Florida saw more snow in January than these Canadian cities

It’s a strange winter when Florida picks up more snow than some parts of Canada.

But that’s exactly what happened last month after a generational winter storm ripped through portions of the Deep South.

Some parts of northwestern Florida saw more than 20 cm of snow from the mid-January storm, breaking all-time records in the region and surpassing some Canadian cities’ snowfall totals for the entire month of January.

An unprecedented southern storm

A historic winter storm gripped the U.S. Deep South on Jan. 21, blanketing the region with an unprecedented thump of snow across areas not accustomed to even so much as flurries. The storm upended travel throughout the region, where communities lack snow plows or road treatment equipment to deal with any wintry precipitation.

Historic Gulf Coast Snowfall Totals January 2025

All-time snowfall records fell across the northern Gulf Coast. New Orleans, La., recorded 20.3 cm (8.0 in.) of snow from the storm, while the port city of Mobile, Ala., came in with a record-high snowfall total of 19.1 cm (7.5 in.).

It was an even more impressive storm for northern Florida.

Milton, Fla., picked up 24.9 cm (9.8 in.) of snow during the storm, likely setting an all-time record for the most snow ever reported in the state. The nearby city of Pensacola recorded 22.6 cm (8.9 in.) of accumulation, nearly quadrupling the airport’s previous snowfall record of 5.8 cm (2.3 in.) set back in March 1954.

Florida surpasses some Canadian cities

Those whopping Florida snowfall totals met or surpassed what we saw across some major cities in Canada for the entire month of January.

Toronto’s Pearson Airport recorded 25.2 cm of snow throughout the month, passing by just a hair the 24.9 cm that fell in one day on the Florida town of Milton.

One big surprise is the fact that northwestern Florida out-snowed Newfoundland’s Happy Valley-Goose Bay, which only picked up 21.6 cm of snow in January.

Canada Florida Snowfall January 2025

Florida’s top snowfall totals easily outpaced Edmonton’s monthly measurement of 19.2 cm and Calgary’s measly 2.8 cm.

A dry month helped keep British Columbia’s snowfall totals on the lower side as well. Pensacola, Fla., saw more than triple what they picked up throughout January in Cranbrook (8.3 cm) and Kamloops (6.6 cm), while Vancouver ended the month without any measurable snowfall.

