

  • Council fights for wetlands protection

    Highlands East council joined the chorus of voices calling for the province to halt its plans to significantly change conservation authorities. Council passed a resolution Dec. 1 asking the province to repeal the section in the upcoming Budget Measures Act (Bill 229) which governs the changes. If passed, it would allow the Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks to make permitting and appeals decisions and add more layers to the appeals process. The Highlands East resolution – which the Crowe Valley Conservation Authority (CVCA) is providing to all its member municipalities – said the changes hinder the Conservation Authority’s role in regulating development and creating more “red tape” and costs for authorities. “It allows the province to go against recommendations that the conservation authority makes regarding development,” said Coun. Suzanne Partridge, who serves on the CVCA board on behalf of the municipality. “Could have serious implications on our wetlands and increase flooding potential throughout the province.” The Highlander reached the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks for comment but did not receive a response before press time. The changes are receiving criticism from conservation authorities across the province. CVCA general manager, Tim Pidduck, said authorities are already willing to work with developers. He added since 2017 when the CVCA started keeping track, they have only had eight board hearings and one denial amongst 917 processed permits. “We’re not here to get in the way of development, but we just want to make sure it’s the right development in the right location,” he said. Pidduck said the changes also complicate the process by adding more and different avenues of appeal, versus the more linear process that exists now. The province consulted with authorities and the public for the past year and a half about changes. Pidduck said it was a good opportunity to address concerns – such as the inherent funding inequities with rural residents paying more per person for their authorities. But he added it feels as though the province ignored a lot of the consultation, based on the changes. “It’s almost like we never participated, or the province and ministry staff weren’t particularly listening,” Pidduck said. Highlands East’s resolution asks the province to continue to work with authorities to find “workable solutions to reduce red tape and create conditions for growth.” “Come to a good compromise or conclusion on how to proceed,” Partridge said. “It’s just the one section that has really, serious long-term implications to all our municipalities.”Joseph Quigley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Highlander

