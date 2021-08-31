Canada's spy service once again admonished by court over duty of candour

·3 min read

OTTAWA — A federal judge blames "institutional and systemic negligence" for the latest instance of Canada's spy service failing to be sufficiently forthcoming about applications for judicial warrants to conduct investigations.

In a decision made public Tuesday in redacted form, Federal Court Justice Henry Brown said the Canadian Security Intelligence Service breached the duty of candour it owed to the court in certain October 2018 warrant applications.

The spy service had applied for several warrants to intercept the communications of a "group of individuals" deemed a threat to the security of Canada, the specifics of which were excised from the public version of the ruling.

Brown found CSIS failed to disclose that human source information relied upon to obtain the warrants might have flowed from potentially illegal activities.

He also faulted the spy service for not revealing information that had the potential to reflect adversely on the reliability and credibility of the human sources.

Even so, the judge concluded the newly available information did not justify setting the warrants aside.

"Both breaches occurred through a combination of institutional and systemic negligence," Brown wrote. "Nevertheless, I am unable to find any intention to mislead or deceive the Court. The Court does not find personal culpability on the part of either the lawyers or Service witnesses who appeared before it."

The decision is the latest of several in recent years where the court has admonished CSIS for not disclosing important information when applying for warrants.

A similar Federal Court ruling released in July 2020 said CSIS had failed to disclose its reliance on information that was likely collected illegally in support of warrants to probe extremism.

"The circumstances raise fundamental questions relating to respect for the rule of law, the oversight of security intelligence activities and the actions of individual decision-makers," Justice Patrick Gleeson wrote.

Gleeson called for an in-depth look at interactions between CSIS and the federal Justice Department to fully identify systemic, governance and cultural shortcomings and failures.

The National Security and Intelligence Review Agency, the main watchdog over CSIS, is examining the issues.

Another review, completed by former deputy minister of justice Morris Rosenberg, called for improvements, including better training and clarification of roles, but stressed they would not succeed unless the "cultural issues around warrants" were addressed.

The Rosenberg review prompted CSIS to launch an effort last year to further the service's ability to meet its duty of candour to the court, resulting in a plan that was finalized in January.

The project team has been considering the Rosenberg report recommendations, building on efforts already underway, and leveraging lessons learned from other initiatives ongoing at CSIS, service spokeswoman Keira Lawson said Tuesday.

"There has also been extensive engagement and consultation with employees since the launch of the project to solicit ideas on solutions regarding the issues identified in the Rosenberg report and by the Federal Court."

In his ruling, Brown ordered CSIS to keep the court apprised of developments, including followup related to the external reviews.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2021.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • As US military leaves Kabul, many Americans, Afghans remain

    WASHINGTON (AP) — As the final five U.S. military transport aircraft lifted off out of Afghanistan, they left behind up to 200 Americans and thousands of desperate Afghans who couldn't get out and now must rely on the Taliban to allow their departure. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. will continue to try to get Americans and Afghans out of the country, and will work with Afghanistan’s neighbors to secure their departure either over land or by charter flight once the Kabul airport

  • Turkish, UAE leaders talk on phone as tensions seem to ease

    ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken with the United Arab Emirates’ de-facto leader, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, by telephone, Erdogan’s office said late Monday, in a sign of easing tensions between the countries. The two discussed their countries' relations and regional issues, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency. The statement did not say when the conversation took place. The UAE’s state-run news agency said the leaders “reviewed the

  • Soo brand Enoki Mushroom recalled for possible Listeria contamination

    A recall has been issued by T-Brother Food & Trading Ltd. for its Soo brand Enoki Mushrooms due to a possible Listeria contamination. The product was sold in 200g packages in Alberta and British Columbia, and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories. Customers are being told to either the mushrooms out or return them to the store where they were purchased. There have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the product. Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell s

