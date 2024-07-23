Canadian Food Inspection Agency investigating after parasite found in P.E.I. oysters

SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I. — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a "worrisome" parasite has been confirmed in at least one area on Prince Edward Island and samples from several oyster farms have been sent for testing.

Danielle Williams, disease technical specialist at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, said the parasite called multinucleate sphere X — or MSX — has been confirmed in Bedeque Bay on the province's south shore.

"We haven't determined the amount of spread yet, but it is worrisome. It is very worrisome," she said in an interview Monday.

Several other sites are considered "under suspicion" of having the parasite and have been placed under quarantine as investigation continues to confirm whether it is present, including one in Malpeque Bay on the province's north shore, she added.

"We have found another location in Malpeque area and so we have a few places under quarantine right now," she said. "What we did was that if a place was under suspicion, we placed it under quarantine until the testing results were finished."

She said the parasite likes to stay in "little pockets of areas," and if scientists are able to quickly identify and stop it from moving further, they can limit damage to the industry.

The parasite affects the growth of oysters and increases mortality, but there is no human health risk associated with MSX. Typically, cultivated oysters take about three years to reach market size, and the inspection agency says mortality rates from the disease can reach 90 to 95 per cent in older oysters.

The agency said MSX has previously been found in Nova Scotia and British Columbia, but this is the first time it has been detected in Prince Edward Island waters.

Testing confirmed the presence of the parasite earlier this month after the province reported a "significant" oyster mortality in Bedeque Bay this spring.

Cory Deagle, fisheries minister for Prince Edward Island, called the presence of MSX in oysters in Bedeque Bay "devastating news."

"It isn’t just about the impact on our oyster industry, it is about the livelihood of Islanders, their families and our communities," he said in a statement last week.

"This is the first time we have had to deal with MSX in our province, and while MSX has been heavily researched over the years, scientists, researchers, and fishers around the globe still do not understand how the disease spreads. It will take time before we know the full extent of the impact on our industry."

A provincial government study said that in 2019 Prince Edward Island accounted for 32 per cent of the national economic value of oysters — about $54 million — making it one of Canada’s biggest producers in dollar terms.

Peter Warris, executive director of the P.E.I. Aquaculture Alliance, said oyster growers are "very concerned" about the presence of MSX, something they have been dreading for years. "So it's bad news that it's finally arrived," he said.

Harvesters have not yet seen significant mortalities, he said, noting that it is an evolving situation. "I think everyone's taking a bit of a pause in terms of their activities ... waiting to see the results from the testing, to see where it has spread to," he said.

A publication from the Connecticut Department of Agriculture said MSX caused massive oyster mortalities in Delaware Bay in 1957 and two years later in Chesapeake Bay. While the parasite has been found in the United States from Florida to Maine, not all areas have been associated with oyster deaths, it said.

Warris said it is possible to have a thriving oyster industry in spite of MSX. "The industry will adapt to the new circumstances," he said.