  • Trump hails vaccine 'miracle,' with millions of doses soon

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump celebrated the expected approval of the first U.S. vaccine for the coronavirus Tuesday as the White House worked to instil confidence in the massive distribution effort that will largely be executed by President-elect Joe BidenTrump said the expected approvals are coming before most people thought possible. “They say it’s somewhat of a miracle and I think that’s true," he declared.Trump led Tuesday's White House event celebrating “Operation Warp Speed,” his administration's effort to produce and distribute safe and effective vaccines for COVID-19. The first vaccine, from drugmaker Pfizer, is expected to receive endorsement by a panel of Food and Drug Administration advisers as soon as this week, with delivery of 100 million doses — enough for 50 million Americans — expected in coming months.“Every American who wants the vaccine will be able to get the vaccine and we think by spring we’re going to be in a position nobody would have believed possible just a few months ago,” Trump said.Pfizer developed its vaccine outside of “Operation Warp Speed,” but is partnering with the federal government on manufacturing and distribution.England began its first vaccinations earlier Tuesday, to great fanfare, as the world mounts its fight against the pandemic that has killed more than 285,000 Americans and some 1.5 million people worldwide.Trump and his aides hope to tamp down skepticism among some Americans about the vaccines and help build the outgoing Republican president’s legacy.However, Trump’s administration was also facing new scrutiny Tuesday after failing to lock in a chance to buy millions of additional doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, which has been shown to be highly effective against COVID-19. That decision could delay the delivery of a second batch of doses until Pfizer fulfills other international contracts.Trump used Tuesday’s event to sign an executive order in which the secretary of Health and Human Services is directed to ensure that Americans have priority access to the vaccine.A senior administration official said the order would restrict the federal government from delivering doses to other nations until there is excess supply to meet domestic demand, but it was not immediately clear what the practical impact would be.Tuesday's “Operation Warp Speed” event featured Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and a host of government experts, state leaders and business executives, as the White House looked to explain that the vaccine is safe and lay out the administration’s plans to bring it to the American people. But officials from Biden’s transition team, which will oversee the bulk of the largest vaccination program in the nation’s history once he takes office Jan. 20, were not invited.Biden, who was rolling out his senior health team on Tuesday, said last week that in meetings with Trump administration officials his aides have discovered that “there’s no detailed plan that we’ve seen” for how to get the vaccines out of containers, into syringes and then into people’s arms.Trump administration officials insist that such plans have been developed, with the bulk of the work falling to states and local governments to ensure their most vulnerable populations are vaccinated first. In all, about 50,000 vaccination sites are enrolled in the government’s distribution system.But career officials insisted it was still too early to declare victory.““We don’t want to get out in front of ourselves,” said Army Gen. Gustave Perna, responsible for overseeing the logistical and distribution efforts. "As my father used to say, ‘You can only spike the football when you’re in the end zone.’ Well, what is the end zone described to us here? Shots in arms.”Speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden promised to distribute “100 million shots in the first 100 days" of his administration — roughly on pace with Trump's projections for vaccination.Introducing his pandemic response team on Tuesday, Biden laid out his priorities for the start of his new government. He repeated his previous calls for all Americans to wear masks for 100 days to prevent the spread of the virus and said he’d mandate doing so in federal buildings and on public transportation. Biden also said he believed the virus could be brought under enough control to reopen “the majority of schools” within his first 100 days as president.Those pledges came even as Biden struck a sombre tone about the toll the coronavirus has already taken. He said that, after about nine months of living with the pandemic, the U.S. is “at risk of becoming numb to its toll on all of us” and “resigned to feel that there’s nothing we can do."Trump, meanwhile, defended his decision to hold indoor holiday parties at the White House this December, though they have attracted hundreds of largely mask-less supporters contrary to his administration's warnings that the American public should avoid such settings.“Well, they’re Christmas parties," he told reporters Tuesday.Though Trump was taking credit for the pace of vaccine development, much of the groundwork was laid over the past decade, amid new research into messenger RNA, or mRNA, vaccines — of the sort developed by both Pfizer and Moderna.“The speed is a reflection of years of work that went before,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press this month. “That’s what the public has to understand.”Fauci, who will serve as a chief scientific adviser to Biden's administration, appeared virtually at the president-elect's event, but did not attend the White House summit. The White House did include early clips of Fauci predicting a longer development time for the vaccines in a round-up of skeptics of Trump's timetable.The Trump administration insists that between the Pfizer vaccine, the vaccine from Moderna and others in the pipeline, the U.S. will be able to accommodate any American who wants to be vaccinated by the end of the second quarter of 2021.The Food and Drug Administration’s panel of outside vaccine experts is to meet Thursday to conduct a final review of the Pfizer vaccine, and it will meet later this month on the Moderna version.FDA decisions on the two vaccines are expected within days of each meeting. Both have been determined to be 95% effective against the virus that causes COVID-19. Plans call for distributing and then administering about 40 million doses of the two companies’ vaccines by the end of the year — with the first doses shipping within hours of FDA clearance.The decision not to secure additional Pfizer purchases last summer was first reported by The New York Times. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told NBC the administration is "continuing to work across manufacturers to expand the availability of releasable, of FDA-approved vaccine as quickly as possible. … We do still have that option for an additional 500 million doses.”Dr. Moncef Slaoui, who is leading the government’s vaccine effort, noted the Trump administration had been looking at a number of different vaccines during the summer. He told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Tuesday that “no one reasonably would buy more from any one of those vaccines because we didn’t know which one would work and which one would be better than the other.”___AP writers Jonathan Lemire in Wilmington, Delaware, Lauran Neergaard and Kevin Freking in Washington and Linda Johnson in Trenton, New Jersey, contributed to this report.Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

  • How to make a realistic Lamborghini cake | Huracan EVO Spyder

    Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas creates a realistic Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder CAKE!

  • Illumi: le circuit à pied ne fait pas l’unanimité

    Illumi – Féerie de Lumières a lancé, le 2 décembre, son circuit à pied. Cette annonce n’a pas fait l’unanimité, particulièrement auprès de la santé publique de Laval. «Notre direction n’a pas envoyé d’autorisation pour la tenue de cet événement, explique Judith Gaudreau, porte-parole du Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de Laval. Nous avons cependant pris connaissance des mesures sanitaires mises en place par Illumi afin de réduire le risque de transmission du virus sur le site.» Elle ajoute que la décision du promoteur de permettre à davantage de personnes de se rassembler sur le site dans le contexte d’une recrudescence de la transmission communautaire dans la région préoccupe l’organisation de santé. «Compte tenu de la portée de l’événement et de la tenue d’autres événements semblables mais de moindre envergure dans d’autres régions, il nous apparaît important que les directives proviennent du palier national», précise toutefois la porte-parole. De son côté, la direction de l’événement mentionne qu’elle «a pris la décision d’ouvrir son parcours piéton après s’être assuré d’informer les autorités compétentes et de mettre en place l’ensemble des mesures sanitaires de manière à respecter les consignes de santé publique.» Rappelons qu’un article publié le 5 décembre par Radio-Canada mentionnait qu’un courriel interne envoyé par Cavalia précisait le désir de l’organisation d’augmenter le nombre de personnes à 200 piétons par demi-heure lors des fins de semaine. Cela représente un total de 2400 personnes par soir. Le circuit à pied est unidirectionnel et s’étend sur une distance de trois kilomètres. Tout au long du trajet, les visiteurs doivent respecter une distanciation physique de deux mètres et suivre la signalisation. Le port du couvre-visage est également obligatoire dès l’arrivée sur le site de l’événement. Des stations de désinfection ont été installées aux entrées et sorties du parcours. Il est aussi demandé de rester à la maison pour les personnes qui présentent des symptômes de la COVID-19. «La mission d’Illumi est d’apporter du bonheur et de la lumière aux Québécois en cette période sombre et ce, en toute sécurité, poursuit la direction de l’événement. Chaque aspect de l’expérience a été créé depuis plusieurs mois en fonction de la pandémie actuelle.» Par ailleurs, celle-ci a annoncé des supplémentaires jusqu’au 31 janvier 2021 en raison de la forte demande.Nicholas Pereira, Initiative de journalisme local, Courrier Laval

