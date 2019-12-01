Canada's Kim Boutin captures World Cup short track gold, silver in Japan

Canadian short track speed skater Kim Boutin won two more medals at the ISU short track speed skating World Cup event in Nagoya, Japan, on Sunday, including gold in the women's 500-metre final.

A day after taking silver in the 1,500, the Sherbrooke, Que. native finished the 500 in 43.374 seconds, ahead of Italy's Arianna Fontana (43.528) and Korea's Ji Yoo Kim (43.604).

Boutin now boasts nine medals so far this World Cup season, five of them gold.

Courtney Lee Sarault won silver in Sunday's 1,500, clocking in a time of 2:30.976, just behind winner Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands (2:30.906).

Boutin and Sarault teamed up with Alyson Charles and Danae Blais for a silver medal in the women's 3,000 relay. The team finished the race in 4:12.781, just behind the Italians (4:12.681).

In September, Sarault earned silver in the 1,000 in Montreal.

'Staying calm really paid off today'

"Yesterday, I got a penalty in the 1,000. I took the time to reflect on that and today I came in with a really good mindset and knew how to avoid getting panicked in my race," Sarault told Speed Skating Canada. "Staying calm really paid off today. I wanted the gold in the final, but I put up a good fight so I'm proud of myself."

Elsewhere, Danaé Blais of Châteauguay, Que., skated to a career-best fourth in the women's 1,500, one day after placing fifth in the event.

Steven Dubois was in podium position in the men's 1,500 before the native of Lachenaie, Que., crashed in the final corner and finished seventh.

Other Canadian results:

Alyson Charles (Montreal) — 13th in the 500

Sebastien Gagnon (Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Que.) — 15th in 1500

Pascal Dion (Montreal) — 17th in 500

Genève Bélanger (Montreal) — 19th in 1500

Mathieu Bernier (Montreal) — 36th in 1500

Cédrik Blais (Châteauguay, Que.) — 39th in 500

The next short track World Cup event begins next weekend in Shanghai.