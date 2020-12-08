Who should get Canada's first COVID vaccines — the most vulnerable or superspreaders?

·4 min read

Initial doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are set to roll into the country in the next few weeks, and Canadians will be wondering where they stand in the inoculation line.

Which segment of the population will get the first doses, once Canada approves them for use, and how long will it take before most of us are inoculated and we can reach that point of herd immunity?

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has already recommended early doses be given to: residents and staff of long-term care homes; adults 70 years or older (starting with those 80 and over); front-line health-care workers; and adults in Indigenous communities — but there's still some debate among experts on whether that's the best strategy for a vaccine rollout.

Dr. Ross Upshur of the University of Toronto's School of Public Health, agrees with NACI's recommendations, but he says there's also an argument to be made for vaccinating those more likely to spread the virus first — including people with jobs in the community that can't work from home.

"There is quite a vigorous debate and ... quite a varied set of arguments about who should go first and the priority list," Upshur said. "And that's because people have very deep and different intuitions about what fairness means, and which fundamental values should illuminate the distribution of scarce resources."

Upshur says prioritization, which will fall to the provinces and territories to determine, will depend on the goal of the vaccination strategy.

If the main objective is to ensure economic recovery by limiting community spread, essential workers might get vaccinated first, Upshur explained.

But if the goal is to limit deaths by preventing our most vulnerable populations from getting COVID, older people, especially those in long-term care, should jump to the front of the line.

"Each one of those aims leads to favouring a different kind of population," he said. "So priority-setting is a complex task.

"But because there's going to be a limited number of doses available, choices will have to be made soon."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine will arrive on Canadian soil by the end of the month, with the first doses delivered next week.

Canada, which is currently reviewing several vaccine candidates, has purchased 20 million doses of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, and is set to receive four million doses — enough to inoculate two million people — by March.

Kelly Grindrod, a researcher and associate professor at the University of Waterloo's School of Pharmacy, says the concept of prioritizing the COVID vaccine may be hard for some to grasp.

Grindrod agrees with NACI's recommendations of where the first stage of vaccine distribution should go, but subsequent stages of rollout become trickier.

Certain individuals may perceive themselves to be in a higher-risk group and therefore more deserving of a vaccine than others, she said, and it will be hard to determine for example, if a 50-year-old with asthma who works from home should be vaccinated over a taxi driver.

"What I always say is: if you don't know anybody who's gotten the virus, you're probably one of the last to get the vaccine," Grindrod said. "So that might mean you have a middle-class income and you don't work in a factory or a grocery store.

"If you're feeling like COVID is something that's not really in your world, that's probably a suggestion that you're fairly low-risk for getting the virus in the first place."

Grindrod says it's important to remember that immunizing the majority of Canadians will take a long time.

The first stage alone could take months, she said, estimating that Canada will be able to vaccinate roughly three million people (in a country of 38 million) in the first quarter of 2021.

"If we're all vaccinated by next Christmas, we will have done a great job," she said.

Upshur agrees that getting to herd immunity will take time, but having multiple vaccine candidates reporting high efficacy rates should speed up that process — at least in theory.

"As exciting as it is to have these studies showing really good results, there's still a lot more questions," he said. "There's a lot more that needs to be done before we can be sure that these vaccines are going to achieve the goals that we hope."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.

Melissa Couto Zuber, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Safe harbour law locks Congress into accepting Biden's win

    WASHINGTON — Happy Safe Harbor Day, America. Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met a deadline in federal law that essentially means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Joe Biden as the country's next president. It's called a safe harbour provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can lock in its electoral votes by finishing up certification of the results and any state court legal challenges by a congressionally imposed deadline, which this year is Tuesday. “What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Electoral College is a creation of the Constitution, but Congress sets the date for federal elections and, in the case of the presidency, determines when presidential electors gather in state capitals to vote. In 2020, that date is Dec. 14. But Congress also set another deadline, six days before electors meet, to insulate state results from being challenged in Congress. By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, awarding 306 electoral votes to Biden and 232 to President Donald Trump. The attention paid to the normally obscure safe harbour provision is a function of Trump's unrelenting efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the election. He has refused to concede, made unsupported claims of fraud and called on Republican lawmakers in key states to appoint electors who would vote for him even after those states have certified a Biden win. But Trump's arguments have gone nowhere in court in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Most of his campaign's lawsuits in state courts challenging those Biden victories have been dismissed, with the exception of Wisconsin, where a hearing is scheduled for later this week. Like the others, the lawsuit does not appear to have much chance of succeeding, but because it was filed in accordance with state law procedures for challenging election results, “it's looking to me like Wisconsin is going to miss the safe harbour deadline because of that,” said Edward Foley, a professor of election law at Ohio State University's Moritz School of Law. Judge Stephen Simanek, appointed to hear the case, has acknowledged that the case would push the state outside the electoral vote safe harbour. Missing the deadline won't deprive Wisconsin of its 10 electoral votes. Biden electors still will meet in Madison on Monday to cast their votes and there's no reason to expect that Congress won't accept them. In any case, Biden would still have more than the 270 votes he needs even without Wisconsin's. But lawmakers in Washington could theoretically second-guess the slate of electors from any state that misses the Dec. 8 deadline, Foley said. Already one member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., has said he will challenge electoral votes for Biden on Jan. 6. Brooks would need to object in writing and be joined by at least one senator. If that were to happen, both chambers would debate the objections and vote on whether to sustain them. But unless both houses agreed to the objections, they would fail. The unwillingness of Trump and his supporters to concede is “dangerous because in an electoral competition, one side wins, one side loses and it's essential that the losing side accepts the winner’s victory. What is really being challenged right now is our capacity to play by those rules," Foley said. The safe harbour provision played a prominent role in the Bush v. Gore case after the 2000 presidential election. The Supreme Court shut down Florida’s state-court-ordered recount because the safe-harbour deadline was approaching. The court's opinion was issued Dec. 12, the deadline in 2000. Vice-President Al Gore conceded the race to George W. Bush, then the Texas governor, the next day. In his dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer said the deadline that really mattered was the day on which the Electoral College was scheduled to meet. Whether there was time to conduct a recount by then “is a matter for the state courts to determine,” Breyer wrote. When Florida's electoral votes, decisive in George W. Bush's victory, reached Congress, several Black House members protested, but no senators joined in. It was left to Gore, who presided over the count as president of the Senate, to gavel down the objections from his fellow Democrats. Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

