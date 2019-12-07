Canada's Graeme Fish wins 1st individual World Cup medal of long track career

Speed skater Graeme Fish reached the podium for the first individual medal of his long track career on Saturday, collecting bronze in his first-ever 10,000-metre A-final.

The 22-year-old from Moose Jaw, Sask., earned bronze in 13 minutes 4.255 seconds in World Cup action at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

"My race today was good," Fish, who had skated the 10,000 two times previously on the circuit in the B Division, told Speed Skating Canada. "I skated consistent times throughout the laps, followed my plan and built from there."

Patrick Roest of the Netherlands finished fewer than five seconds ahead of Fish and has won all three of his long track races this season.

Saturday's performance vaulted Fish to fifth in the World Cup rankings.

WATCH | Graeme Fish 3rd in his first-ever 10,000-metre A-final:

McLean, Hudey crack top 10

Russian skater Danila Semerikov was second.

Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen, the current world-record holder, was seventh.

In the women's 500, Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Marsha Hudey of White City, Sask., were the only other Canadians to finish inside the top 10, placing ninth (38.387) and 10th (38.425), respectively.

CBCSports.ca is live streaming the men's and women's 1,500 on Sunday, plus the team pursuit events, starting at 7 a.m. ET.

