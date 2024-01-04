Canadian Blood Services looking to fill almost 200 appointments on P.E.I. this month

Given the history of blood donation on P.E.I., Canadian Blood Services expects the need will be filled. (Submitted by Krystina Roman - image credit)

Blood donations went well on Prince Edward Island over the holidays but the demand never ends, says Kim Elliott of Canadian Blood Services.

"There's no substitute for blood and blood products, and they really are a critical component of everyday medical care," she told CBC News in an interview.

Canadian Blood Services plans carefully to ensure supply is available to meet demand, said Elliott, and part of that is ensuring every available appointment is filled. As of Thursday, the agency had 197 appointments available in Charlottetown for the rest of January.

Given the history of Islanders' support, she is confident those appointments will be filled, but she is also aware that this time of year comes with difficulties.

"The winter can be particularly challenging," said Elliott. "We see winter storms and we know that there's lots of illness around."

Elliott pointed out that there have recently been changes to criteria for blood donations in Canada.

She encouraged Islanders who were previously ineligible to visit the agency's web site to see if it is now possible for them to donate.