  • 約克區8所公校率先開始對COVID-19進行無症狀檢查

    This translation is part of a new initiative to provide content to our Chinese readers. You can find the English version, written by reporter Dina Al-Shibeeb here.  本週已有8所約克區的學校進行了無症狀COVID-19檢測，名單中包含來自約克教育局的學校，也有來自約克天主教育局的學校。 12月3日，位於旺市的Father Bressani Catholic High School、Immaculate Conception和St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic elementary schools，以及 Blue Willow Public School成為第一批接受無症狀檢測的學校。 12月4日，萬錦市公校Middlefield Collegiate Institute、St Francis Xavier Catholic Elementary School和Coppard Glen and Markham Gateway public schools也接受了測試。 約克區公共衛生部門公佈了所有將接受無症狀檢測的30所學校的名單及時間，不過具體日期可能會有變化。（注意：完整名單並未顯示在公共衛生部門的官網上，而是在其Facebook的頁面上，更多信息請查詢york.ca/safeatschool） 「所有的檢測都會在中學放學後的幾個小時內進行，」約克區宣傳總監Patrick Casey表示，「選擇在中學內進行測試是因為它們通常有室外進出的健身房，可以允許單向進出，防止人員混雜。」 另外，國王鎮和喬治娜有也有幾所學校被選中，是因為考慮到它們離COVID-19檢測中心比較遠。 截止到目前，約克區已有4所學校因為新冠疫情而關閉。 11月26日，安省教育廳長Stephen Lecce宣布，將在本省活躍病例較多的地區開展學校自願性COVID-19檢測，例如約克區、皮爾區、多倫多和渥太華。 對於不滿18歲的學生，必須得到家長或監護人的同意才能進行檢測，以下是12月將進行無症狀檢測的30所學校的完整名單： 第一週 （所有學校都位於旺市） Father Bressani （12月3日） Immaculate Conception CES Blue Willow PS St. Gabriel the Archangel CES 第一週 （所有學校都位於萬錦市） Middlefield Collegiate Institute （12月4日） St Francis Xavier CES Coppard Glen PS Markham Gateway PS 第二週 Keswick High School （12月9日） Our Lady of the Lake SS Prince of Peace CES R.L. Graham PS Fairwood PS Jersey PS 第二週 Stouffville District SS （12月10日） Oscar Peterson PS Wendat Village PS St. Brigid CES 第三週 King Secondary （12月14日） Holy Name CES King PS 第三週 Cardinal Carter （12月16日） Windham Ridge PS Our Lady of Hope CES Lake Wilcox PS 第三週 Our Lady Queen of the World （12月17日） Michaelle Jean PS Silver Stream PS Bayview SS Crosby Heights PSScarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Economist & Sun

  • Mentorship matching for Grey-Bruce entrepreneurs

    Entrepreneurs in Grey and Bruce can apply for a mentor for the next six months in a pilot program.  It’s called Catapult Grey Bruce, and aims to provide those building their businesses with support from experienced business people.  Grey County and the Grey County Business Enterprise Centre (BEC) are involved in the program.  Participants will receive up to ten hours of mentorship in the free program. Entrepreneurs will be matched based on their mentorship preferences and what their goals are.  For applications go to the Catapult Grey Bruce website. There is no formal application deadline but entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply in December to get the most from the six-month pilot.   You can also get in touch through email info@ catapultgreybruce.com or by calling Jennifer Christie at 226-647-1442 to learn more. M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald