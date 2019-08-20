Canada's Vincent Lapointe reveals she tested positive for muscle-building substance

Canadian canoeist Laurence Vincent Lapointe says she won't cast aside a 15-year Olympic dream she has put her heart and strength into realizing next summer in Tokyo.

The 11-time world sprint champion is facing questions over her recent positive test for the muscle-building substance Ligandrol and could also face public criticism for recently failing a doping test.

"I'm not going to abandon that dream," the 27-year-old, who at times appeared on the verge of tears, told reporters Tuesday at the Sheraton Hotel in Montreal. "We're going to try and resolve this as quickly as possible and find out where the substance came from.

"But I don't want it to be the end for me, so I'm going to keep going."

WATCH | The National: Vincent Lapointe says tainted supplement led to positive drug test

Vincent Lapointe will not compete at this week's canoe sprint world championships in Szeged, Hungary, after failing an out-of-competition doping test and has been provisionally suspended, pending the outcome of her case that is expected to be heard over the next few months, according to her lawyer Adam Klevinas.

Women's canoe sprint is set to make its Summer Games debut in 2020 at Japan and Vincent Lapointe, who faces a possible two-year suspension, had hoped to be there.

'It's been a nightmare'

Ligandrol, which is not available over the counter, is taken orally as a tablet and is on the prohibited list of the World Anti-Doping Agency. It works in a similar way to testosterone and anabolic steroids and can be detected for up to 21 days in the urine of those who take it.

WATCH | Laurence Vincent Lapointe on dealing with a positive doping test:

"I've been winning for almost 10 years now," Vincent Lapointe said. "I know I can beat all of these women with my own strength. With everything I've done, I don't understand how I would have wanted to risk everything with the Olympics coming.

"I have no idea how [Ligandrol] got [in my system]. We're working to find it. I just cannot believe it. It's been a nightmare. … Everything I have worked for has been destroyed."

Vincent Lapointe pointed out the national training centre purchases the supplements for its athletes and stressed she has never bought or taken supplements on her own.

The first positive test was confirmed on Aug. 13, two days before the second sample was tested in Montreal on Aug. 15 and confirmed as positive the following day.

Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press More

Klevinas said there is the possibility of cross-contamination, meaning Vincent Lapointe could have made contact with the banned substance through the sharing of a utensil, cup or water bottle of someone who had ingested Ligandrol.

"We have to look at every scenario. It doesn't just appear in the body, so we have to find out where it came from," Klevinas added. "What we know is that the concentration that was found in Laurence's sample is compatible with contamination [and] we're confident it's not because Laurence intentionally took it."

Too early to lay blame, says lawyer

Klevinas said he planned to test all of the containers of sealed supplements from the same lot that Vincent Lapointe used in order to determine if they contain any traces of Ligandrol.

He said he thought it was too early to point fingers at the National Team Training Centre, the company that supplied the supplements or the lab that tested them.

Story continues