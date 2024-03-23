Canada's Homan beats South Korea's Gim to reach final at world curling championship

SYDNEY, N.S. — Canada's Rachel Homan is moving on to the final at the world women's curling championship.

She beat South Korea's Eunji Gim 9-7 in semifinal play at Centre 200.

Homan made a hit to score three points in the 10th end for the victory.

Canada will play defending champion Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland in Sunday's championship game.

Switzerland beat Italy's Stefania Constantini 6-3 in the other semifinal. South Korea and Italy will play for bronze earlier in the day.

Homan is looking for her first world title since 2017.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2024.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press