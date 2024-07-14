Canadian leaders say democracy must prevail following Trump rally shooting

WASHINGTON, D. C. — Canadian leaders are condemning a shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania, saying there’s no place for violence in a democracy.

Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said in a post on social media that democracy must prevail, adding he is relieved Trump is safe.

Trump, with blood on his face, was whisked off the stage by Secret Service agents after the sounds of multiple pops during the rally.

American authorities say the shooting is being investigated as an attempted assassination.

Adam van Koeverden, the Liberal MP for Milton, said people must be able to disagree without resorting to violence.

Tom Clark, Canada’s Consul General in New York, said the attack must be condemned in the strongest way and wished Trump a full and speedy recovery.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press