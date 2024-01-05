Canadian doctor describes "human tragedy" in Gaza

STORY: The team of U.S. and Canadian doctors are part of a medical delegation from Rahma Worldwide, a U.S. non-profit organization, and will be performing complex surgical operations on wounded Palestinians.

“The human tragedy is so huge here, I don't think people have an idea of how tragic this is, unless they actually come and see it for yourself,” said Dr. Yasser Khan, adding “health care workers are working 24 hours every single day with nothing, with no resources.”

Rahma worldwide announced on their social wires, that the doctors who arrived in the besieged strip, will perform operations for the seriously injured at the Nasser and European hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip.

The World Health Organization reported last week (December 27) on X, that Gaza has 13 partially functioning hospitals, 2 minimally functioning ones, and 21 that are not functioning at all.

Israel unleashed a ground and air blitz of Gaza in response to the Hamas attack. The total recorded Palestinian death toll had reached over 22,400 on Thursday - almost 1% of its 2.3 million population, the Gaza health ministry said.