When Canada's lending rate goes down, why do some mortgage rates still go up?

LONDON (Reuters) -London bullion market players are racing to borrow gold from central banks, which store bullion in London, following a surge in gold deliveries to the United States on speculation of potential import tariffs there, two sources familiar with the matter said. The minimum waiting time to load gold out of the Bank of England, which stores gold for central banks, has reached four weeks, one of the sources said. U.S. President Donald Trump has not mentioned precious metals in his tariff plans, but the risk has been enough to boost gold deliveries to New York as part of the market sought to hedge its positions on the U.S. COMEX exchange and part sought to benefit from a jump in the price premium of COMEX futures over London spot prices.