  • Mormon vaccine push ratchets up, dividing faith's members

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — After more than a year of attending church virtually, Monique Allen has struggled to explain to her asthmatic daughter why people from their congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints don’t wear masks. Allen said she’s taught her daughter that wearing a mask is Christlike, but now she worries her child feels like an outcast. Church leaders recently issued their strongest statement yet urging people to “limit the spread” by getting COVID-19 vaccines and

  • S. Korean COVID-19 vaccine in late-stage test against AstraZeneca shot

    (Reuters) -South Korea's SK Bioscience and Britain's GSK said on Tuesday the drugmakers had begun a late-stage trial of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate against AstraZeneca's approved shot, the second study of its kind globally. The AstraZeneca vaccine will take the place of a dummy shot in the trial, which will enrol about 4,000 candidates worldwide. It will test SK's candidate, GBP510, in combination with GSK's vaccine booster after positive early-stage data and a greenlight from South Korea earlier this month.

  • Leaving Afghanistan, U.S. general's ghostly image books place in history

    Taken with a night vision device from a side window of the C-17 transport plane, the ghostly green and black image of the general striding toward the aircraft waiting on the tarmac at Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport was released by the Pentagon hours after the United States ended its 20-year military presence https://www.reuters.com/world/india/rockets-fired-kabul-airport-us-troops-race-complete-evacuation-2021-08-30 in Afghanistan. As a moment in history, the image of Donahue's departure could be cast alongside that of a Soviet general, who led an armoured column across the Friendship Bridge to Uzbekistan, when the Red Army made its final exit from Afghanistan in 1989.

  • Zucchini and pasta blend noodles recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

    OTTAWA — Freshline Foods Ltd. is adding Veggie Foodle brand Pasta Blend Whole Vegetable Noodles to an earlier recall of its Veggie Foodle brand Green Zucchini Whole Vegetable Noodles due to possible Listeria contamination. Both products were sold in 340g packages in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and possibly other provinces. The Pasta Blend Whole Vegetable Noodles have a best before date of Aug. 26, while the best before date for the Green Zucchini Whole Vegetable Noodles is Aug. 28. Consumers w

  • Displaced by Ida: Low on funds, family of 7 looks for refuge

    For Shelly Savoie, time is running out at the Motel 6 in Bossier City, Louisiana. So are diapers and dollars. Savoie and her family of six fled their home in a New Orleans suburb on the West Bank of the Mississippi river as powerful Hurricane Ida hit the region, knocking out power for thousands, destroying homes and flooding streets. But the immediate relief she felt at having been able to escape the storm's destruction has given way to numerous anxieties. Savoie's biggest concern is that she wi

  • News bulletin 2021/08/31 08:13

    News bulletin 2021/08/31 08:13View on euronews

  • Shooting victims at Edmonton hall party weren't among invited guests, organizer says

    For about 15 minutes, the organizer of a social event for the Jamaican community lay on his belly in the kitchen of a south Edmonton hall early Sunday as gunshots were fired repeatedly outside the building. "I heard one explosion. When I heard the explosion, I thought it was like a balloon bursting, stuff like that," said the man. CBC has agreed to withhold the man's name because he is concerned for his safety. "But then after that explosion, I heard numerous explosions afterwards so then I real

  • Ceremonial teepee erected in front of new FSIN building in Saskatoon expected to stand 400 years

    A ceremonial teepee was erected in front of the new Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations building in Saskatoon Monday. The chief of Kahkewistahaw First Nation, Chief Evan Taypotat, says the teepee raising is a proactive move by the FSIN. He says the government will not deliver promises in a way that will be satisfactory to the people. "We can wait for the government to do something for us or we can shut up and do something for ourselves and that's what we did," he said. "The government wil

  • Analysis: War is over but not Biden's Afghanistan challenges

    WASHINGTON (AP) — With the final stream of U.S. cargo planes soaring over the peaks of the Hindu Kush, President Joe Biden fulfilled a campaign promise to end America’s longest war, one it could not win. But as the war ended with a chaotic, bloody evacuation that left stranded hundreds of U.S. citizens and thousands of Afghans who had aided the American war effort, the president kept notably out of sight. He left it to a senior military commander and his secretary of state to tell Americans abou

