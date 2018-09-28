Canadian NHL roundup: Sens edge Blackhawks for 1st pre-season win

Max McCormick scored the go-ahead goal as the Ottawa Senators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Thursday in pre-season action.

McCormick went to the net and put back a rebound off a Dylan DeMelo point shot 2:58 into the third period to break a 1-1 tie.

Matt Duchene opened the scoring for Ottawa in the second period, evening the score after Jonathan Toews gave Chicago a 1-0 lead in the first.

Mike Condon made 27 saves for the win as Anton Forsberg stopped 21-of-23 shots in a losing cause.

Ottawa's Bobby Ryan, who has a history of hand injuries, blocked a Duncan Keith point shot with his right hand three minutes into the first and went to the bench in pain. He stayed in the game though and picked up an assist on Duchene's goal.

Both teams went 0 for 5 on the power play.

McDavid lifts Oilers in OT

Connor McDavid scored his second goal of the night in overtime as the Edmonton Oilers continued to roll in pre-season play with a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

McDavid put it away on a breakaway 2:38 into the overtime session. Ty Rattie picked up an assist, giving him a league-leading 11 points in the pre-season.

Tobias Rieder also scored for the Oilers, who are 5-1-0 in exhibition action.

Clayton Keller and Christian Fischer replied for the Coyotes, who dropped to 3-2-1.

Watch McDavid score the winner:

The Coyotes kicked off the scoring four-and-a-half minutes in as a Keller shot hit Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen and dribbled in for his fifth point of the pre-season.

Edmonton had eight first-period shots on Arizona goalie Antii Raanta to their opponent's five.

Jets end pre-season on losing note

Kyle Palmieri and Sami Vatanen each had a goal and assist as the New Jersey Devils picked up their first pre-season win with a 5-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Andy Greene, Travis Zajac and Damon Severson also scored for the Devils. Marcus Johansson added a pair of assists.

The Devils are 1-2-2 in exhibition play and head to Switzerland for their final pre-season match against SC Bern on Monday. They open the regular season Oct. 6 in Sweden against the Edmonton Oilers as part of the NHL Global Series.

Mathieu Perreault, Kyle Connor and Skyler McKenzie scored for Winnipeg, which wrapped up its pre-season with a 4-3-0 record. Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele each had two assists.

Watch New Jersey end losing run:

Keith Kinkaid stopped 21 shots for the Devils, while Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for the Jets.

New Jersey held a 2-1 lead after the first period and outshot Winnipeg 12-9.

Flames spoil Karlsson's debut for Sharks

Travis Hamonic and Elias Lindholm each recorded a goal and an assist to push the Flames past the Sharks.

Mark Giordano and James Neal scored for Calgary, which received a 23-save performance from Mike Smith.

Antti Suomela scored twice for San Jose, and Timo Meier added a goal. Martin Jones made 18 saves on 22 shots.

Erik Karlsson made his pre-season debut for the Sharks. San Jose acquired the two-time Norris Trophy winner on Sept. 13 from Ottawa in a blockbuster trade.

Karlsson finished with an assist in 25:05 of ice time.