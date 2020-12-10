Canadian police chiefs apologize for 1968 opposition to decriminalizing homosexuality

COVID-19 updates:

TORONTO — Canada's police chiefs are apologizing to LGBTQ communities for their former opposition to decriminalizing homosexuality.

The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police says its formal apology comes because today is International Human Rights Day.

Chief Bryan Larkin, president of the association, says he apologizes for the harm caused by the lack of support.

He says police continued to criminalize members of sexual and gender diverse communities despite federal government decriminalization in 1968.

He says the organization can't fully understand the damage it inflicted.

Larkin says law enforcement must stand against homophobia, transphobia, and other marginalization.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press

  • Michigan's top court spikes election lawsuit by Trump allies

    DETROIT — The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an unprecedented request to take control of ballots and ballot boxes from the Nov. 3 election and appoint someone to investigate claims of vote-counting fraud in Detroit. The court said it is “not persuaded that it can or should grant the requested relief.” The order was 4-3, with a Republican-nominated justice, Elizabeth Clement, joining three Democrats in throwing out the lawsuit. The case was filed days after the Board of State Canvassers certified Joe Biden's 154,000-vote Michigan victory over President Donald Trump. It was another lawsuit aimed at changing the outcome of the election. There is no evidence of widespread election fraud anywhere in the U.S., experts say. “I consider it imprudent to hear this matter, a conclusion only amplified by my view that it is irresponsible to continue holding out the possibility of a judicial solution to a political dispute that needs to be resolved with finality,” Clement said. Three dissenting conservative justices said they were in favour of at least hearing arguments. “The case before the court is no small matter. Election disputes pose a unique test of a representative democracy’s ability to reflect the will of the people when it matters most,” Justice David Viviano said. “But it is a test our country has survived, one way or another, since its inception. ... By closing the courthouse door on these petitioners, the court today denies them any ability to have their claims fully considered by the judiciary.” The lawsuit by Trump allies took aim at a number of issues, including the mailing of absentee ballot applications by the Democratic secretary of state months ago. “The time to challenge this scheme may have been before the applications were mailed out — or at least before the absentee ballots were cast — rather than waiting to see the election outcome and then challenging it if unpalatable,” Clement said. Chief Justice Bridget McCormack and justices Megan Cavanagh and Richard Bernstein joined Clement in dismissing the case but didn't offer separate remarks. ___ Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez Ed White, The Associated Press

  • Canadians invited to be part of solution in effective handling of radioactive waste

    While Canada has an existing framework to ensure the safety of nuclear energy, a long-term management solution for radioactive waste is lacking. On November 16, Seamus O’Regan, minister of Natural Resources Canada (NRCAN) launched an inclusive engagement process to modernize Canada’s radioactive waste policy. Minister O’Regan has also asked the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) to lead a dialogue to develop an integrated strategy for Canada’s radioactive waste.  The NWMO is a not-for-profit organization that was created under the Nuclear Fuel Waste Act in 2002 and its mandate has been to develop a long-term management plan for used nuclear fuel. In November 2020, NRCAN asked NWMO to lead the development of an integrated strategy for all of Canada’s radioactive waste. “What that means is that we are going to be consulting widely with Canadians, Indigenous peoples, industry, civil society organizations and taking all of those inputs as well as looking at what is being done in other countries to develop long term management plan options for all of Canada’s radioactive waste,” said Karine Glenn, strategic projects director with NWMO. “We won’t be reinventing the wheel. We’re going to focus on where there are gaps.” There is already a plan for used nuclear fuel, said Ms. Glenn. “We’re going to acknowledge that plan as part of the strategy and not start that process again. The minister was very clear that this is not meant to replace existing solutions or existing facilities. There is other waste in Canada that also has existing disposal facilities and I’ll mention uranium mine and mill waste. That waste is already being disposed of at facilities at or near where it’s being generated. Those solutions are already going to be acknowledged as part of our plan, but the real focus is going to be on all of Canada’s intermediate level waste and some of Canada’s low level waste, which doesn’t have solutions yet.” NWMO’s scope is the waste, regardless of how that waste is generated, and it will be responsible for the long-term management of that waste, which is all classified as either low level, intermediate level or high level waste. Whether it comes from the production of medical isotopes, the production of nuclear power from traditional nuclear plants or from small modular reactors in the future, waste disposal options will focus on its classification. “What’s important, regardless of whether or not there will be future applications of nuclear, we need to deal with the waste,” she said.  Ms. Glenn said that all the waste is currently being stored in a safe manner that is regulated by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission. “All the waste is currently handled in a safe manner but most of that waste doesn’t have a long term plan, by which I mean most of the facilities are temporary or interim storage so they’re not meant to last 500 years or 1,000 years. That’s what this project is about. It’s about coming up with options that will deal with the waste for as long as it remains hazardous to people and the environment. It’s being managed; the low and intermediate level waste from the power plants is being managed at facilities located next to the plants.” Most radioactive waste that exists in Canada (98 percent of the volume) is classified as low level waste. This mostly consists of gloves, mop heads and personal protective equipment that was generated as part of the day to day operations of facilities. Most of the high-level waste in Canada is spent fuel. This is engagement rather than consultation under the law, said Ms. Glenn, and NWMO does not have a predetermined engagement plan because they want to work with all the communities. The focus will be on nuclear host communities as well as Indigenous communities that are located near those facilities where the waste is located today, as well as communities that are part of the NWMO siting process for adaptive phase management. “What we want to do is actually work with those communities to find out what would be the best ways to engage with them and create activities and engagement opportunities that will suit the needs of those communities as well as fulfill our purpose of getting that engagement done,” she said. While virtual engagement will be utilized as much as possible due to COVID-19, if there are communities where it is possible to have some in-person meetings then it will be considered as an option. “Our engagement extends into the summer of 2021, so obviously any activity we put forward will respect public health guidelines.” A public symposium in the first quarter of 2021 will kick off the engagement process; this will be followed by individual community session. An online survey is also planned. “We don’t have a set date for submission of our strategy recommendations to the minister; however, the strategy is a companion piece to the policy review that NRCAN has undertaken, modernizing Canada’s radioactive waste framework policy,” said Ms. Glenn.  NRCAN plans on completing its engagement on that by the end of March 2021 and then submitting its revised policy to the government in the fall of 2021. NWMO cannot complete its work on the strategy piece until the policy is complete as whatever is in the strategy must align with the policy. NWMO hopes to submit its strategy recommendation to the Minister of Natural Resources by the end of 2021. It will be up to the minister to decide on whether or not the strategy will be implemented in full or in part and what recommendations he will move forward. “It’s really important that we would like to get all voices at the table,” Ms. Glenn said. “This isn’t a debate on whether or not we proceed with nuclear energy. It’s taking charge of the waste and ensuring that we manage that waste in a safe manner over the long term and all voices are really important for that conversation. We don’t have a predetermined outcome. It’s a little bit different from some of the waste projects that have occurred in the past. We’re not coming to people with a solution and asking them for comments on the solution. We’re actually asking them to help build that solution together. I think it’s really important that interested Canadians, Indigenous peoples and communities really participate in this dialogue.” This is a first step, she said. There will be opportunities later on for further dialogue because they are not siting any of those facilities at this time. “Our engagement will be about what kind of facilities we should be building, how many we should be building and who should be responsible for operating them over the long term rather than where we should be putting them at this point in time.” Nuclear power is expected to play a significant role in helping Canada meet its commitment of net-zero emissions by 2050, creating jobs and economic opportunity across the country and around the world. “Protecting the health and safety of Canadians is our top priority when it comes to nuclear energy,” said Minister O’Regan. “The views of Canadians and the best science will direct us as we build our net-zero future.” Canadians can participate in the policy review engagement process by visiting radwastereview.ca. Lori Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor

  • Dennis Oland settles court dispute with estranged wife

    Dennis Oland and his estranged wife Lisa Andrik-Oland have reached a settlement in a family court dispute, according to court records.Andrik-Oland launched legal action in June under the Marital Property Act and Family Services Act.She was seeking an interim order to prevent Oland from selling the family home in Rothesay — which featured prominently in the Crown's alleged motive at his murder trials in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his father — to preserve her marital interest in the home and three adjacent properties, pending a final determination in the matter.Combined, the four parcels, which cover just over two hectares, are assessed by Service New Brunswick to be worth $732,800.Andrik-Oland was also seeking a freezing of family assets, ownership of the house and its contents, spousal support, an equal division of marital property and debt, as well as a restraining order.A hearing was scheduled for Nov. 10, but it was removed from the docket. No date or details are provided on the out-of-court settlement.Oland's lawyer Tracy Peters could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.Oland family lawyer Bill Teed also could not immediately be reached.Andrik-Oland is listed as self-represented on the matter.The couple had reached an interim agreement shortly after Andrik-Oland filed her application. This occurred after she was granted an emergency intervention order under the Intimate Partner Violence Intervention Act.There is a publication ban on the evidence Andrik-Oland presented to obtain the emergency order.CBC News and Brunswick News are seeking to have the publication ban lifted. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 23.Under the act, emergency intervention orders can be granted if a designated authority determines "on a balance of probabilities that intimate partner violence has occurred or is likely to occur, and the seriousness and urgency of the situation warrant the making of the order."Chief Justice Tracey DeWare reviewed the emergency order the day after it was issued and ruled there was insufficient evidence to confirm the order without holding a hearing.The hearing did not proceed, however, because the parties jointly requested that the emergency order be set aside as part of the interim agreement on the family court dispute.That interim agreement gave Andrik-Oland exclusive possession of the home and its contents and prohibited the couple from contacting each other directly.According to a sworn affidavit filed by Andrik-Oland, Oland moved out on Feb. 17 and announced March 23 they were separating after a decade of marriage.He "told me that we have no money and that everything we owned will be sold," she said, including the home at 58 Gondola Point Rd., which has been listed solely in his name since before they were married.The property assessment for 2021 is $509,900."The respondent has had significant means during our marriage, although media reports suggested otherwise," wrote Andrik-Oland.Oland reports "very little income," but is a director of "at least two corporations with significant holdings," she said.'Lost everything'Andrik-Oland alleged she "lost everything" during their marriage, including income, property and investments.She also incurred debt for Oland and can no longer afford groceries, gas or medical treatments, according to the court documents. "Following his departure, [Oland] told me to go speak to a trustee in bankruptcy.""I am concerned that [Oland] will make arrangement concerning these properties without my knowledge or consent."Oland had signed a listing agreement with a realtor, she said, and allegedly removed items from the home without her consent.None of the allegations have been proven in court.During Oland's divorce from his first wife in 2008-2009, his multimillionaire father Richard, lent him more than $500,000 to ensure he didn't lose the home, which has been in the Oland family for more than 70 years.Oland bounced two interest payments of $1,666.67 to his father, including one the day before he was killed, which the Crown had alleged was part of the motive for murder.Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. He had suffered 45 sharp- and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands.His son was the last known person to have seen him alive during a visit to his office the night before. No weapon was ever found.A jury found Oland guilty of second-degree murder in 2015, but he was acquitted following his murder retrial by judge alone last year.

  • Canopy Growth pulls plug on St. John's facility, and 4 more, despite assurances of 'full steam ahead'

    Canopy Growth is folding in several provinces, including Newfoundland and Labrador — which means the St. John's production facility won't even open its doors. That dramatic development comes just nine months after Liberal MHA Bernard Davis, then industry and innovation minister, said he had been told by top company executives plans were on track. "I spoke to the management of Canopy. They assured me that they are full steam ahead with the process, that we have a $90-million facility at East White Hills Road," Davis said in March. The 150,000-square-foot facility was set to open in the White Hills area of St. John's, which would have made it the company's largest site in Atlantic Canada.Wednesday's development came via media release from the company. "These decisions are never easy and we want to thank the employees impacted for the contributions they made to Canopy Growth, as well as the government of Newfoundland and Labrador for supporting Canopy Growth as we worked to build this production facility," said Jordan Sinclair, Canopy Growth's vice-president of communications, in the statement.Sinclair would not be doing interviews, said a spokesperson. Other sites where Canopy Growth will stop operations include Fredericton, Edmonton, and Bowmanville, Ont.In total, 220 employees will be out of a job. WATCH: Mark Quinn reports on how Canopy Growth's closure is playing out with N.L. politicians: "This was a difficult decision but I believe it is the right one," David Kline, CEO of Canopy Growth, is quoted as saying in the media release. The company said the closures, and job cuts, will save between $150 million and $200 million, which will contribute to "accelerating our path to profitability," said the media release.Numbered company and a controversial dealThe original deal between the N.L. government and the company generated controversy when it was struck in December 2017. The government offered $40 million in tax remittances in exchange for Canopy establishing a production facility in the province and a guaranteed supply to the local market.Industry Minister Andrew Parsons said the provincial government has not given the company anything at this point, clarifying rumours that government had given the company $40 million."What it is there's a $1.9 million that's been paid through remittances, which is a complex process. But that $1.9 million, which has been paid, will be paid back to government before the weekend." Parsons told reporters on Wednesday. "Right now this process has cost us zero dollars. This hasn't cost us a cent. Do I like the fact that there's an empty building over there where we were hoping to have a bunch of people working? Of course that's disheartening."The facility was expected to produce 12,000 kilograms of dried cannabis per year, create 146 jobs and ensure at least 8,000 kilograms would be available for distribution and sale in Newfoundland and Labrador alone.Canopy's lease payments would have been nearly $5 million per year over five years, with the option to buy the facility at the end of the term.One aspect related to the deal that dominated provincial politics for weeks in the province — and detailed in this CBC Investigates story — was the fact that a numbered company bought the land shortly before leasing it to Canopy. The deal even become one of the issues Auditor General Julia Mullaley said her office would investigate, calling it "an important public policy issue" at the time.Grim developments for other Canopy sitesIt was in March, when Davis made his comments, that Canopy Growth axed 500 employees and closed two warehouse production facilities in British Columbia. It was Tory MHA Lloyd Parrott who raised the issue, and said the company's reassurance was of little comfort. One month before the B.C. facilities were shut, a Yorkton, Sask., site was also closed. The company detailed other changes at that time, which included ceasing farming operations in Springfield, N.Y., and at its cultivation facility in Colombia. PC Leader Ches Crosbie calls the project a failure on the government's part to create jobs, growth and the hope that there is an economic future in the province. "The people who are going to suffer are the people who would have had the jobs and the rest of us who would have benefited from the taxes paid by a viable enterprise," he said. "This enterprise was never viable without the subsidies the Liberals put up for it."Parsons said the fold up is not a failure on the province's part, citing other Canopy closures across the country. "This is a company that got too big, too fast and I think they will admit this," he said."I feel bad for the employees of the company. But this is a nation-wide issue that they're facing right now as a fairly large publicly traded company."Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

    * Ottawa has 44 new COVID-19 cases and one more death. * The Eastern Ontario Health Unit expects to tighten rules next week. * After setting records, Renfrew County reports just two new cases Wednesday.Today's Ottawa updateOttawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 44 new COVID-19 on Wednesday and the death of one retirement home resident. OPH has declared 45 more cases resolved.The capital remains in the orange zone on Ontario's pandemic scale. Numbers to watch26.8: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, down from Tuesday.1: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), reaching the OPH target.Across the regionThe Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU)'s medical officer of health told reporters Tuesday he expects the region east of Ottawa will move to orange next week, meaning tighter rules for residents.École élémentaire catholique Saint-Isidore has been temporarily closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak and related staffing shortage.After setting records Monday and Tuesday, Renfrew County's health unit reported just two more cases Wednesday.