  • Average house price in Whitehorse climbs $100K since last year

    Yukon's real estate market has shown no sign of cooling down in recent months, with the average sale price for a single detached home in Whitehorse jumping 19 per cent — or more than $100,000 — since last year. And the average price for a condo in Whitehorse went up by 10.9 per cent over the same period. The figures released last week by the Yukon Bureau of Statistics cover the second quarter of 2021. According to the data, 91 single detached homes were sold in Whitehorse this past spring, with

  • Fairy Creek activists say RCMP more aggressive when no observers present, question police accountability

    On a recent afternoon in the Fairy Creek watershed on Vancouver Island a group of about 40 old-growth logging demonstrators stood face to face with a solid line of silent RCMP officers at the River Camp blockade northeast of Port Renfrew. A demonstrator, acting as a liaison with police, informed the group the police would be forcing them up the road in order to access a tripod structure to which a protester was harnessed. Many of the protesters willingly dispersed. Police enforcement that aftern

  • Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge

    CANBERRA (Reuters) -Australia will receive 500,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from Singapore this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, after Canberra agreed a swap deal in a bid to curtail surging coronavirus infections. The agreement, which will see Australia return the same amount of Pfizer vaccine doses to Singapore in December, will allow Canberra to accelerate its vaccination programme as daily cases near record levels for the country.

  • Hundreds protest mask mandates for students in Steinbach

    Hundreds gathered in Steinbach on Monday afternoon to protest mandates that will require students and staff in Manitoba to wear masks while in school, while one speaker at the protest even openly encouraged children to disregard current health orders and not wear masks in school if they don’t want to. During a planned protest in front of the Hanover School Division (HSD) board office in Steinbach, hundreds of residents including small children gathered to protest students being mandated to wear

  • As Afghanistan adjusts to Taliban rule, music goes silent

    The Taliban have so far been at pains to show a more conciliatory face to the world, with none of the harsh public punishments and outright bans on public entertainments that characterized their previous time in power before 2001. Cultural activities are allowed, they say, so long as they do not go against Sharia law and Afghanistan's Islamic culture. Taliban authorities in Kandahar, the birthplace of the movement issued a formal order against radio stations playing music and female announcers last week but for many, no formal order was necessary.

  • Oklahoma NAACP files suit challenging anti-protest law

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A bill approved by the Republican-led Oklahoma Legislature this year that seeks to crack down on protesters is unconstitutional and would chill the ability of groups to mobilize people to advocate for racial justice, a civil rights group argues in a federal lawsuit filed Monday. The Oklahoma chapter of the NAACP filed the lawsuit in federal court in Oklahoma City, along with the national NAACP, the nation's oldest civil rights organization, and the Institute for Constitution

  • Canada dominates Switzerland en route to women's hockey worlds final berth

    Canada has advanced to the women's world hockey championship final with a convincing 4-0 semifinal victory over Switzerland on Monday in Calgary. The win means Canada will face the U.S. on Tuesday for a chance to win the world championship gold medal, after winning the bronze medal in 2019. Mélodie Daoust, of Valleyfield, Que., led the way for the Canadians with two goals, scoring in the first and second periods. Renata Fast, of Burlington, Ont., and Rebecca Johnston, Sudbury, Ont., each scored

  • Calgary Catholic schools will continue to notify families of COVID cases in classrooms, CBE will not

    Some Calgary families will have a different experience this year when it comes to COVID-19 classroom notifications, but it will depend on which school board they're enrolled with. The Calgary Catholic School District says even though Alberta Health Services has ceased notifying schools when there is a positive case in their building and doing contact tracing, the board will continue to notify families of positive cases when they're aware of them. "Just because AHS has stepped away from the table