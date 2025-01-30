When Canada's lending rate goes down, why do some mortgage rates still go up?
As inflation and bank rates fall, some mortgage rates are actually going up. We take a look at why fixed rates aren’t following other interest rates and heading down.
Experts say homeowners with variable mortgage rates will benefit from lower monthly payments after the Bank of Canada's latest cut to its key policy rate.
U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi is cashing in to the tune of $38 million thanks to some very well-timed investments, and some alleging that the multi-millionaire couple is making their own luck. On New Years Eve, recent FEC filings show Mr. Pelosi had sold off roughly $24 million in Apple common stocks.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has clashed with Nicolai Tangen, CEO of Norway's sovereign wealth fund, one of the automaker's top investors, according to a record of the conversation released on Tuesday. Later, Tangen invited Musk to participate in a one-day conference in Oslo the fund is organising in April this year, preceded a day before with a home-cooked dinner at Tangen's private residence. Musk turned the invitation down, writing in an iMessage to Tangen on Oct. 14: "When I ask you for a favor, which I very rarely do, and you decline, then you should not ask me for one until you've done something above nothing to make amends."
TORONTO — Peavey Industries LP says it is closing its stores across Canada.
Czech National Bank (CNB) governor Aleš Michl admitted any investment in Bitcoin could turn into an Enron and become worthless.
LONDON (Reuters) -London bullion market players are racing to borrow gold from central banks, which store bullion in London, following a surge in gold deliveries to the United States on speculation of potential import tariffs there, two sources familiar with the matter said. The minimum waiting time to load gold out of the Bank of England, which stores gold for central banks, has reached four weeks, one of the sources said. U.S. President Donald Trump has not mentioned precious metals in his tariff plans, but the risk has been enough to boost gold deliveries to New York as part of the market sought to hedge its positions on the U.S. COMEX exchange and part sought to benefit from a jump in the price premium of COMEX futures over London spot prices.
Analyst Ivan Feinseth cited Nvidia's role in artificial intelligence as a key growth driver.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced a new Crown corporation Wednesday to oversee the province's rainy day fund.
(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s $1.8 trillion wealth fund ended 2024 with a tech-heavy top ten, just as the success of the artificial intelligence model developed by Chinese startup DeepSeek raises the specter of a correction in the AI-driven stock rally.Most Read from BloombergTrump's Federal Funding Pause Threatens State Financials Housing Aid Uncertain After Trump’s Spending Freeze MemoTexas HOA Charged With Discrimination for Banning Section 8 RentersNewsom Enlists Magic Johnson, Guggenheim CEO for
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock gained 2% after-hours Wednesday after large clients Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) pointed to continued investment in AI infrastructure with their quarterly results.