Justin Trudeau resigns as Canadian prime minister

BBC
·1 min read

Justin Trudeau resigns as Canadian prime minister

Latest Stories

  • Canada's PM Justin Trudeau 'likely' to announce resignation, reports say

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is likely to announce his resignation in the coming days, according to reports. It remains unclear whether Mr Trudeau will leave immediately or stay on as prime minister until a new Liberal leader is selected.

  • Inside Justin Trudeau's life and career as Canadian PM resigns

    After being in office for almost a decade, Trudeau – who leads the Canada’s Liberal party – is rumoured to be resigning

  • All eyes in Ottawa are on Trudeau’s political future

    OTTAWA — Monday could mark a historic week in Canadian politics if the growing chorus calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gets its way.

  • Canada PM Trudeau says he will step down after new Liberal party leader named

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that he will step down as leader of the ruling Liberals after nine years in office but will stay on in his post until the party chooses a replacement. Trudeau, under heavy pressure from Liberal legislators to quit amid polls showing the party will be crushed at the next election, said at a news conference that parliament would be suspended until March 24. That means Trudeau will still be prime minister on Jan. 20 when U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

  • The rise and fall of Justin Trudeau as Canadian prime minister resigns

    The leader was once a poster boy for liberalism but has now resigned after nearly 10 years in office

  • Canadian PM Trudeau to announce his political future after growing calls to resign

    Trudeau, who has led Canada for nine years as the leader of the governing Liberal Party, has seen his government thrust into turmoil after his finance minister quit last month.View on euronews

  • Court orders WestJet to hand over flight attendant harassment files in lawsuit

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Supreme Court has ordered WestJet to hand over all its files on harassment of flight attendants, in a class-action lawsuit alleging widespread misconduct by pilots.

  • TSX Fires Higher to Begin Week

    Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, lifted by technology and energy stocks, while investors ...

  • Justin Trudeau Announces Resignation as Canadian Prime Minister Ahead of Donald Trump's Inauguration

    Trudeau has been the leader of Canada's Liberal Party since 2013, but ominous 2025 election polls — and his testy relationship with Trump — led his caucus to revolt against him

  • Nvidia Investors Look to Huang CES Speech to Spark Next Breakout

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. investors have high hopes that Monday’s speech from CEO Jensen Huang will spark a fresh breakout in the chipmaker’s shares, which have plateaued since November after roaring higher for much of 2024.Most Read from BloombergIs This Weird Dome the Future of Watching Sports?NYC Congestion Pricing to Take Effect After Years of DelaysNYC Congestion Pricing Takes Effect After Years of DelaysDon’t Shrink the BusCan American Drivers Learn to Love Roundabouts?Huang is set to ta

  • Adam Kinzinger Brutally Sums Up The 'Entire' Republican Party With Just 1 Acronym

    The former congressman flagged a "concern" for Republicans when Donald Trump's second term comes to an end.

  • Biden Uses 72-Year-Old Law to Give Trump a Slap in the Face Before MAGA 2.0

    President Joe Biden is taking action to protect 625 million acres of offshore areas from future oil and gas drilling, the White House announced Monday, in a move which could frustrate plans of the incoming Donald Trump administration. Biden is invoking the 1953 Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA) to prevent new fossil fuel developments off the East and West coasts of the U.S. as well as in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s North Bering Sea. The law gives presidents the power to perma

  • ‘This Is Sickening’: Trump Slammed for Jan. 6 Take at Secret Mar-a-Lago Bash

    Hosts of MSNBC’s The Weekend were unable to contain their fury over Donald Trump reportedly celebrating efforts to overturn the 2020 election at a secretive party on Saturday night. The bash, held at Mar-a-Lago without prior advertisement or invitations sent out to the press, featured the Republican president-elect praising attorney John Eastman’s role in pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the results of the presidential vote four years ago, NBC News reported. Against a bac

  • As Trump's election is certified, Americans should declare war on stupidity | Opinion

    On the eve of Donald Trump's election certification, the best thing Americans can do is remember that stupidity should be embarrassing.

  • China fires shot across Trump’s bow with defense sanctions

    China’s decision this week to slap several major U.S. defense firms with penalizing trade measures is being viewed as a “shot across the bow” ahead of President-elect Trump’s inauguration. The move — targeting defense contractors Raytheon, Boeing, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin — adds to U.S.-China tensions heading into Trump’s second term, though experts say…

  • MAGA Official Finally Agrees to Lower Flags for Jimmy Carter After Dem Backlash

    Democrats on New York’s Long Island cried foul over the weekend after a Donald Trump-supporting county executive did not lower his jurisdiction’s flags to half-staff in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter, who died last Sunday at the age of 100. Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman seemingly relented and released a statement Sunday saying that he would allow flags to be lowered for just three days—a significantly shorter period of time than most other municipalities in New York State and

  • Ukraine says Russia just lost a battalion. Retired US colonel explains what impact that may have

    Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton talks with CNN’s Jessica Dean about the war between Russia and Ukraine, and how the incoming Trump administration may try to end the conflict.

  • Top Ally Twists Himself Into a Knot Backing Trump’s NOLA Attack Theory

    A top official with Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign bent over backwards on Fox News trying to justify the President-elect’s public statements on a fatal terror attack that took place on New Year’s Day. Network host Howard Kurtz asked Corey Lewandowski, who acted as senior adviser to the president-elect’s recent campaign, how exactly the deadly attack carried out by a U.S. citizen had anything to do with the issue of supposedly “open borders”—which Trump repeatedly implied were the cause of the atta

  • Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: Here’s What That Would Mean for the Economy and Your Wallet

    During his 2024 presidential campaign, President-elect Donald Trump suggested that he is considering instituting a policy of tariffs that would lead to the elimination of the federal income tax. Find...

  • James Carville Blasts WaPo Editor Over Cartoon Controversy: ‘Disgrace to Journalism’

    One of the Democratic Party’s top strategists ripped into the Washington Post and called one of its editors a “disgrace to journalism” after a recent scandal that erupted, of all things, over a cartoon. MSNBC host Jen Psaki initially asked James Carville on Sunday what his view of Rep. Mike Johnson’s renewed tenure as House Speaker might bring in the coming weeks. However, after a quick aside describing Johnson as a “bald-faced liar,” Carville quickly veered off on something of a tangent to lamb