Canada's first 40-degree high coming within days
Extreme heat will be building into western Canada, with the potential to hit 40°C in some parts of interior B.C. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
Extreme heat will be building into western Canada, with the potential to hit 40°C in some parts of interior B.C. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
Former Fox News pundit Jonah Goldberg had CNN’s Jake Tapper laughing with his response.
Just one problem: This person doesn't seem interested in running, should the opportunity arise.
Former President Barack Obama has reportedly told allies that Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance has made his bid to win back the White House even tougher than it had been previously.The Washington Post reports that Obama gave a harsher private assessment of Biden’s chances of re-election following the debate despite publicly trying to ease concerns by tweeting that “bad debates happen.”The outlet reported that Obama “spoke directly with Biden by phone after last Thursday’s debate to offe
Florida Keys police opened their investigation after the FBI arrested him.
MONTREAL — Ireland's prime minister says he's "absolutely appalled" by an assault in the country's capital that resulted in the death of a tourist from Montreal. Simon Harris on Wednesday described Neno Dolmajian's death in Dublin as "reprehensible" and "horrific" and told parliament the death is now being investigated as a murder. "I'm absolutely appalled at the recent vicious attack in Dublin city centre which resulted in the death of a young man, Neno Dolmajian, and my thoughts are with his l
Donald Trump delivered a brutal assessment of Joe Biden’s performance against him in last week’s presidential debate, calling the president a “broken-down pile of crap” teetering on the verge of “quitting the race” in a video provided by a source to The Daily Beast.“He just quit, you know—he’s quitting the race,” Trump says, sitting in a golf cart. “I got him out of the—and that means we have Kamala.”Later in the clip, he fawns over Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling him “a fierce man, very t
The King and Queen were pictured alongside the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh at the Thistle Service in Edinburgh during Royal Week
If employees are expected to swipe into the office, chances are some people are doing this.
Timothy Snyder succinctly predicted what will happen “unless Trump loses.”
The former president ripped into his rivals in newly leaked footage.
Lady Amelia Windsor modelled a tiny bikini top with bold festival flares as she partied with friends at Glastonbury - see photos.
Netflix's docuseries 'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' has sparked conversations about the salaries of NFL cheerleaders
The longtime Democratic strategist reportedly warned donors what he’d do if “we don’t do something about this.”
Rebecca Joynes, 30, had a baby with one of the two schoolboys she groomed.
The former adult actress talks to Rachel Maddow about her testimony in Trump's business fraud trial The post Stormy Daniels Notes if Trump Could Prove She Lied, ‘He’d Have Whipped His Junk Out a Long Time Ago’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
We have been loving the Instagram outfit pictures of Alix Earle's bikinis, crochet dresses and hotel robes complete with a hair towel from her holiday to Italy.
Zara Tindall has been left “shaken to the core” by her mother Princess Anne’s mystery encounter with a horse which left her with a brain injury that has resulted in amnesia, according to a report.OK! Magazine says that Zara, 43, has been left freaked out by the incident which saw Anne, 73, also known as The Princess Royal, struck by a horse while she was out walking, alone, on Sunday, June 23, at her home, Gatcombe Park, in the Cotswolds.She was treated at the scene and then hospitalized for fiv
Davina McCall isn't shy of strutting her stuff in a fabulous bikini. See her latest swimwear display.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A leading House Democrat is preparing a constitutional amendment in response to the Supreme Court's landmark immunity ruling, seeking to reverse the decision “and ensure that no president is above the law.”
Melania plans to split her time between Washington DC and New York, where the couple’s son Barron Trump is expected to attend NYU