  • Council board members resign over Bill 229

    The provincial government’s stance on Bill 299 has led to mass resignations from the Greenbelt Council. Council chair David Crombie submitted his resignation to Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. Crombie said  recent actions taken by the Government in committee hearings on Bill 229 “have confirmed that we differ fundamentally on policy directions affecting the Greenbelt. “You will recall that the Council had urged your Government on previous occasions to withdraw Schedule 6 from Bill 229. This advice is grounded in the view that Ontarians can successfully realize the great values and benefits of the Greenbelt through the effectiveness of watershed planning, the strength and resilience of the Conservation Authorities and the power of public participation and open debate. “It is now clear that the Government’s direction under Schedule 6 of Bill 229 disastrously assaults all three of these primary conditions. It cuts out the heart of integrated watershed planning and management; severely cripples the Conservation Authorities in the pursuit of their historic stewardship of environmental issues, and now with the grossly expanded use of Ministerial Zoning Orders (MZO) and other procedural revisions, essential public discussion and debate will be stifled or shut down.” Crombie said this is not policy and institutional reform. It’s “high-level bombing and needs to be resisted.” Council member Deborah Martin-Downs followed suit, noting the province doesn’t value the advice of the council, and the role that conservation authorities play in public safety and environmental quality. “It is now clear that the government’s direction under Schedule 6 of Bill 229 is a blatant assault on conservation, the environment and transparent governance,” she said. Environmental Defence said Crombie’s departure is a shame. Kevin Eby, Leith Moore, Pamela Blais, Wayne Caldwell and MPP Lynn Morrow all resigned. “It is a great shame and a loss to the people of Ontario that David Crombie, the chair of the provincially appointed Greenbelt Council, had no alternative but to resign ...,” said Executive Director Tim Gray. “His resignation comes as a direct result of Minister Steve Clark’s refusal to listen to the Council’s advice and remove Schedule 6 from Bill 229 (the budget bill).” Gray said Crombie and the Council have been key thinkers and advisors to the Ontario government on how to best protect farmland, natural features and economic prosperity. It is tragic that their impartial advice has been ignored and overridden by the self-serving demands of developers. “It is not too late for the Ontario government to finally listen to the advice of the Council and remove the attacks on our future, contained in Schedule 6 of the budget bill. All Ontarians are watching,” Gray said.  Mark Pavilons, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, King Weekly Sentinel

  • Rodrigue Vigneault portera les couleurs du PCC dans Manicouagan

    Le natif de Natashquan Rodrigue Vigneault représentera le Parti conservateur du Canada (PCC) dans la circonscription de Manicouagan aux prochaines élections fédérales. Celui qui réside à Sept-Îles depuis plusieurs décennies se décrit comme un « gars d’équipe » et soutient qu’il ne sera pas un « député fly-in fly-out ». Ex-président de la défunte Commission scolaire du Fer, M. Vigneault n’en est pas à sa première expérience dans l’arène politique. Il était arrivé en troisième position lors des élections municipales de 2023 où il convoitait le poste de maire de Sept-Îles.  Le lieutenant politique du PCC au Québec, Richard Martel, a fait l’annonce de la candidature de Rodrigue Vigneault le 3 décembre. Les élections fédérales sont prévues pour le 16 octobre 2023 si des élections anticipées ne sont pas déclenchées d’ici là.Laurence Dami-Houle, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Portageur

  • Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine; here's what we know about it

    Health Canada approved a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech on Wednesday, paving the way for a rollout plan that could start in the coming weeks.Canada is set to receive 249,000 doses of the drug from the the U.S. pharmaceutical giant and its German partner by the end of the month and four million total doses — enough to vaccinate two million people — by March. Here's what we know about Pfizer's product, and how it compares to two other leading vaccine candidates:HOW DOES THE VACCINE WORK?Pfizer developed its vaccine with a novel technique of using messenger RNA (mRNA), which essentially teaches our cells how to make the coronavirus's spike protein and trigger an immune response if we become infected with the virus in the future.Pfizer's vaccine uses a synthetically-produced mRNA that's packaged in a fat, or lipid, coating. When injected into the arm muscle, the lipid hooks onto cells and dumps the mRNA there. It's then translated into protein to make the antibody. Another leading vaccine candidate from Moderna also uses mRNA. One from AstraZeneca uses a non-replicating viral vector — a virus that has been stripped of its genetic material and replaced with the spike protein gene of the coronavirus. That viral vector makes an mRNA molecule, and from there the protein and antibodies.HOW EFFECTIVE IS IT?Pfizer's vaccine is 95 per cent effective in preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection beginning one week after the second dose, and Health Canada specifies on its website that people may not be protected against COVID-19 until at least seven days after the second dose.The efficacy rate is based on studies in about 44,000 participants. AstraZeneca says its vaccine was up to 90 per cent effective when a half dose was followed by a full dose a month later. Another method, where two full doses were distributed a month apart, showed to be 62 per cent effective.Moderna's preliminary data showed a 94.5 per cent efficacy.What's not known is how long immunity lasts with any of the leading vaccine candidates.WHAT ARE THE SIDE EFFECTS?Health Canada says the side effects from Pfizer's clinical trials were found to be "mild or moderate" and included things like pain at the site of injection, body chills and feeling tired and feverish.The organization says those are common side effects of many vaccines, and "do not pose a risk to health.""As with all vaccines, there’s a chance that there will be a serious side effect, but these are rare," the website says. "A serious side effect might be something like an allergic reaction."Moderna and AstraZeneca recorded similar side effects from their clinical trials.Britain's medical regulator, meanwhile, warned Wednesday that people with a history of serious allergic reactions shouldn't receive Pfizer's vaccine. Britain began its COVID vaccination program on Tuesday and investigators are looking into whether two reactions were linked to the shot.WHAT ARE THE HURDLES FACING DISTRIBUTION?Pfizer's vaccine, like Moderna's and AstraZeneca's, requires two doses injected roughly three weeks apart.Tracking will become particularly important with a two-dose vaccine, to make sure people are going back to their doctor or pharmacy to get their second dose, and to ensure they're receiving the right vaccine if more than one option is available. Storage could also prove problematic with Pfizer's product, which requires ultra-low freezers that can keep it at minus 70 C until a short time before it's injected. Moderna's needs a temperature around minus 20 C – about the same as a regular freezer.Pfizer and Moderna need cooler temperatures for their vaccines because of the instability of the mRNA. AstraZeneca's vaccine, meanwhile, can be stored in a fridge.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.Melissa Couto Zuber, The Canadian Press

