Canadian firefighters, endurance athletes to compete in 'World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji'

CULVER CITY, United States — Four Canadian teams are set to compete in a gruelling expedition challenge in Fiji for an upcoming Amazon Prime Video series co-executive produced by Mark Burnett of "Survivor" fame.

A news release says the Canadians on "World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji" include a group of wildland firefighters from British Columbia called Team Peak Pursuit.

On Team True North is a father-daughter, father-son team from central Canada.

Team Canada Adventure comprises mostly endurance athletes and adventurers, including two with big followings on Instagram: Spartan Ultra world champion Ryan Atkins and professional obstacle course racer Rea Kolbl.

And Team Atlas is billed as a group of Canadian adventurers who compete in races as a way to see unique places around the world.

More than 60 teams from 30 countries will compete this fall for the 10-episode series, which is hosted and executive produced by Bear Grylls and is set to premiere in 2020.

The race will run non-stop, 24 hours a day, across over 600 kilometres of "rugged backcountry terrain complete with mountains, jungles and oceans," says a statement.

Each team has four competitors, including at least one member of the opposite sex, and one assistant crew member who will provide help from base camp.

They'll race using non-motorized forms of transportation, including outrigger paddling, mountain biking, rappelling, climbing, whitewater rafting, paddle boarding, and canyoneering.

They can only use a map and compass to navigate.

"If any team member quits or is unable to complete the race, the entire team will be disqualified," says the statement.

"Only teams that can work together under extreme stress and fatigue have any hope of reaching the finish."

The Canadian Press