Canadian Lawmaker Scorches Trump's Holiday 'Rage Rot' Against His Country

A Canadian lawmaker told Donald Trump to “piss off” Wednesday after the U.S. president-elect piled onto his attacks against the country with a “deranged” Christmas Day message.

“Dear Donald, Thanks for including us in your deranged Christmas message,” wrote Charlie Angus, a member of the left-leaning New Democratic Party who serves in the Canadian Parliament, in a post on BlueSky.

“Being Canadian means free health care and limiting access to assault weapons. In your 51st state our kids would get shot at in school and CEOs would be shot for denying health care. So no. Now piss off. Your northern neighbour.”

Angus took to social media to respond to Trump after he mockingly called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a “governor” and referred to the country as America’s “51st state.”

Trump has previously threatened to impose a 25% tariff on all goods coming into the U.S. from Canada and Mexico while blaming both countries for an influx of migrants as well as fentanyl.

The U.S. president-elect has since waded into making“governor” and “Great State of Canada” digs at Trudeau, a member of Canada’s Liberal Party.

Angus, who previously knocked Trump’s attacks on the floor of the Canadian House of Commons, told Ben Meiselas of the MeidasTouch Network that the last thing he thought he’d do on Christmas Day was respond to the “rage rot” in Trump’s brain.

“Nobody’s that mean and that vicious and stupid on Christmas Day,” said Angus, who thought people were “pulling his chain” when he heard of Trump’s holiday meltdown at a party. “But whoa, I was wrong.”

Trump, in the post to his Truth Social platform, claimed he’d cut taxes in Canada “by more than 60%” and its businesses would “immediately double in size” if U.S. takes over the country.

Angus pointed to a massivedifference in gun-related deaths between the two countries before noting that he’s one of a number of registered gun owners in Canada.

“We don’t want what you’re selling, Donald,” Angus said.

The U.S. president-elect has recently hurled threats at lands beyond Canada, as well, as he’s expressed his desires to purchase Greenland from Denmark and take control of the Panama Canal.

Trump’s invasion talk caught the attention of Angus on Tuesday as he knocked CNN on social media for using the term “teasing” to describe the U.S. president-elect’s expansion interests.

“Invading sovereign countries is the work of fascist leaders. Referring to such threats as ‘teasing’ is what compliant state propaganda does,” he wrote on BlueSky.

“Just as Trump takes lessons from Putin you could get workshop training for your editors from Russian state media. Canada will resist.”

Angus, in his interview with Meiselas, noted that Trump praised Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as “savvy” as well as “genius” after his invasion of Ukraine and he’s picked one of his “Putin trolls” to join his incoming administration.

“So his disregard for Ukrainian sovereignty sent, I think, a very, very chilling message,” he said.

“His attacks on Panama, his attacks on Greenland, his attacks on Canada are sending a message that he doesn’t respect the international order in terms of the rights of nations and we have to start taking that, I think, a lot more seriously.”

Watch more of Angus’ interview on the MeidasTouch Network below.