  • Local schools make Advent wreaths virtually

    With the start of Advent on Nov. 29, the staff, students and their families at St. Martin of Tours Catholic School in Whitney and Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School in Bancroft, held Advent wreath making workshops over Microsoft Teams the week of Nov. 23 versus in-person group workshops due to COVID-19 restrictions. Advent celebrates the coming of Jesus Christ in the four weeks leading up to Christmas. Tara McEnery, the vice principal at both schools, said the workshops went very well, and that nearly 20 Advent wreaths were made to celebrate the season.  McEnery says that the Advent wreath workshops have been a tradition for several years at Our Lady of Mercy, though they just started doing them at St. Martin of Tours last year. “It’s a really nice gathering, usually the parents come into the school with their children in the evening and usually we have apple cider and cookies, and we get together and I bring all the materials into the gym and we just gather together and make them in a big space. But we couldn’t do that this year,” she says. Meaning “coming” in Latin, Advent is the coming of Jesus Christ into the world, and Christians use the four weeks (four Sundays) preceding Christmas (Christ’s birthday) to prepare for this coming. Christians began using candle-lit wreathes to prepare for Christmas during the Middle Ages. However, the modern Advent wreath was initiated by a Lutheran minister who worked at a children’s mission in Germany in 1839. This wreath gained in popularity among Protestants, and by the end of the 19th century, Catholics in Germany had adopted this custom too. Both Catholics and Protestants brought it over to North America in the 1920s and 1930s.  The Advent wreath is made from various evergreens, symbolizing eternal life. The circle of the wreath signifies the eternity of God, while the four candles represent the four weeks of Advent leading up to Christmas. Each week symbolizes one thousand years, because 4,000 years is the time from Adam and Eve to the birth of Jesus Christ. Three of the candles are purple; these symbolize the prayer, penance and preparatory sacrifices and good works undertaken during this time. Lit on the third Sunday, the fourth candle, the pink one, symbolizes the Sunday of rejoicing, as the faithful have arrived at the halfway point of Advent. The progressive lighting of the candles over the four-week period symbolizes the hope and expectation of Jesus’ upcoming birthday.   Usually the Our Lady of Mercy parish orders the Advent candle sets for the wreaths, according to McEnery, and the schools reimburse them. She says that this year they were also able to get candles from the craft store Michaels.  “This year, we sent home the oasis, the candles, and some embellishments like flowers and purple balls in a bag. We asked people to gather their own cedar to have handy and if they couldn’t get cedar to let us know and we could get it for them. We ended up making nearly 20 wreaths; eight at St. Martin of Tours and 11 at Our Lady of Mercy,” she says.  McEnery says that they made a wreath for the schools, but most of them stayed at home with the kids and their families.  “A lot of families will keep it on the dinner table and then on the Sundays there are prayers they can say when they light the candles. The idea is that they can be together and light the candle waiting for Christmas,” she says.  McEnery says that St. Martin of Tours met over Microsoft Teams on Tuesday, Nov. 24 while Our Lady of Mercy met over Teams on Wednesday, Nov. 25 so that everyone could craft their wreaths together.  “We put together gift bags containing the necessary materials, a couple of blocks of oasis, a set of candles, a tin cake plate, accessories and prayer and information cards, which were sent home with students or through curbside pickup,” she says.   Following the workshop, they asked anyone who was willing to share pictures of themselves or their kids with the school so they could put them up on Twitter, which they did.   McEnery says that the workshops were made possible by the Parent Involvement Grant, which usually funds projects that can bring parents and families into the school.  “It was really hard to do that this year though. We were able to do this virtually and people are still able to be together and participate in something we normally do every year anyway,” she says. “So, we could do it that way, so it was nice.”Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times

  • As Canada’s population ages, seniors need better access to public transit

    Transportation planning for the elderly should consider their needs, including safe pathways and accessible vehicles.

  • Un nouvel outil pour soutenir les victimes de violence conjugale sur les lieux de travail

    Trois organismes de la Côte-Nord ont lancé une trousse d’accompagnement pour les entreprises afin de mieux outiller celles-ci vis-à-vis les situations de violence conjugale chez leurs employés. La trousse d’accompagnement, sous forme de site web, est une initiative du comité Politique de travail en violence conjugale réunissant le Centre d’aide aux victimes d’actes criminels (CAVAC) Côte-Nord, le Centre Femmes aux 4 Vents de Sept-Îles et la Maison des Femmes de Baie-Comeau. Les entreprises, syndicats et membres du personnel peuvent consulter les différentes outils présentés sur le site web, conçus par des ressources externes spécialisées en violence conjugale, et mettre en place des pratiques d’intervention. La trousse ne fait pas des employeurs des intervenants à proprement parler, mais leur offre une meilleure compréhension de la violence conjugale dans les milieux de travail et d’instaurer des pratiques d’intervention. La directrice du CAVAC Côte-Nord, Isabelle Fortin, encourage également les employeurs à afficher la politique contre la problématique en milieu de travail sur les lieux pour inciter les employés qui en sont victimes à aller chercher de l’aide. Selon des données du ministère de la Sécurité publique, la Côte-Nord comptait en 2015 le plus haut taux d’infractions contre la personne en contexte conjugal de la province avec 590 cas par 100 000 habitants, contre 269 cas pour la moyenne québécoise. Une enquête de Statistique Canada faite en 2014 exposait que 10 % des femmes autochtones du Québec confiaient avoir vécu de la violence en contexte de couple au cours des cinq années précédentes.Laurence Dami-Houle, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Portageur