  • Minister Dreeshen proposes changes to Forests Act

    Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Devin Dreeshen, presented new legislation last month to modernize Alberta’s Forest Sector Act to meet current realities of Alberta’s forest sector. The minister’s office worked with industry partners to address the Forest Job Action Plan and Red Tape Reduction. “We’ve made it a priority as a government to reach out and do a really deep dive on red tape reduction initiatives. It’s been months of consultation with industry to see where we could actually improve their business environment,” said Dreeshen. He noted they have been very cognizant of what over regulation and not having proper forest management practices can do to the forest sector. “We want to do everything we can to keep our forestry sector viable and sustainable and to attract more investment into the province,” he said. The province continues to consult with the forestry industry right now on regulatory and policy changes that would follow this legislation. There was a consultation process between industry and government and Alberta Forest Products Association (AFPA) was consulted extensively on steps to promote efficiency. There are a couple of really important things about the bill including a new preamble that demonstrated Alberta’s commitment to sustainable forest management and timber supply for the industry, according to Brock Mulligan, vice president of Communications and Government Affairs at AFPA. He noted that one important piece of recognition is that the forest industry in Alberta is among the most sustainable in the world, that its practices are leading, and the socio economic importance of the industry. “One of the stats I saw is that the government expects this year to get about a billion dollars in direct revenue to the Government of Alberta from oil and gas and about $350M from forestry. We’re a pretty important piece of the revenue picture in Alberta right now and it’s great that was recognized in the preamble,” Mulligan said. Another important addition is the recognition that the forestry industry depends on a secure wood supply.  “We can’t make products, we can’t employ people, we can’t innovate and create new products without that sustainable wood supply. Having that recognized in the preamble and having that laid out as sort of the ethos for how we do forestry in Alberta is really critical for our industry,” Mulligan added. AFPA and its forestry company members, such as West Fraser, are analyzing the bill right now but Mulligan feels this is an encouraging step.  Red tape reductions and promoting regulatory efficiencies is an ongoing process in the forestry industry.  “I’m sure there are some things that when we get into the analysis that we will have questions on and perhaps look for in later steps,” Mulligan added, noting that this bill will take care of a number of industry concerns. The new legislation would enhance responsiveness and transparency of timber dues to support competitiveness of Alberta’s forest industry through making their calculation methods available to the public. On the transparency side, this legislation will help in the softwood lumber disputes, explained Dreeshen. The argument in litigation between Canada and the U.S. was the fact that Canada wasn’t publicly transparent on how timber dues are calculated. “We obviously pointed out that there’s nothing wrong with it in the way we have it, we just thought we might as well have it open and transparent so that they can’t make that argument anymore in that ongoing softwood lumber dispute,” Dreeshen said. Currently, the provincial government would directly communicate with the forestry companies on what their fee would be.  The rates and the formula would both be public with this new legislation, the formula itself will be maintained. “The forestry industry said that how we in Alberta come up with our rates, our formula is fair. That’s something we’re not going to change,” Dreeshen said. The province collects Timber Dues, Crown Charges, and other fees associated with timber dispositions under the authority of the Forests Act. This ensures Albertans receive fair compensation for the use of publicly owned forest resources. Timber dues rates are based on the current market prices of forest products and are adjusted periodically to reflect changes to current market conditions. “Providing the minister with authority to publish and regularly update the timber due rates, that’s something we have heard a lot from the industry of just giving or adding more flexibility into input costs,” stated Dreeshen. While AFPA continues to look into the bill, Mulligan noted that the current process in Alberta is already very responsive to the market. “Frankly right now we’re seeing very high lumber prices and very high timber dues and that’s basically a factor of our timber dues process being so responsive,” Mulligan said. Legislation would also provide greater flexibility for the forest industry to respond to market and environmental conditions by allowing 10-year harvest control periods as opposed to the current five-year period. Currently, they have to be able to deal with whatever is thrown at them within that five year harvest window like fires, bugs, economics, or market conditions. “They could harvest everything in one year, but they at least have a ten year span to go out and do that,” Dreeshen explained. Legislation would eliminate red tape for forestry companies to hold a timber license in addition to their timber quota by adjusting quotas to provide all necessary oversight by today’s forest management planning standards. Timber licenses would be completely eliminated, as it is redundant within the timber quota system. It costs industry time and money to apply for that license and it also costs the government time and money to have to be able to process it as well.  It would be solely on the timber quota going forward. Mulligan noted that AFPA recognizes that the cabinet table deals with many different issues, and due to this issue moving over directly to the minister it means some of the changes will happen a lot sooner. “Right now our industry is really happy that we’re able to provide stable jobs at a time when the economy is faltering a little bit here in Alberta and that we’re encouraged that the government has recognized some of the different factors that contribute to the success of our industry,” Mulligan said. More than 90 communities and nearly 20,000 direct jobs are supported by Alberta’s forest sector. Forestry is an important sector of the Alberta economy, contributing $2B to the provincial GDP. The Forests Act provides for and defines the powers to establish regulations related to forestry and allows for the approval of the right to harvest Crown timber or forest tenure.  This regulatory legislation enables competitive conditions to attract and retain forest industry investment in Alberta and protects the value of Alberta’s natural resources for the benefit of all Albertans. Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • Minister hopes to continue work with mobile home tenants

    Service Minister, Nathan Glubish, hopes to gather concerns and comments from Alberta’s mobile home tenants through a province-wide survey. “We know the Residential Tenancy Dispute Resolution Service (RTDRS) can’t solve every problem that a mobile home community resident might face, we know that Service Alberta alone does not have the tools to address all of those problems,” Glubish said. Mobile home tenants gained access to the RTDRS in November 2020, which is one step in the right direction, according to Glubish. RTDRS allows mobile home tenants to resolve disputes between them and their landlords in less time and at a lower cost than going through the provincial court system. “They’ve been asking about this for many years. Ultimately this gives them access to the same support, the same dispute resolution service, that every other renter in Alberta has access to,” said Minister Glubish. Early access to the RTDRS was granted for eviction-related disputes on June 1 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as of Nov. 16, the RTDRS system is accepting other tenancy-related disputes from the mobile home community in Alberta. Prior to the Mobile Home Sites Tenancies Amendment Act, residents and landlords of mobile home communities were forced to resolve disputes through the court.  “It was one of the first actions I took as a minister in a brand new government and as a brand new MLA. And I’m really proud of the work we’ve done on that,” Glubish said. Glubish said that ongoing work with mobile home tenants will include the provincial and municipal government, as well as many departments across the government. “There are so many departments that overlap with these various issues that mobile home residents are facing,” he said. Results from the online survey will be reviewed by officials from several government departments after it closes on Dec. 13. Glubish visited the town of Hinton on Aug. 28, 2019, to hear what residents had to say about their experience living in local mobile home parks. Besides concerns from mobile home residents regarding accountability, management of infrastructure, and enforcing rules within a mobile home park, residents also asked for a cap on rent. When asked about these concerns, Glubish stated that the survey is a great opportunity for residents to communicate additional concerns and provide them with more information. “This is a perfect example of why I’m going to be collaborating with colleagues from other departments such as community and social services, the department of health, the department of municipal affairs, seniors and housing, and also departments like infrastructure and justice and transportation,” Glubish said. Based on the feedback, the provincial government can get the right departments and levels of government around the table to focus on the issues and figure out the best path forward, Glubish said. Martin Long, MLA for West Yellowhead, did not respond to a request for comment prior to the Hinton Voice deadline. The RTDRS is currently fully available remotely at alberta.ca/residential-tenancy-dispute-resolution-service.aspx The survey can be found online until Dec. 13 at alberta.ca/mobile-home-site-issues-engagement.aspxMasha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • Eight people test positive for COVID-19 at B.C. mink farm, outbreak declared

    BURNABY, B.C. — A health authority has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a mink farm after eight people at the operation in British Columbia's Fraser Valley tested positive for the disease.Fraser Health says in a statement it is screening people connected to the unnamed farm.It says people who test positive for COVID-19 or those who are close contacts of employees or farm operators are self-isolating.Fraser Health says officials from the health authority and WorkSafeBC are at the site to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.Fraser Health says the B.C. Health Act has placed the mink farm under orders to restrict the transport of animals, goods and products.In October, Canada's mink breeders announced they were increasing safety measures on their farms to avoid the devastating COVID-19 outbreaks that have plagued their European and American counterparts.Infections on mink farms in Europe and the United States have shown the animals are susceptible to COVID-19. Canada's breeders are already suffering from a drop in fur prices and losses from the Chinese market.Breeders in Denmark euthanized 15 million minks over concerns about a mutated version of the virus that has spread among the animals. Mink farmers in Spain have culled almost 100,000. In the U.S., nearly 10,000 minks across Utah died of COVID-19 as the virus spread rapidly across farms in the state.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Admin changes will contribute to budget decrease

