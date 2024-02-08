Canada's Sun Life sees long-term opportunities in commercial real estate amid carnage

The logo of Sun Life Financial is seen in Toronto

By Nivedita Balu

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's Sun Life Financial said on Thursday it sees long-term opportunities to buy assets from the troubled United States commercial property sector, pointing to areas such as industrial and cold storage real estate for growth.

The beleaguered U.S. commercial real estate has taken a toll on lenders in Europe and Asia as borrowers are at the risk of defaulting on their loans due to high interest rates and low occupancies.

The recent selloff of New York Community Bancorp has soured investor sentiment and also dragged down peers in the United States, reviving fears of a global contagion stemming from the CRE sector.

But Sun Life, Canada's second biggest insurer, said as its investment are mostly long term, typically for a period of 10 to 20 years in their portfolio, the lowered valuations present opportunities.

"We like the opportunity of prices resetting lower because yes, we would hold these (properties) for twenty years," Randy Brown, SunLife's Chief Investment Officer said in an interview.

Brown noted they have "absolutely no pressure to sell" helping the company weather challenging situations and benefit from them because it provided "opportunities to go into the market."

Some areas Brown noted included industrial, where there is a demand versus supply imbalance, multi-family homes in the U.S. and Canada, data centers and cold storage real estate used for grocery and food distribution.

He said demand for office spaces could grow in the long term as the economy grows and demand returns.

"In Canada, you tend to have large institutional holders who are in for the longer run; we can withstand price volatility ... you tend to see less drawdowns in Canada historically than you would in the U.S.," Brown said.

The head of Canada's banking regulator has also said that losses related to commercial real estate are a manageable risk for Canada's biggest banks, historically seen as sturdier institutions during global crisis.

Sun Life invests in real estate assets through its SLC Management segment, which includes 34% in real estate equity and 4% in debt.

The insurer, which beat quarterly earnings estimates on Wednesday, said it had repositioned real estate debt and equity portfolios to reduce exposure to underperforming property sectors and suburban locations.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Toronto; Editing by Aurora Ellis)