  • Temagami renews police contract

    By Jamie Mountain Local Journalism Initiative Reporter TEMAGAMI – At Temagami’s November 19 council meeting, members approved a bylaw to renew the Section 10 Contract with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) for a three-year term. The recommendation to accept the contract renewal was made by the Temagami Police Services Board. Temagami’s contract with the OPP was set to expire at the end of the year. Treasurer-administrator Craig Davidson wrote in his report to council that the OPP had supplied a draft agreement and that it was reviewed by the Temagami Police Services Board at their meeting on November 12. “Attached to the bylaw … is the draft agreement supplied by the OPP,” wrote Davidson. “Once the bylaw has been enacted and signed, it will be sent to the OPP who will then prepare the final version of the agreement and return it for signature to the municipality.” Davidson added that once it’s received, the agreement will be examined, prior to signing, “to ensure the only differences relate to the term and the passage of the bylaw. “Once signed, it will be returned to the OPP for signature by the Deputy Minister and then a final copy will be supplied to the Municipality. This process is similar to all agreements made with the Province of Ontario.”Jamie Mountain, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Temiskaming Speaker

  • Kayakers In Florida Have Close Encounter With Sandbar Shark

    Check out this incredible shark encounter off the coast of Destin, Florida.

  • Large turnout at memorial walk raises awareness of Island opioid epidemic

    Six weeks ago, six women met in a kitchen in M’Chigeeng to discuss what they could do. All were grieving lives lost too early to opioid or other substance overdose. They were family members or community members. “We all have a personal connection one way or another and we really saw it as an opportunity. There were six of us sitting around a kitchen table wondering what we could do and this was it,” said group spokesperson Kim Aelick.  Ms. Aelick was grappling with the loss of a community member that she never would have thought would have a concern with drug use. “If it can happen to them it can happen to anybody. Every socio-economic class, every seemingly well put together individual.” Participation in the group and the walks provides a way of dealing with her grief and “just coming to terms with the fact that this individual was gone.” It began with two community memorial walks, on November 25 and December 2. There were 37 people at the first walk and 78 at the second. “We had two goals,” Ms. Aelick said. “To raise awareness of the concern about drugs in our community and we saw it as an opportunity to provide Naloxone kits as well.” They have handed out 14 kits so far. “If even one of those 14 saves someone’s life from being cut short, we feel we’ve been successful.” It’s about breaking down the stigma, she said. People need to know that it’s okay to ask for help. “We have to be realistic that drugs are here, unfortunately. What can we do to support each other?”  The group, which calls itself Legendary, reached out to M’Chigeeng chief and council for support as well as several health services and the UCCM Anishinaabe Police Service. The effects of substance use within the community have been devastating, touching all community members in one way or another, they wrote. “Substance abuse and drug use increases the likelihood of developing addictions. The earlier people drink or use drugs, the greater the risk of developing problems with binge drinking or substance use disorders. Drug and alcohol consumption also have a significant impact on issues with violence, suicide and mental illness, which are all closely interconnected and each condition exacerbates the others.” The women shared how their own feelings of helplessness and grief led to the formation of their small group in an attempt to support positive change and shed light on the challenges faced by the community. “We hope to shed light on the issue and identify that support is available within our community,” they wrote, inviting the M’Chigeeng Health Centre and chief and council to support their initiative by joining one of the scheduled walks.  “Chief and council are leaders who have been chosen because of their capability to make important decisions on behalf of the community and in order to do this they must be good listeners. Please join in and listen to the pain and grief our community is experiencing,” the letter stated.  They noted that while positive decisions have been made for the community in respect to COVID-19 and successfully challenging the pandemic, drugs and substance use requires just as much attention, if not more. “Leadership foresight is crucial in anticipating the outcome and how that decision impacts the rest of the community.” Leadership responded to Legendary’s request: the December 2 walk saw participation by staff and students of Lakeview School, Mnidoo Mnising Crisis Response Team, UCCM Anishinaabe Police Service, OPP Provincial Liaison Team, Wiikwemkoong addictions worker Tim Ominika as well as elders, citizens, staff members of M’Chigeeng First Nation and Ogimaa-kwe Linda Debassige. “It was an honour to again participate in the second memorial walk organized by the grass roots group, Legendary,” said Ogimaa-kwe Debassige. “It is wonderful to see such a movement that is working towards increasing awareness with respect to mental health and addictions. It was especially important and also inspiring to have our students of Lakeview School to participate and support this movement; after all they are our future leaders of this community.” “It is important to end the stigma surrounding addictions and mental health and walks such as these demonstrate the love and kindness that our citizens have for our community,” she said. “Our citizens are the social fabric of our community and our citizens are our family. When any one of our family members experience challenges around mental health and addictions, it impacts us all. It is vitally important that we stand together and show our citizens that we care.” “With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are facing increased challenges as it relates to mental health and addictions. Our Health Services department continues to work diligently in helping members of our community in mental health, addictions and wellness,” she added. The December 2 walkers gathered at Lakeview School at 2 pm. Following words from Ogimaa Debassige, Tim Ominika spoke. “It’s very important to be here and to be a part of this,” he said. “We’re all doing this because of you. We’re all doing this to raise awareness and everybody has to come together to address these issues. Nobody’s alone while we are doing this. We want to make sure all of us are supported and by having your ogimaa here as leader of your community, it shows how much support all of you have. I’m very grateful to be here and to be a part of this. Nobody is left alone,” he said. UCCM Police blocked traffic on Highway 551 for the duration of the walk, which started and ended at the school. A chorus of horns from the stopped vehicles demonstrated additional support for the initiative. Ms. Aelick was pleased with the turnout. “We have community members here. We have young people here. We’re teaching the young people as well. We can’t wait until high school,” she said. “But it’s important to educate adults too. It could be an older person who gets their meds mixed up. That Narcan kit is so important. We need to get rid of the stigma so people don’t feel ashamed to ask for help. It only takes 10 minutes of training (to use the kit) and it’s free.” The Legendary group continues to meet every Monday. They walk through different areas of the community at different times, offering support and Naloxone kits. Overdoses happen any time of day, they said, and anywhere. M’Chigeeng First Nation is stepping up as well, having mandated a revitalization of the M'Chigeeng Drug Strategy, said Ogimaa Debassige. To date several meetings have been held. They group is working in partnership with the UCCM Police Service and other external groups to create a strategy that will roll out in the near future.   “It is of utmost importance that our strategy contain a wholistic approach providing necessary supports for our citizens 24/7 and is inclusive of those individuals within our community who wish to be a part of this movement,” she said. “We will continue to support all efforts and work towards the wellness of our community for a better tomorrow on behalf of our future leaders today.”Lori Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor

  • Turkey's Erdogan brushes off EU sanctions threat

    ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan brushed off possible European Union sanctions against Turkey on Wednesday, saying they would not affect his country.Speaking to reporters before departing for a visit to Azerbaijan, Erdogan also accused the EU of acting “dishonestly” toward Turkey and of failing to keep its promises.Erdogan’s comments came ahead of a meeting in Brussels where EU leaders are scheduled to address Turkey’s missions to explore gas reserves in waters claimed by EU members Greece and Cyprus, and could decide to impose sanctions on Turkey.“Any decision to impose sanctions against Turkey won’t be of great concern to Turkey,” Erdogan told reporters.At a summit in October, European leaders warned Turkey to withdraw its energy research ships or face punitive measures.Late last month, the Turkish seismic survey vessel Oruc Reis returned to port, as it had done before October’s EU meeting. However, another research ship, the Barbaros Hayreddin Pasa, remains off Cyprus’ southwestern coast.Erdogan vowed to continue to defend the rights of Turkey and those of Turkish Cypriots on the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus and said there were a number of “honest” EU leaders who oppose sanctioning Turkey. He did not name the countries.Ibrahim Kalin, a top adviser and spokesman for Erdogan, called on the EU to avoid using “the language of sanctions and threats.”“Sanctions will never work, they will have the reverse effect,” he told a video-conference. “We want to have a positive agenda, we want to turn a new page with the EU.”Tensions between NATO allies Turkey and Greece escalated over the summer with a military build-up after Turkey sent Oruc Reis, escorted by navy frigates, into disputed waters. The move prompted Greece to also send its warships, and both countries conducted military exercises to assert their claims.Turkey says it is standing up for its energy rights, as well as those of breakaway Turkish Cypriots, while Athens and Nicosia call Turkey’s actions an illegal incursion into areas where they have exclusive offshore exploitation rights.Meanwhile, Erdogan described U.S. threats of sanctions toward Turkey over its decision to purchase a Russian-made air defence system as “unbefitting” and said he hoped to discuss the issue with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.“I know Biden very well... In fact, he is someone who has visited me at my home,” Erdogan said. “We find the steps that they have taken or the statements made concerning our weapons purchases to be unbefitting. We will sit and talk with Biden after he takes up his duties.”The purchase of the Russian S-400 system has already seen NATO-member Turkey kicked out of the U.S. F-35 stealth fighter program.NATO has said that the Russian system poses a threat to the military alliance and particularly endangers the technical secrets of the F-35.Suzan Fraser, The Associated Press

  • Russia conducts drills of its strategic nuclear forces

    MOSCOW — The Russian military on Wednesday conducted sweeping drills of its strategic nuclear forces that featured several practice missile launches.The Defence Ministry said in a statement that the manoeuvrs included the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Karelia nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea.As part of the drills, a ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile was also launched from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia and Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic bombers fired cruise missiles at test targets.Russia has expanded its military drills in recent years amid tensions with the West as relations plummeted to post-Cold War lows after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.The war games come less than two months before the New START U.S.-Russian arms control treaty expires in early February. Moscow and Washington have discussed extending the pact, but differences have remained.New START was signed in 2010 by then-U.S. President Barack Obama and then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. It limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers, and envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify complianceAfter both Moscow and Washington withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty last year, New START is the only remaining nuclear arms control deal between the two countries still standing.Arms control advocates have warned that its expiration would remove any checks on U.S. and Russian nuclear forces, in a blow to global stability.The Associated Press