    Several personnel and structure changes within the Town of Hinton administration are meant to streamline operations and provide efficiencies to its services. The changes include three personnel changes, structure changes to development services, the move of the strategic services department, as well as the move of the health and safety department. “I don’t have budget numbers available at this time as budget is ongoing. Overall human resources believes that all position changes, including promotions or other changes, will contribute to a decrease in the Town’s overall budget,” stated Josh Yaworski, communications coordinator. The changes are based on CAO Emily Olsen’s review and understanding of the current strengths and needs of the organization. “My staff and I understand that change comes with considered risk, but can create great things if given time,” Olsen said. Personnel changes include Heather Waye moving into a permanent role as Strategic Services Manager, after serving as interim since early 2020. As well, Todd Martens is adding health and safety under his purview, and will be retitled as protective services director and fire chief. Over the last several years, he managed Fire Rescue Services, Bylaw Services, automated traffic enforcement (ATE), as well as the RCMP administrative staff, working closely with the RCMP and Hinton Victim Services.  Lastly, Peter Vana will be retiring from his position as Development Services Director at the end of this month and his position will remain vacant. He held this position for a year, and contracted in this area in 2019. Vana will continue to support the development services team on ongoing initiatives.  Keeping this position vacant once Vana retires is included in the structure changes to development services, which manages land and building development, building permits, subdivision planning and other land matters in Hinton. As the Engineering and Development Services Manager role will not be filled prior to Vana's retirement, Development Services will report temporarily to the CAO. Instead of hiring another director in his place, the Town will broaden the role to include a municipal engineer. The Town has been in a recruitment process for a municipal engineer since early 2020, and this position was included in the 2020 budget. The new position will be an Engineering and Development Services Manager. CAO Olsen is also engaged in pursuing regional collaboration and levels of support available within the Town where the desired capacity or specific skill set are difficult to achieve without hiring additional staff.  One particular opportunity identified is working with the Town of Drayton Valley, who have absorbed a planning commission, to use their staff to liaise with the Town of Hinton.  Strategic Services has been moved under the Corporate Services division, under the leadership of Carla Fox. Strategic Services communicates tactics, plans and develops content, includes legislative, legal and insurance services, and has a hand in corporate and strategic planning. Corporate Services will support and facilitate the diverse range of expertise and strategic support the service area offers. This change allows for a tuning towards more strategic and streamlined delivery of services to its customers and the development of a coordinated corporate plan to support Council’s strategic direction, stated the Town announcement. The last change includes Health and Safety moving to Protective Services due to the similarities of expertise. The department will report to deputy fire chief and operation and training, Bryan Hall. The announcement stated that this change is an opportunity for the safety focused and externally oriented protective services department to add an internally focused service unit. “I am committed to providing strong and consistent leadership to the Town and believe that the changes that I am bringing forward will help streamline operations, provide further efficiencies, bring out the best in our employees and work to provide an enhanced service value that the Town requires,” Olsen said. Olsen asked for understanding and support from residents as they work on these changes and see what is possible.  Two 2021 budget meetings have been scheduled on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 from 4 pm until 8 pm and on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 9 am until 4 pm. An agenda will be going out no later than the morning of Nov. 18 with the timeline and all materials and presentations required for information, according to Carla Fox, director of corporate services.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • Lawmakers who met with Giuliani scramble after COVID news

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was “doing very well" after being hospitalized with the coronavirus as lawmakers in battleground states that Giuliani visited last week scrambled to make sure they did not contract the virus.The 76-year-old former New York mayor, hospitalized in Washington, had travelled extensively to battleground states to press Trump's quixotic effort to get legislators to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden and subvert the November vote. On numerous occasions, Giuliani met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask, including hearings last week with state lawmakers in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.Fallout from Giuliani's diagnosis continued Monday as the Michigan House announced it had cancelled its voting session scheduled for Tuesday. Giuliani spoke for hours last week before a Republican-led committee in Lansing investigating alleged election irregularities.Michigan's move came after the Arizona legislature announced Sunday that it would close for a week out of an abundance of caution “for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19.”“Multiple representatives have requested time to receive results from recent COVID-19 tests before returning to session, out of an abundance of caution,” Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican who met with Giuliani before the hearing, said in a statement. “The CDC guidelines would not consider them close contacts with anyone, even if Mayor Giuliani had been positive, but they want to go above and beyond in the interest of public safety. With the recent spike in COVID cases nationwide, this makes sense.”The health department in Ingham County, where Lansing is located, said several people who attended the Michigan committee meeting with Giuliani on Wednesday must quarantine at least through Saturday. Health officer Linda Vail said she consulted with the state health department, which agrees that “it is extremely likely that Giuliani was contagious during his testimony.”In Georgia, state Sen. William Ligon Jr., chairman of the subcommittee Giuliani testified before, urged those who had come in close contact with Giuliani “to take every precaution and follow all requisite guidelines to ensure their health and safety.” Giuliani on Thursday attended a hearing at the Georgia Capitol, where he went without a mask for several hours. Several state senators, all Republicans, also did not wear masks at the hearing. The Georgia legislature is not currently in session.Trump, who announced Giuliani's positive test in a Sunday afternoon tweet, told reporters he spoke with Giuliani on Monday. Giuliani was exhibiting symptoms when he was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly.“Rudy’s doing very well," Trump said Monday. “I just spoke to him. No temperature.”At Wednesday's 4-1/2-hour hearing in Lansing, Giuliani did not wear a mask; nor did lawyer Jenna Ellis, who was sitting next to him. He asked one of his witnesses, a Detroit election worker, if she would be comfortable removing her mask, but legislators said they could hear her.Giuliani travelled last Monday to Phoenix, where he met with Republican legislators for an hourslong hearing in which he was maskless. The Arizona Republican Party tweeted a photo of Giuliani and several state GOP lawmakers standing shoulder-to-shoulder and maskless.The Trump campaign said in a statement that Giuliani tested negative twice before his visits to Arizona, Michigan and Georgia. Unidentified Trump team members who had close contact with Giuliani are in self-isolation.“The Mayor did not experience any symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return,” according to the statement. “No legislators in any state or members of the press are on the contact tracing list, under current CDC Guidelines.”Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan, a Democrat who attended Thursday's hearing, expressed outrage after learning of Giuliani's diagnosis.“Little did I know that most credible death threat that I encountered last week was Trump’s own lawyer,” Jordan tweeted. “Giuliani — maskless, in packed hearing room for 7 hours. To say I am livid would be too kind.”The diagnosis comes more than a month after Trump lost reelection and more than two months after Trump himself was stricken with the virus in early October. Since then, a flurry of administration officials and others in Trump's orbit have also been sickened, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development. The president's wife, Melania Trump, and teenage son, Barron Trump, also contracted the virus.The extraordinary spread in Trump’s orbit underscores the cavalier approach the Republican president has taken to a virus that has now killed more than 282,000 people in the U.S. alone.Those infected also include the White House press secretary and advisers Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, as well as Trump’s campaign manager and the chair of the Republican National Committee.—-Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire in Wilmington, Del., Zeke Miller in Washington, and Ben Nadler in Atlanta contributed reporting.Aamer Madhani And David Eggert, The Associated Press

  • 'No lawyer is good for me:' Accused in Alberta doctor slaying to represent himself

    RED DEER, Alta. — A man accused of killing a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta has pleaded not guilty and insisting on representing himself at trial.Deng Mabiour, 54, is charged with first-degree murder in the summer slaying of Dr. Walter Reynolds at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer. Mabiour spoke by phone during a brief court appearance Monday.He repeated earlier assertions that he doesn't want a lawyer, doesn't trust the Canadian legal system and intends to represent himself.Justice John Hopkins warned Mabiour about the perils of self-representation."You are facing a serious charge of first-degree murder. ... If convicted the maximum sentence is life in prison. If you wish to represent yourself, you have every right to do so. If you represent yourself, you will be at a disadvantage unless you have had extensive legal training," Hopkins said."It is much more likely that a trained lawyer will be able to advance your defence fully and effectively. My opinion, sir, is it would be in your best interests if you were represented by a lawyer."Mabiour said he still intends to act as his own lawyer at trial. The Crown said a trial would last about four weeks."A lawyer cannot do anything about my case. No lawyer is good for me in Canada. I'm a Black man," Mabiour told the judge."There is no lawyer good for me to defend me."Prosecutor Dominique Mathurin said the Crown is prepared to proceed to trial and Mabiour has made his position clear."We've had many discussions around Mr. Mabiour finding counsel and that seems to be his decision at this point," she said.The judge said it's "premature" to set a trial date and ordered the case set over until Feb. 1."I expect this is something that we should have a fairly extensive pretrial conference on," Hopkins said.Mabiour also pleaded not guilty to charges of assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.The court previously ordered a psychiatric exam and was found fit to stand trial.Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two, was attacked with a weapon while working at the clinic on Aug. 10. He died later in hospital. One witness told media that she was in the waiting room when she heard cries for help and saw a man with a hammer and a machete. RCMP have said the crime was not random and the two men knew each other through the clinic, although they have not said if Mabiour was a patient of Reynolds. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020. Follow @BillGraveland on TwitterBill Graveland, The Canadian Press

  • Funding boost for Jasper tourism

    Alberta's tourism sector is getting a boost from the provincial government, and Jasper will benefit. Tourism Jasper, the official marketing organization of Jasper and Jasper National Park is one of five organizations that will receive a combined total of $8 million in support. The others include organizations in Calgary, Edmonton, Banff and Canmore that promote their respective tourism destinations. "We're grateful for the support from the provincial government," said James Jackson, president and chief executive officer for Tourism Jasper.  “We're looking forward to working with David Goldstein (chief executive officer for Travel Alberta) and the entire Travel Alberta team on their revised mandate." The goal is to safely attract visitors to the province for spring and summer of next year – visitors who will frequent local businesses and get Albertans working. "Jasper sees over 2.5 million visitors a year, and it's a very important component of Alberta's visitor economy," Jackson said.  "We appreciate the provincial government is assisting us with driving that industry."  The $8 million hasn't been disbursed yet, he added. "The increase in the (COVID) caseload aside," Jackson said, "Jasper is well positioned to get through this winter once we can collectively get a handle on that”, adding the U.S. border closure is a huge factor in the health of the tourism sector.  And there's still “a lot of hard work ahead”, Jackson said.  "Tourism Jasper is investing a significant amount of money over the course of the winter toward activities in the community, through use of Christmas lights and other activities,” he said. "We're trying to do our part in lifting everyone's spirit." And as Tourism Jasper is expanding its role in the community, Travel Alberta is doing the same in the province. Now, the organization is responsible for helping develop new travel destinations and expanding tourism across the province, in addition to marketing and promoting Alberta as a must-see tourism destination.  Travel Alberta will also conduct industry research to give tourism businesses and stakeholders a more thorough understanding of the current state of the sector so they can make informed business decisions. CEO Goldstein welcomed the announcement of monetary supports from the provincial government "to help Alberta’s battered tourism sector through the pandemic, while setting our industry up for long-term recovery and growth". He said Travel Alberta is focusing on attracting high-yield visitors where the measure of success is boosting revenue, as well as visitor numbers. Keeping levies Hotels and lodging providers in Alberta can now keep tourism levy amounts collected between Mar. 1, 2020 and Mar. 31, 2021, to help the industry get through the COVID-19 pandemic.  In May, the Alberta government said operators could keep the money, four per cent of the purchase price of the accommodation, from Mar. 31 to Dec. 31 to free up $22 million for the sector. And now that abatement period has been extended. A government news release estimates the move will free up to $10 million in additional cash flow for the sector to employ staff and maintain operations through the winter season. According to Statistics Canada there were about 20,000 tourism-related businesses in Alberta in June 2020, accounting for 3.7 per cent of the total number of businesses in the province.  About 11 per cent of Canada’s tourism-related businesses are in Alberta. The majority of Alberta’s tourism-related businesses (98.6 per cent) are small, consisting of either a self-employed person with a minimum annual revenue of $30,000, or a business with between one and 99 employees.Joanne McQuarrie, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Jasper Fitzhugh

  • SpaceX capsules parked side-by-side at station for 1st time

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A SpaceX supply ship bearing Christmas goodies arrived at the International Space Station on Monday, parking alongside another Dragon capsule that carried up astronauts three weeks ago. It’s the first time Elon Musk’s company has two Dragons at the orbiting lab, filling both available slots. Unlike SpaceX’s previous cargo carriers, which had to be plucked from orbit by the space station’s robot arm, this larger and updated model docked all by itself a day after rocketing into orbit from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. This unusually large shipment — exceeding 6,400 pounds (2,900 kilograms) — includes experiments, equipment, Christmas presents and the makings for a holiday feast for the seven station astronauts. The crew monitored all the action as the capsule pulled up and docked at the station more than 260 miles (420 kilometres) above the Indian Ocean. The two Dragon parking spots are just 15 feet (4.5 metres) or so apart. NASA astronaut Kate Rubins offered “a huge congratulations” to SpaceX and everyone else involved. “It’s pretty amazing to think that less than a month ago you docked four crew members," radioed Rubins, a microbiologist and one of four Americans on board. "And now you're bringing a vehicle full of world class science for us to execute.” The crew also includes two Russians and one Japanese. SpaceX redesigned its cargo ships to be as big as its spacious crew capsules in order to pack more in. The cargo Dragon will remain at the space station for a month, before parachuting into the Atlantic with science samples and discarded gear. The crew Dragon will stay up until spring. ___ The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

  • Alberta student wins international science competition

    A Grade 12 student from Fort McMurray, Alta., has won an international science competition, Breakthrough Junior Challenge, with a three minute video explaining quantum tunnelling. Maryam Tsegaye’s prize includes a $250,000 US scholarship.

  • Jean-Guy Dubois : bilan, pandémie et avenir

    Jean-Guy Dubois : bilan, pandémie et avenir BÉCANCOUR. Sage, Jean-Guy Dubois se donne encore le temps de réfléchir à son avenir. L’actuel maire de Bécancour maintenant âgé de 74 ans attendra jusqu’en janvier pour annoncer s’il sera de la course le 7 novembre 2021.  «C’est bien sûr que j’en ai fait plus que j’en ai à faire. J’ai 24 ans de passé au conseil municipal de Bécancour. Je pense avoir géré avec dignité, honnêteté et transparence», exprime un Jean-Guy Dubois qui se dit satisfait de son plus récent mandat. «Dans les trois dernières années, on a un bilan positif. Mon premier élément d’évaluation c’est la qualité d’équipe avec lequel j’ai travaillé. On a été solidaire sans être suiveux. On a fait beaucoup d’investissements comme la fibre optique et complété notre usine de traitement des eaux usées sans augmenter les taxes des citoyens», souligne Jean-Guy Dubois en mettant l’accent également sur les bienfaits de la politique familiale de Bécancour et des attractions comme le Quai de Sainte-Angèle et le Complexe équestre de Gentilly. «Je suis fier de ce qui se passe chez nous, je suis fier de ma ville, des gens qui l’habitent et de son pouvoir d’attraction. Cette année, on va avoir donné pas loin de 100 permis de construction. Ce n’est pas rien et malgré la pandémie», ajoute-t-il. Parlant COVID-19, puissant dans ses notions de grec, Jean-Guy Dubois rappelle que le terme crise veut dire renouveau. «Ce n’est pas souhaitable d’avoir une pandémie. Il y a beaucoup d’incertitude. On ne sait pas quand ça va finir. Mais il demeure que l’on peut en tirer du positif», précise le maire de Bécancour qui salue l’accent mis sur l’achat local tant dans le développement de nouvelles entreprises que chez les consommateurs. «Il faut saisir cette opportunité-là de devenir autonome financièrement et économiquement à tout point de vue», conclut-il.  Stéphane Lévesque, Initiative de journalisme local, L'Hebdo Journal

  • Mississauga needs more time to meet provincial guideline for responsible planning

    As Mississauga staff search for budget lines to trim ahead of further deliberations in the new year, council is looking to the Province for help. It will request an extension on a recent Queen’s Park regulation that requires an asset management plan to keep property tax payers protected.  In a year when the City begins to brace for the financial “echo impact” of COVID-19, the exercise, which forces municipalities to budget responsibly, is slated to cost Mississauga about $3 million. The Province enacted the Asset Management Planning for Municipal Infrastructure regulation in 2017, under the Infrastructure for Jobs and Prosperity Act. It requires cities to create a plan that considers infrastructure needs including maintenance, lifecycle costs and climate change mitigation targets, while coordinating municipal budgets to ensure Ontario’s land-use planning framework and other policies are being adhered to. Mississauga met the first deadline in June 2019, when it submitted its seven-page asset management policy, a document that must be updated every five years. Now, the City’s Business Services department is expected to hand in an Asset Management Plan by July 2023 for its core infrastructure plan to manage critical needs including roads and bridges, and assets related to stormwater, water and wastewater.  The City’s Business Services department will lead the initiative as “the work to fulfill this legislated obligation is enormous Corporation-wide,” according to the 2021 budget document. “Creating the Asset Management Plans will yield benefits for the City, including an improved capacity to understand and prioritize the management of our considerable assets”. To minimize the hit to the already stretched operating budget, hiring to meet the requirement of the regulation will be funded from capital reserves until 2023, when it will become part of the operating budget. In July 2023, the City must hand in its plan for all other infrastructure not included in the list of core assets. To meet the deadline and the significant planning involved ahead of the due date just over seven months from now, staff are recommending 21 full-time positions across various City departments, including transportation, IT, and facilities and property management, in addition to the use of consultants. The 2021 capital program has $3 million budgeted toward the plan. It’s unclear why the City did not begin preparing to meet the legislated obligation earlier or if the pandemic pushed plans back. Now, with the next deadline for reporting to the Province looming, the City needs more time. At the beginning of budget deliberations two weeks ago, Ward 2 Councillor Karen Ras said the regulation requirements can wait, and directed staff to pen a letter to the Premier requesting more time. “I think given our difficulty to even go through the hiring process for that many staff, given that we currently have a hiring freeze, [it’s] a reasonable request,” she said in the session. Her suggestion was echoed by Gary Kent, Chief Financial Officer and Commissioner of Corporate Services. “We can certainly do more around asset and management. Whether it has to be to this degree, I think, is up for debate,” Kent told the budget committee. He said there is a penalty for missing the deadline.  The City owns about $12.4 billion in infrastructure assets, excluding land, and next year’s budget has a total proposed gross capital budget of $272.2 million. The infrastructure gap is currently at $291 million, or $17 million more than it was in 2019. The steady rise in this figure, which represents the growing deficit because of the City’s inability to pay for needed infrastructure, is one of the reasons the previous Liberal government passed the legislation requiring municipalities to manage their finances responsibly.  With hundreds of thousands of new residents moving into the province each year, and a projected population of just under 20 million by 2046, according to the Ministry of Finance (Ontario has a little more than 14.5 million residents currently) it’s crucial that municipalities plan and budget for the continued increase, especially high-growth communities like Mississauga.  Without a roadmap to ensure cities are funding required infrastructure to meet the demands of residents, services and assets can begin to breakdown. Changing weather patterns caused by climate change were another consideration when the provincial legislation was passed, to ensure municipalities build adequate infrastructure to cope with increased rainfall and other climate realities.   A staff report on the request to delay submission of the required work will appear in the upcoming City Council meeting, a spokesperson confirmed. According to the regulation, infrastructure plans should include service levels, descriptions and other technical details such as energy usage, lifecycle estimates, and average age of the components of the asset. Requirements for the level of detail to be submitted are based on population size and whether the municipality is in the Greater Golden Horseshoe growth area, which includes Mississauga. The plans must also include how the information will be relayed to the public. In 2024, municipalities will be required to supply more information about each asset category and the level of service the cities plan to provide in each of the next 10 years, while assessing risks, whether the service levels can be reached, and the “ability to afford proposed levels of service,” the regulation states. The rule is designed to help standardize infrastructure planning in Ontario. Municipalities were consulted over two years prior to settling on the six-year timeline, from 2019 to 2024, to complete this project, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure spokesperson Sofia Sousa-Dias said in an email. “In many respects, effective asset management planning is more important now than ever before. Good asset management planning allows municipalities to stretch capital dollars by helping them make well-informed, evidence-based decisions,” Sousa-Dias said. “It’s about making the right infrastructure investments in the right places, at the right time.” She did not confirm if the Province will consider the extension request from Mississauga. The City of Hamilton said it does not anticipate requesting an extension to the Province’s regulation, and to the east, Toronto City Council is also not currently requesting an extension to the regulation, The Pointer was told in emailed statements. The Ministry of Infrastructure promised funding and tools to help with the transition to fulfilling this regulation, said Brian Rosborough, Executive Director of the Association of Municipalities Ontario (AMO), in a statement to The Pointer. Although some of the supports were delivered, he said AMO has continued to advocate for resources to get through the steep learning curve to submit plans according to the Province’s deadlines and requirements. “Realistically, most municipalities need more time and more training and information to meet the Ministry’s expectations,” he said. “The COVID-19 pandemic, and the pressures that it has created for many municipalities, has only made it more difficult to meet the Ministry’s expectations and deadlines.” The City is also awaiting a previous ask to the Provincial government about terminating the Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILT) agreement with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority. Mayor Bonnie Crombie told the budget committee that she had “receptive ears” with the Minister of Finance Rod Phillips and Premier Doug Ford. “I was hopeful for a period of time, but it wasn't mentioned in the [Province’s] economic statement,” she said.   The agreement affects Toronto Pearson International Airport, and means the airport authority pays the City a $0.94 fee per passenger in lieu of property tax. Because of low travel volumes due to COVID-19, the City is bracing for a $22 million PILT deficit in the budget two years from now. Staff are seeking a response from the finance minister, Kent said, regarding a reworked arrangement that would be more equitable for Mississauga, which provides services to the airport. The budget committee will reconvene in 2021 to approve the financial plan for the city, after the Region of Peel Budget is presented. Email: vjosa.isai@thepointer.com Twitter: @LaVjosa COVID-19 is impacting all Canadians. At a time when vital public information is needed by everyone, The Pointer has taken down our paywall on all stories relating to the pandemic and those of public interest to ensure every resident of Brampton and Mississauga has access to the facts. For those who are able, we encourage you to consider a subscription. This will help us report on important public interest issues the community needs to know about now more than ever. You can register for a 30-day free trial HERE. Thereafter, The Pointer will charge $10 a month and you can cancel any time right on the website. Thank you.Vjosa Isai, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer

  • Lidia Menapace, Italian Resistance member, dies at age 96

    ROME — Lidia Brisca Menapace, a Resistance member during World War II who later was an advocate of pacifism and women’s rights and was elected to the Italian Senate on a Communist party ticket, has died. She was 96.Italian state radio said she had been hospitalized for several days with COVID-19 in Bolzano, the Alpine city where she had lived in latter decades. She died early Monday in the hospital.As young woman, Lidia Brisca pedaled a bicycle to deliver medicine and messages to Resistance fighters, known as Partisans, based in the countryside of the northern Piedmont region of her birth. La Repubblica daily said she had to memorize coded messages. The Partisans fought both the Fascists of Benito Mussolini's regime and German occupying troops during the war.Later, following her husband, Eugenio Menapace, who was from the northern province of Trentino, she took up life in Italy's Alpine area and became involved in post-war politics. She was the first woman to be elected to the provincial legislature of Bolzano, another Alpine province.She remained proud of the Resistance spirit, remarking that she was still a Partisan, because “being so is a choice of life."Italian President Sergio Mattarella paid tribute to her Monday, noting she was “strongly committed to the themes of peace.”She was born on April 3, 1924, in the Piedmont town of Novara.In its obituary, La Repubblica quoted her as explaining, on her 90th birthday, that her passion for women’s freedom derived from her mother’s “ethical code” for her two daughters. That code consisted of advising the girls to stay economically independent, so you can “do what you want, you can keep your husband or ditch him or find another. The important thing is you must not need to ask him for money for stockings.”Menapace served in the Senate from 2006 to 2008, elected on a Communist Refoundation party ticket. She also was one of the forces behind the birth of Manifesto, a leftist daily.“With Lidia Menapace is gone a free and strong voice, a constant reference in every struggle for women, for the rights of everyone, for peace,” said Democratic Party lawmaker Piero Fassino, a former mayor of Turin, the capital of Piedmont.She made her last appearance at a political rally almost exactly a year ago, in Bolzano, supporting a new grassroots movement that calls itself the Sardines. Its goal is to get as many possible citizens to peacefully pack public squares to make their voices heard on important issues.Frances D'Emilio, The Associated Press

