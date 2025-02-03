Canada's chief justice decries misinformation as top court turns 150

VICTORIA — Canada's chief justice says the nation's top court is expanding public outreach as "misinformation and disinformation" circulate and more people get their information from social media.

Chief Justice Richard Wagner is in Victoria with other justices of the Supreme Court of Canada at the start of a cross-country tour to mark the court's 150th anniversary.

Wagner says the Supreme Court of Canada needs to do more now than 25 years ago to inform the public on what the court is doing and the impact of its decisions.

The Supreme Court of Canada was established in 1875 and is the country's final court of appeal.

Wagner says that almost every decision of the court has an impact on society that includes topics such as abortion, marriage and medically assisted dying.

Wagner and his fellow justices will spend two days in Victoria meeting with students, professors and First Nations elders and will hold a public forum where they will respond to questions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2025.

Marcy Nicholson, The Canadian Press