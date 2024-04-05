Canadian actor, comedian Shaun Majumder coming to Blyth

BLYTH – Canadian actor and comedian Shaun Majumder will perform at the Blyth Festival Theatre on April 12, bringing his stand-up comedic show, “Hardly Dead,” to rural Ontario.

Majumder spoke with Midwestern Newspapers about his upcoming show and his excitement about being back on the road performing stand-up comedy.

First order of business, however, Majumder laughed, “Now is it rutabaga or turnip, before I get into trouble? I know there’s a lot of divide going on in the world, and there’s political rivalries and whatnot, but this is the topic that I need to be most aware of coming into Blyth.”

All jokes aside, Majumder is looking forward to experiencing small-town Ontario.

“I just love rural. I’m a big fan of rural because I grew up rural,” he said. “I know the voice of rural, you know, and I just have a passion for rural towns and development in small places and culture in small places.”

Majumder said Hardly Dead is a show like no other, at least not like any show he’s done before. “My show is going to be like throwing a box of bullets in the fire; you just don’t know what’s coming.”

On the heels of his “Love Tour,” which was about having kids and the transition between “a couple who loves to party, travel and live the free life to then becoming slaves to our masters, namely two little girls, one named Mattis and one Eslyn,” Majumder said. “And now I’m coming out of that world and wanting to talk a little bit about, you know, I’m in an age where health and wellness has got to be top of mind. I’m talking about death; I’m talking about things to do before you die. I’m talking about the importance of being aware of it all.”

Majumder continued, saying, “When you’re not so aware of it when you’re younger, you know, you’re not consciously aware that someday this is going to be over; you do everything you can, you throw caution to the wind, and you don’t care. And as you get older, especially now that you have kids, it’s really important to be more aware of your health and wellness.

“But along the way, it’s very stressful to get out trying to keep up with everything and reading so many different stories from so many different influencers. Everybody’s an expert, right? So you have to kind of weed through what is good for you and what isn’t. And that’s quite stressful. You know what I mean? But you don’t want to be stressed out. So the point is to be relaxed, but you know, it’s really challenging.”

Majumder said this show will be slightly different from previous shows – this is straight stand-up comedy.

“I’m really excited to get up there and talk about exploring new things on stage,” said Majumder. “That’s the thing about a live show, which is so fun, because my show is never the same twice. Before I have done things that were, you know, using video playback and showing pictures and that, but this is just going to be me on stage talking for an hour plus, and it can be really intimate. And that’s what I love about this.”

Majumder is very impressed with the Blyth Festival Theatre and the Harvest Stage because they remind him of his hometown of Burlington, Newfoundland, and the work he has been doing there to attract tourism.

“More of that is needed,” he said of the Harvest Stage. “You know, it just engages people walking by. It really galvanizes the community ideally, you know, and I’m doing that in my own town in Burlington, Newfoundland, you know?

“The outdoor stage is a big thing that lives on and I think it’s so valuable.”

Majumder is currently filming for an episode in the latest Star Trek – Strange New Worlds. Although he can’t speak much about it, he can say that he is in episode seven of season three, “and all I can tell you is I play an alien that the Star Trek universe has never met before.”

The multi-talented entertainer is also working on a new album, which will be dropping later this year.

“This is going to be a comedy album, and it’s going to be a hybrid of live stand-up and sketch,” said Majumder. “Live sketch, like, sketch meaning almost like theatre of the mind, basically. And it’s innovative in the way that my live stand-up comes to life with actors; we live inside the bit as I’m telling the story. And then you’re inside the world that I’m describing. And then you go from the world back on stage, as I continue the story.”

Majumder’s website describes his career as follows:

“Majumder found early success as a stand-up comedian and host, landing his first gigs with YTV (Canada’s Nickelodeon) as a host/PJ for five years, along with CBC’s Just For Laughs comedy series. He continued to book small roles in film and TV, and in 2003, he joined the cast of CBC’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes, where he spent 17 seasons.

“For the past 20-plus years, Shaun has found success on both sides of the border. A few noteworthy performances include his work as Detective Vik Mahajan in ABC’s critically-acclaimed crime drama Detroit 1-8-7. His role as Andrew Palmer on NBC’s The Firm starring alongside Josh Lucas and Juliette Lewis. As Hassan Numair on FOX’s 24. His comedy roles include starring in the sketch comedy series Cedric the Entertainer Presents, The Farrelly Brother’s Unhitched, ABC’s Married Not Dead, NBC’s Nevermind Nirvana, and CBC’s Hatching Matching and Dispatching.

“He most recently starred alongside Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Eion Bailey in the EPIX Sci-Fi/Horror series FROM as Father Khatri.

“Shaun resides in Los Angeles with his wife Shelby Fenner, his two daughters Mattis Maple and Eslyn Willow.”

Cory Bilyea, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wingham Advance Times