  • Fifth death in two days due to COVID-19 reported Monday

    Following fourth deaths reported on Sunday another death related to COVID-19 was reported on Monday.  The person was from the Regina zone and in their 60s. The number of deaths in the province has now grown to 60. There was also 274 new cases reported by the province on Monday. The North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert, reported 28 new cases. The current seven-day average is 264, or 21.8 cases per 100,000 population. North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 257 active cases, the same number as reported Friday. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 233 active cases and North Central 3 has 57 active cases. The North Central zone is third in the Active Case Breakdown with 547 active cases.  Of the 10,412 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 4,763 are considered active. Of the 143 people in hospital in the province, 117 are receiving in patient care including 12 in the North Central. Of the 26 in intensive care six are in the North Central. The recovered number now sits at 5,589 after 59 more recoveries were reported. The total numbers of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,412 of those 2,136 cases are from the north area (762 north west, 1027 north central and 347 north east). Yesterday, 3,004 COVID-19 tests were processed. As of today there have been 367,396 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.    Regina leads in new cases reported on Monday   In other zones there were 80 cases in Regina, 72 in Saskatoon, 26 in the North West, 21 in the Far North West, 12 in the South East, eight in the South West, seven in the Central East, six in the North East, four in the South Central and a single case in the Far North Central.  Three new cases have pending residence information. One case with pending residence information has been assigned to the Saskatoon zone.  As well, one case with pending residence information has been deemed a non-Saskatchewan resident and removed from the case counts. Of the 143 people in hospital elsewhere in the province; 48 are in Saskatoon, 24 are in Regina, nine in the North West, two in the South West and one individual in North East and South Central, are receiving in patient care.  Elsewhere in the province in intensive care there are 11 in Saskatoon, eight in the Regina zone and one in the South West zone. The Saskatoon zone leads the Active Case breakdown with 1,538 cases. In second place is Regina with 1,131 active cases. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,730. Of those, 3,138 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 2,020 cases are from the Regina area, 1,306 cases are from the south area (510 south west, 453 south central and 343 south east), 1,082 cases are from the far north area (680 far north west, 84 far north central and 318 far north east) and 697 cases are from the central area (297 central west and 400 central east). There are now 33 cases with pending residence information There are currently 324 cases that are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances. Of the 10,412 cases in the province: 504 cases are related to travel, 4,300 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 2,400 have no known exposures and 3,208 are under investigation by local public health. The age breakdown shows 2,191 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 3,651 cases are in the 20-39-age range, 2,596 are in the 40-59-age range, 1,400 are in the 60-79-age range and 408 are in the 80-plus-age range. Five cases have a pending age confirmation. The gender breakdown shows 50 per cent of the cases being females and 50 per cent being males.Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald

  • Water user rates face potential increase

    Changes in the Water and Waste Water Utility operating costs may be covered in 2021 by a four per cent increase in user rates, according to the Town of Hinton status update on the water treatment plant. Since early 2020, CAO Emily Olsen and West Fraser Mill manager, Paul DiJulio, have worked to understand the status of the Water Treatment Plant project, and to build working relationships between the two organizations. The discussion on operating and other costs incurred by the Town that were not included in the Interim Water Services Agreement between the Town and West Fraser have taken place over the last 10 months. Additional costs by the town were identified and verified, Olsen said during the standing committee meeting on Nov. 17. Language in the agreement provided opportunity for review of the actual operating costs and impacts of the water services agreement. No review has taken place to date, Olsen stated.“The costs discussed amount to approximately $310,000 and include payment for power, rent and contributions to lagoon maintenance. These have been funded through the 2021 budget and will be included in the package council receives to discuss this weekend,” Olsen said. Olsen said these costs are best discussed within the context of the budget document along with the information on capital cost and operating expenditures during budget deliberations this weekend. According to the report, administration supports taking appropriate responsibility for coverage of costs incurred by water treatment plant operations by the Town, and for new contributions to support wastewater management. The conclusion reached is that payment for the coverage of operating costs will be included and brought to Council for decision in the Town of Hinton 2021 budget.  Of that $310,000, $110,000 is for power, $25,000 is for rent of the water treatment plant, $150,000 is a contribution to lagoon maintenance, and $25,000 is for a reduction of West Fraser potable water bill through accounting for re-circulation charges. The changes in the Water and Waste Water Utility operating costs can be covered in 2021 by a four per cent increase in user rates, and a one-time transfer from reserves of $134,787.  The amount required to cover these costs for 2022 will be fully covered by an additional four per cent increase in utilities, stated administration’s report. Securing a sustainable potable water supply and maintaining safe and reliable infrastructure to meet the Town’s needs is part of Hinton’s council strategic plan that was set in 2017. Very few public discussions have taken place on this item due to the confidential nature of agreements and sequencing of phase one and two of the umbrella agreement.  “A lot of work has gone into reaching the agreements that are in place currently, including the Umbrella agreement signed by both parties in 2018,” stated Olsen. Phase one was concluded when the Town assumed operations at the water treatment facility to manage the production of potable water using process water provided by West Fraser.  “However the goal of transition was to eliminate any liability to West Fraser and their involvement in potable water supply to the town. In order to reach that goal, a water treatment plant bypass solution was created in collaboration with both parties,” Olsen explained. Phase two focuses on the steps necessary to support and construct the bypass solution. The original date included in the agreement was to commission this service through the bypass solution by January 2022, but Olsen explained that this process takes at least three years to achieve.  Phase two faced several delays due to turnover in both organizations, as well as decision-making needed to advance phase two. “In 2020, with new management on both sides, a discussion in collaboration on next steps was initiated and has taken place,” Olsen said. The work to commence in 2021 is on the engineering and design side of the bypass, and a grant application was prepared to submit to the Alberta Municipal Water and Wastewater Partnership Program in early 2021. That grant application will come back to council for decision. In the Capital Budget for 2021, $200,000 has been included to initiate the design and engineering of the by-pass solution. Additional funding for this work is included in 2022, along with funding allocated for construction. In the 2021 Capital Plan, amounts for the project include $865,253 for water treatment plant upgrades and replacement design, and $25,625,000 for water treatment plant upgrades and replacement construction. Initial site testing and development of a preliminary design will take place in 2021, and an updated budget and schedule could be presented to Council in September 2021.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • No direction for strategic plan

