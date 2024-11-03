Canadian found in Michigan with 370 pounds of cocaine, a record bust for county

A Canadian man who was allegedly caught with more than 370 pounds of cocaine has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, 1,000 grams or more.

Sukjindr Singh, 29, was arrested on Oct. 15 after the drugs were discovered in a semi he was driving on Pine Grove Avenue, Port Huron, Michigan, during a traffic stop. The city shares a border crossing with Ontario, Canada, at the Blue Water Bridge over the St. Clair River.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said the arrest was the biggest drug bust in the Drug Task Force's history. The drugs were estimated to have a combined value of $16.5 million in market value.

Singh was arraigned on Oct. 18. His bond was set at $500,000. A preliminary examination is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 5.

Delivery of a controlled substance, 1,000 grams or more, is punishable with up to life in prison and/or up to a $1 million fine.

