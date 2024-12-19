Canadian dollar dips below 70 cents U.S. for first time since March 2020
What is the potential fallout now that the Canadian dollar has fallen below 70 cents U.S.? Michelle Ghoussoub takes a look at the implications.
What is the potential fallout now that the Canadian dollar has fallen below 70 cents U.S.? Michelle Ghoussoub takes a look at the implications.
Sure, Air Canada stock has seen a major rise in the last year. But what if you're still holding onto 2019 shares? The post If You’d Invested $1,000 in Air Canada Stock 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You’d Have Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Strong long-term growth opportunities as well as a strong track record will fuel outperformance for this dividend stock. The post This Dividend Stock is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
This dividend stock is a prime target for investors wanting more income every month to bolster their TFSA for life. The post This 8.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
The world’s most famous market indicator just suffered its longest losing streak since Jimmy Carter was in the White House.
These two dividend stocks are some of the best options for a strong outlook, but even more for a cheap price. The post 2 Dividends Stocks Due to Double up on Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Looking for some bargain priced stocks to add with $5,000? These five stocks could have a rebound year in 2025. The post 5 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
"I'm not chip supply constrained," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a recent interview. Nvidia stock has dropped 7% since the comments.
These Canadian stocks have solid fundamentals and significant room for further growth, making them compelling investments right now. The post Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Electric-vehicle prices are headed lower—again—and it’s likely a response to what automakers expect to be President Donald Trump’s policies on the vehicles. Investors will have to wrestle with what that means for EV sales, automotive stocks in the new year—most notably Tesla shares. Toyota is slashing the price of its most popular U.S. battery EV by up to $6,000, the company announced on Tuesday.
Three Canadian dividend stocks are excellent options for those intending to build wealth in 2025 and beyond. The post Key Canadian Dividend Stocks to Compound Wealth Over 2025 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
We recently compiled a list of the Bill Gates Stock Portfolio: Latest 2024 Update. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) stands against the other stocks in Bill Gates’ portfolio. Bill Gates is one of the most consequential people in the modern-day world. His software company, […]
Enbridge stock is trading at its five-year high on growing demand for oil and gas. What do the next five years have in store for the stock? The post Where Will Enbridge Stock Be in 5 Years? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
These three discounted TSX stocks should be on your holiday shopping list. The post If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks in the Last Month of 2024, I’d Pick These appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
The Canadian dollar dipped below $0.70 US on Tuesday, for the first time since March 2020, according to Bloomberg data. The chief market strategist at Corpay Karl Schamotta says the proposed Trump tariffs could lead to a 'deadly cocktail' for the dollar.
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates are among the very few members of the 12-digit club. Three Walmart heirs joined the elite group in September.
Some say the stock is worth only $1.50 a share.
Ballard Power Systems Inc. ( TSE:BLDP ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 26% in the last month...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate Wednesday by a quarter-point — its third cut this year — but also signaled that it expects to reduce rates more slowly next year than it previously envisioned, mostly because of still-elevated inflation.
EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) is a growth stock that took a beating recently. Here's why it might be a good dip buy. The post 1 Growth Stock Down 11% to Buy Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. current account deficit widened to a record high in the third quarter on strong growth in imports and lower income receipts, with some economists warning of a potential threat to a country already saddled with a large government budget deficit. The Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Wednesday the current account deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country, increased $35.9 billion, or 13.1%, to an all-time high of $310.9 billion last quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the current account deficit would be $284.0 billion.