    Council had its first look at the updated strategic plan during the standing committee meeting of Oct. 27, but did not provide direction to move ahead with the document. Council first voted down a motion to bring the plan back to another standing committee meeting for further discussion, which would have allowed council to provide feedback to administration in the meantime. “I think the biggest concern for citizens I’m interfacing with is of course the corporate plan, knowing the specific deliverables over the next couple of months,” said Coun. Ryan Maguhn. Maguhn felt that during the planning session, councillors spoke about the need for deliverables within the plan, but this was not reflected in the updated plan presented to council. He questioned how the budget could be crafted without knowing the deliverables. Deliverables would help administration and council in knowing what action items are coming and when, which in turn would allow more clarity in approving the budget, he added. The updated strategic plan was created through discussion and council direction provided during the strategic planning session on Oct. 3.  According to the updated plan, Council was tasked with describing the overall future vision of their community during their planning session, referred to as Community Vision Planning. Once the Community Vision Plan is in place, Administration would develop a corporate action plan including measurable actions to advance the priorities and goals of the strategic plan. Administration expected this corporate plan to be developed alongside budget 2021 and brought to council in early 2021 for approval. “With a strategic and corporate plan in place, communicating updates on progress will be more frequent and straight forward,” said Olsen. Olsen noted that an update was expected on the strategic plan deliverables prior to budget discussions, which would include some priorities but no individual actions as the corporate plan would have. Coun. Dewly Nelson stated that he hoped the strategic plan would have been less visionary and include clear directions instead. In contrast, Coun. Tyler Waugh stated that the strategic plan is supposed to be a broad vision, and that priorities will be laid out in the budget. Olsen added that previous strategic plans mixed the broad objectives and actions in the same document, which made it difficult to measure progress and present to council. Now, the corporate plan will include the actions based on the goals in the strategic plan. “I think it will make communication on progress a lot easier and a lot more timely and as well it will give council and the community that list of actions for the year that administration will be bringing forward. It helps with agenda planning, and performance management for different areas and individuals as well,” Olsen said. Council also spoke about diversifying revenue streams during the planning session, but grants were not mentioned in the updated plan, Mayor Marcel Michaels pointed out. He also voiced his concern over the fact that the strategic plan includes 43 broad objectives, which he felt were too many and needed focus. Council spent eight hours with a facilitator during the planning session to discuss the strategic plan, Nelson said. He felt there was no need to spend more meeting time on this plan and instead Council should focus on the upcoming budget conversations. Council then voted down a direction to bring the document to the next regular council meeting for decision. Olsen noted that it is important to determine a strategic direction prior to creating the corporate plan in order to create focused deliverables. “I’m of the mindset that if I don’t fully support the strategic plan the way it is, I'd rather go through the budget process and focus on the next year and look at the corporate plan and [strategic plan] after that,” Michaels said.  Nelson echoed Michaels and said council didn’t feel true ownership of this updated strategic plan. Changes need to be made for real success, he added. The strategic plan includes information on processes, best practice, core values, municipal challenges and opportunities, as well as six priority focus areas.  The priority focus areas include economic growth, capital planning, attainable housing, good government, service delivery, and financial stability. Under each area, a goal statement and objectives are included.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • Budget 2021: dépenses en hausse de 7 %

    Malgré le gel du compte de taxes annoncé plus tôt cet automne, le budget municipal montre une hausse de 54,4 M$ des dépenses en 2021, dont plus de la moitié (55 %) est consacré à l’ajout de services. Voilà ce qu’a déclaré d’emblée le maire Marc Demers lors du dépôt du budget en visioconférence, le 7 décembre. «En 2021, la Ville de Laval fonctionnera avec un budget de 932 millions [de dollars]. Ça comprend une augmentation des dépenses de 6,9 % par rapport à l’an dernier», a-t-il résumé, précisant que le 8e budget de son administration priorisait l’amélioration des services aux citoyens, la relance économique et la protection de l’environnement. Le budget 2021 comprend la création du Bureau du citoyen dont l’objectif est d’assurer une gestion intégrée des relations avec les Lavallois. Le budget qui y est dévolu se chiffre à 2,5 M$ pour les deux prochaines années, a indiqué le directeur général de la Municipalité, Jacques A. Ulysse. Cette nouvelle entité administrative chapeautera notamment l’équipe de la centrale téléphonique 311, la porte d’entrée pour toutes requêtes citoyennes, a ajouté le maire. L’amélioration des services municipaux passerait également par la création du Bureau de la résilience municipale, la mise en service de l’écocentre Dagenais ainsi que l’optimisation des opérations déneigement et la poursuite des projets pilote visant à éliminer le stationnement alternatif l’automne prochain. Pour ces deux dernières mesures, la Ville injecte une enveloppe additionnelle conjointe de 2,6 M$. Pour soutenir la relance en cette période pandémique, la Ville bonifie de plus de 25 % le budget dédié au Service de développement économique, lequel passe de 8,1 à 10,2 M$. Plus des trois quarts (78 %) de cette hausse sont consacrés à des programmes et partenariats offerts en aide aux entreprises lavalloises, soit un montant de 1,7 M$ précise la Ville. En plus de gérer un plan de relance évalué à 20 M$, ce Service municipal travaillera à l’élaboration d’un nouveau plan d’attractivité internationale. Au chapitre des «projets structurants», le budget 2021 prévoit, entre autres, une somme de 2,2 M$ dans le développement du Carré Laval en vue d’y accueillir éventuellement une zone d’innovation et un quartier carboneutre. «En situation de crise, c’est le devoir des différents paliers de gouvernement de stimuler l’économie et non pas de se mettre en mode austérité qui pourrait avoir des conséquences à long terme sur l’ensemble du territoire», a fait valoir le maire pour justifier l’ajout de 127 employés équivalent temps plein, ce qui portera les effectifs municipaux à 4151 employés au cours du prochain exercice financier. À cet égard, il a cité en exemple le programme triennal d’immobilisation (PTI 2021-2023) qui totalise 1,4 milliard de dollars en investissement, dont 382 M$ en 2021. En matière d’environnement, l’administration Demers se dote d’un Bureau de la résilience municipale dont le mandat sera de mieux gérer les risques liés aux aléas climatiques, tels les cocktails météo impliquant des épisodes de gel et dégel en quelques heures, en hiver, et les pandémies donne-t-on en exemple. Par ailleurs, le budget 2021 réserve 1,2 M$ pour la poursuite de l’implantation des bacs noirs à la faveur d’une «collecte optimale» des ordures, une somme de 700 000 $ pour la mise en service du premier écocentre permanent, qui ouvrira ses portes sur le site Dagenais l’automne prochain, et 300 000 $ pour des interventions de déminéralisation et de plantation pour combattre les îlots de chaleur. Au chapitre des transports collectifs, la contribution municipale s’élèvera l’an prochain à 87 M$, ce qui représente une augmentation de 2,2 M$ par rapport à 2020. Quant au programme triennal d’immobilisations (PTI), il est projeté d’investir d’ici les 3 prochaines années la somme de 38,2 M$ dans l’acquisition de milieux naturels (21 M$), la plantation d’arbres (11,5 M$) et l’achat de terrains pour y aménager des espaces verts (5,7 M$).Stéphane St-Amour, Initiative de journalisme local, Courrier Laval

