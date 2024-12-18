'Canada's beloved' Theodore Too tugboat sinking in St. Catharines, Ont.

Theodore Too, a replica of the famous tugboat on a TV series that aired on CBC from 1993 to 2001, has partially submerged near a deck in Port Weller, Ont. (Joseph Burd/CBC - image credit)

Theodore Too, the life-sized tugboat replica of a beloved TV character, is on "temporary leave" after it began to sink in St. Catharines, Ont.

By Wednesday morning, it had remained partially submerged at the Port Weller Dry Docks Shipyard on Lake Ontario.

"At this time, the cause of this unfortunate incident remains unclear," Blair McKeil, Theodore Too's owner and CEO of Breakwater Financial, said in a statement.

McKeil said the company is committed to executing a "safe and successful refloat" of Theodore Too while keeping people informed.

"Rest assured, measures have been taken to mitigate any potential environmental impact," he said.

According to the statement, Theodore Too is "gently resting" in the mud next to a deck at the shipyard.

Theodore Tugboat was a children's television show that aired on CBC from 1993 to 2001. The 65-foot replica boat was built in Dayspring, N.S., in 2000. His official birthday is May 5.

Theodore Too left its province of origin in 2021 after being sold to McKeil to promote marine careers and raise awareness for the conservation of water resources.

Theodore Too, a replica of the famous TV tugboat, sits at a Halifax, N.S. dock on March 26, 2021. He was recently sold to a new Ontario owner, and will head to his new Hamilton home in June.

The tugboat was built in Nova Scotia in 2000. It is shown at a Halifax dock in 2021. (David Laughlin/CBC)

According to the statement, "Canada's beloved" tugboat has visited over 20 ports along the St. Lawrence River, Lake Ontario and in the U.S., "bringing joy and happiness to local communities."

The boat was also briefly available to rent for one-night stays through Airbnb in 2022 when it was docked in Hamilton.