  • Five alleged Westside gang members appear in Lloydminster court

    Five alleged Westside street gang members made their first appearance in court after an arrest that saw multiple RCMP detachments team up to catch them. Tonia Cantel, 22, from North Battleford, Juanita Wahpistikwan, 21, from Big Island Cree Nation, Kyle Lajimodiere from Cold Lake, and two youths from Big Island Lake Cree Nation were arrested after a 150-kilometre police pursuit.  It all started in Lashburn on Nov. 20 when Maidstone RCMP got a call that a grey Honda was stolen from a business by three men dressed in red. The caller told police the men fled east on Hwy 16 in the grey Honda and that a small red Ford car was following the Honda.  Maidstone RCMP alerted the RCMP Roving Traffic Unit (RTU) - which was already on Hwy 16 – to be on the lookout for the stolen car. The RTU is a mobile traffic enforcement team. The RTU spotted the Honda and followed it before activating their lights in an attempt to get the driver to pullover but the driver didn’t stop. Instead, the car turned around and drove west on Hwy 16 at a high rate of speed.  Maidstone RCMP alerted nearby detachments to be on the lookout for the Honda. The Saskatchewan RCMP Protection and Response Team (PRT) was activated. The PRT – created by the province in 2017 - helps tackle rural crime. The PRT consists of officers from RCMP detachments and municipal police forces, commercial vehicle enforcement officers with expanded powers, and conservation officers. Their goal is to improve police response to emergency calls.  The Saskatchewan RCMP Highway Patrol and the Lloydminster RCMP were also asked to help track the stolen grey Honda. RCMP Highway Patrol officers respond to 911 calls.  Police were informed that the Lashburn Fire Department got a call that a small red car was on fire east of Lashburn so their focus was now on catching the stolen grey Honda.  The RCMP PRT spotted the Honda travelling west on Hwy 16, west of the Marshall Weigh Station and then head east on Kempton Road towards Hwy 303. Eight police vehicles – from Maidstone RCMP, Lloydminster RCMP and the RCMP RTU – fanned out and patrolled the huge rural area around Lashburn. Maidstone RCMP found the grey Honda about 60 kilometres north of Lashburn headed west on Hwy 3, near Paradise Hill. They observed the Honda turn north on Range Road 797 towards Frenchman Butte.  Onion Lake RCMP and Turtleford RCMP were asked to be on the lookout for the Honda.  Turtleford RCMP set up a tire deflation device on Township Road 540, which forced the Honda to a stop.  When police searched the Honda they found a sawed-off modified rifle, ammunition, a machete, a BB pistol and several knives.  Maidstone and Turtleford RCMP arrested Cantel, Wahpistikwan, Lajimodiere and two youths without incident. The youths can’t be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.  RCMP say the five are members of the Westside street gang.  They were all charged with theft of a vehicle, storing a prohibited firearm, four counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a firearm without a license, being a vehicle with an unauthorized firearm, possessing a prohibited firearm with accessible ammunition without registration, possession a firearm with an altered serial number, endangering the safety of the public, and flight from police. The charges against the five haven’t been proven in court.  Anyone with information regarding the ownership, occupants or whereabouts of the small red car, on Friday, Nov. 20 at around 3 p.m. in and around Lashburn, Sask., is asked to call Maidstone RCMP at 306-893-4800. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com. If you are associated with a gang and want to leave it, contact STR8 UP in northern Saskatchewan at 306-763-3001, STR8 UP in central Saskatchewan at 306-244-1771, or Regina Treaty Status Indian Services in southern Saskatchewan at 306-522-7494 to get assistance. Lajimodiere, Cantell and Wahpistikwan appeared in Lloydminster Provincial Court on Dec. 3 and remain in custody. Lajimodiere appears next in Lloydminster Provincial Court on Dec. 22 to speak to his matter.  Cantell is now scheduled to appear in Lloydminster Provincial Court on Dec. 17 to enter a plea.  Wahpistikwan has a show cause hearing in Lloydminster Provincial Court Dec. 17. Lisa Joy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Battlefords Regional News-Optimist

  • No social gatherings allowed, says Kenney

    Enhanced public health measures have been implemented across Alberta as a result of the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases. Measures were announced on Nov. 24 by Premiere Jason Kenney, who stated that the mandatory restrictions will be in place for three weeks at which point they will be reviewed. “I certainly did not go into public service, nor did anyone sitting around our cabinet table, in order to impose restrictions on how people live their lives. But we believe these are the minimum restrictions needed right now to safeguard our healthcare system, while avoiding widespread damage to people’s livelihoods,” Kenney stated. He noted that social gatherings are the key reason why COVID-19 continues to spread. Indoor close contacts must be limited to people in the same household, and people who live alone can have up to the same two non-household contacts for the duration of the restriction. Mandatory restriction across Alberta include no indoor social gatherings in any setting, a maximum of 10 people at outdoor gatherings as well as weddings and funeral services, no receptions permitted, no festivals or events, at-home learning for grades 7-12 between Nov. 30 and Jan. 11, at-home learning for grades K-6 between Dec. 18 and Jan. 11, and working from home where possible. Diploma exams are optional for the rest of the school year and students and families can choose to write an exam or receive an exemption for the January, April, June and August 2021 exams. “Rising cases in our workplaces and homes driven disproportionately by social gatherings means that we are seeing rising cases in schools as well. There is limited transmission within the schools but more community transmission affecting the schools and their ability to operate,” Kenney said. While the province only made masks mandatory in the Calgary and Edmonton zones, Hinton has its own mandatory mask bylaw for all public spaces for those aged five and up. Hinton is currently included in the enhanced area where places of worship are only allowed at ⅓ of normal attendance, as well as restricted access to some businesses and services starting Nov. 27. Businesses and services closed include banquet halls, conference centres, trade shows, auditoria and concert venues, non-approved or licensed markets, community centres, children’s play places or indoor playgrounds, and all levels of sport. Restaurants, bars, pubs and lounges are allowed to remain open until 11 pm with a maximum of six people from the same immediate household at a table, only allowing people who live alone to meet with two non-household contacts, and not allowing other services like billiards, games, or darts. Most retail businesses, such as grocery stores and clothing stores, may remain open with capacity limited to 25 per cent of their Alberta Fire Code occupancy. Several entertainment services have the same restrictions, including movie theatres, museums, and libraries. Businesses normally open by appointment only will not be allowed to offer walk in services. Violating the public health order may come at a cost of a $1,000 fine, and individuals can be prosecuted for up to $100,000 for a first offense. “We will enforce these rules against social gatherings and those who break these rules will be subject to fines,” Kenney said. He added that the province will look for ways to allow peace officers to fine those breaking the rules. Measures are put in place now in order for the province to review before Christmas, and measures can be adjusted in the meantime based on the results, Kenney said. “Just 11 days ago, I told Albertans that we were at a dangerous juncture. We resisted calls for a lockdown of our society because of the profound damage it would cause especially for the poor and vulnerable who are most affected by policies like that,” Kenney noted. Instead, previous targeted measures focused on places where the data clearly showed COVID-19 was spreading, but the virus continues to spread and is picking up speed. The virus continues to set records for daily confirmed cases and as of Nov. 24 there have been 492 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alberta. Continuing care outbreaks have quadrupled since Oct. 1, putting the most vulnerable at risk. Kenney stated that Alberta has 8,400 acute care beds, which the province is working to increase. As of Nov. 24, 348 Albertans were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 66 were in intensive care. Hinton has ten confirmed active cases of COVID-19 as of Nov. 24, and Yellowhead County has 14.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • North Island housing needs report says more stock needed

    The Mount Waddington Regional Housing Needs Report has been finalized, giving North Island communities certainty about where the real gaps for housing are. Port McNeill Councillor Shelley Downey said it confirms what people in the community have been saying all along. Namely, the town needs more rental and purchase stock, and especially more seniors housing. “We have seniors in large homes who would like to live in a smaller home, and that stock is not there,” Downey said. Having details like this quantified in a report can help towns like Port McNeill approach developers and qualify for funding because it helps them to demonstrate both the need and the market. The report separated areas within the Regional District of Mount Waddington, noting similarities and differences between each. Included areas are Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Port Alice and Alert Bay. Electoral districts covering the rest of the North Island and the large area on the mainland that’s part of the RDMW as well. A caveat to the report is that much of the data it pulls on is already dated. A lot has happened since the 2016 census, notably the logging strike earlier this year and the coronavirus pandemic. Reports like this are typically updated every five years, Downey said, but thinks that in this case the region could benefit from an updated report with the 2021 census results. The report also included public consultation from each of the areas. The final report was delayed by over six months as they reacted to the pandemic, forcing changes in how public feedback could be safely collected. RDMW is presenting the report to the public in two online forums on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m and 6 p.m. Register here: http://www.rdmw.bc.ca/news-and-events/community-news/mount-waddington-regional-housing-needs-report—-final-report-community-forums-december-10-2020.Zoë Ducklow, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Island Gazette