  • Oliver residents voice stiff opposition to temporary homeless shelter

    The residents of Oliver had a chance to speak to plans for a temporary homeless shelter in the Oliver United Church basement on 511 Church Ave., and the result was a resounding “no.” Nearly all residents who spoke at the virtual public hearing, held via Zoom, were in opposition to the temporary shelter’s location in a residential neighbourhood. Some put forward common concerns including decreasing property values, property crime and security. Oliver town council will review the submissions received at the public hearing, and through a surveys available online and at the Town of Oliver office, at their Dec. 14 meeting — but council’s decision on the temporary use permit which would allow the shelter to seek funding from the province likely won’t take place until early 2021. The proposed eight-bed shelter would be run by Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre, in conjunction with an advisory committee made up of community members, and operate Nov. 1 to March 31, but likely not this year. Even if approved, the shelter wouldn’t operate until 2021. The proposed shelter would also be “high-barrier” meaning drug or alcohol use would not be allowed, nor would visitors, and staff would work with clients to help them attain long-term housing as well as employment.  The proposed hours of operation would be 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Attendees of the virtual public hearing cited specific concerns, including fencing on a common yard with neighbouring properties, and the lack of details on plans for security and intake. Some of those details would be decided by the advisory committee, which won’t be formed unless the temporary use permit application is successful. “Nobody is guaranteeing me that my kids are going to be safe,” said one neighbourhood resident. “Nobody is saying that the neighbourhood is going to be safe, so I’m going to ask again, what is the security plan? I want details.” Marieze Tarr, Desert Sun Executive Director, told the public hearing that most of the clients would not likely be suffering from addictions. “A lot of what I’ve seen on social media, etc., was that there’s a lot of fear around who these people are. That they come from other towns, and actually they don’t. A lot of them live right amongst us and for some other reason they fall on hard times,” Tarr said. “And people lose their jobs, sometimes we deal with a pregnant women whose partner leaves her during pregnancy and now she finds herself at risk of homelessness. We deal with seniors who have a falling out with children that they live with and have nowhere to go. And in the last couple months I’ve kept a really good count of who we are dealing with. None of the people who we helped were actually addicted to drugs.” Tarr said security of the staff, clients and neighbours would be a top priority for Desert Sun. However, some residents did not seem convinced. Some attendees suggested a more long-term and permanent social housing solution would be a better option for the town.  All but one speaker at the public hearing agreed that the location of the shelter was the issue, and a perceived lack of planning. “I cannot comment on a specific security plan because we do not have a specific location where the shelter is going to be located at. We’re talking about possibly applying for a permit for using the United Church tonight,” Tarr said. “How it works with anything is that you start with a framework, it’s like drawing a picture and you start colouring it in. We don’t have all the answers, I don’t have all the specific details that you think we should and might have because I’m only one person and this shelter is not going to be run by myself.” The advisory committee would have members of Interior Health, the school district and the RCMP, Tarr said, and they would decide specific details. “The first step when you’re going to do anything is to possibly find a location. So that is what we are in the process of doing we’re exploring is this a good location?” Tarr said. “I read a comment just now that I don’t have any empathy for the neighbours who live around the United Church, that’s not true. I never said that I’m not empathic to them. I don’t consider their rights to be any less than anyone else’s. That’s what we are doing tonight is exploring if this is a good location for this shelter or not. And it’s up to the town, not myself, to decide if this is a good location or not.” “I work with vulnerable people myself. I definitely don’t want anybody living outside and I hate to think that people are,” said one area resident. “We’d like to help but we have big, big concerns about this being in our neighbourhood. We just can’t voice that enough.” There was one resident who spoke in favour of the location, United Church member John Chapman. “When I go downtown and I see people around or walk the river banks and I see them out in the cold. It really tears at me when I’m sitting in my cozy home and know that people are out there in cold I don’t want to be outside in for half a minute and they’re having to go through this — and in many cases it’s no fault of their own,” Chapman said. “I’m talking about the people for whatever reason are not able to cope financially and they need help. I think a lot of preparation and thought has been put into this plan so far. It seems the only concern is the location. However, if there is no other location to be found we must move on this and trust the assurances that Marieze and Desert Sun are giving us.” Town of Oliver CAO Cathy Cowan said the town is still searching for other possible locations.  The town received roughly 20 survey submissions and over half had concerns about the proposal, according to Randy Houle, director of development services for the Town of Oliver. Submissions can still be made to council, with a deadline of Dec. 9.Dale Boyd, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Times-Chronicle

  • Canadian broadcasters grapple with how to address inappropriate content in classic TV

    MONTREAL — As more Canadian broadcasters and streaming platforms make their legacy content available online, some are being forced to grapple with how to address content that contains racial stereotypes or other material that is out of step with modern values. Disney drew headlines this year by adding disclaimers to classic films such as "Dumbo" and "Peter Pan," which include caricatured depictions of Black and Native American characters. Canadian broadcasters have followed suit, adding descriptions to shows such as "Police Woman" that warn of racial prejudice and outdated cultural depictions that may cause offence.  But in Quebec, Radio-Canada's decision to pull an episode of "La petite vie" from its online platform following a complaint about a depiction of an African character caused a backlash last month that highlights the challenges broadcasters face in making these decisions. The episode of the award-winning show, which enjoyed an average weekly viewership of more than 3 million during its heyday in the 1990s, was eventually returned with a disclaimer, but only after accusations of censorship and a spirited political debate — including a call from the Parti Quebecois for a law to protect free expression and the "free circulation of works." Robert Hackett, an emeritus professor in Simon Fraser University's communications department, suggested broadcasters are "caught between a rock and a hard place" when it comes to addressing the problems with beloved content, where they risk facing accusations of cultural insensitivity on one hand or censorship on the other.  In an email, he compared the debate to the one playing out over whether to remove statues of historical figures who espoused racist views, versus contextualizing them through plaques and other messages highlighting their flaws "with a view to stimulating conversation about reckoning with past wrongs." Thus far, the approach taken by Canadian broadcasters and creators appears to favour putting past material into context instead of removing it.  National Film Board spokeswoman Lily Robert wrote in an email that the agency chooses an approach of "contextualization, based on explanation and education" rather than withdrawing movies with objectionable content from its catalogue of over 13,000 titles. She said that in some cases, the NFB chooses to rewrite the descriptions of films, based on the advice of a panel of experts convened to evaluate the content. As an example, the introductory page to the 1954 film "One Little Indian," includes a warning that the film reflects "the attitudes and thinking of its era." "To modern audiences, parts of the film may be perceived as offensive, but it must be seen as a cultural product of the era in which it was produced," it reads. "The perspectives of Canadians (and the NFB) have evolved and become more conscious of Indigenous rights, realities and points of view since the making of the film." The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation's head of public affairs said the CBC has also formed a working group to help log and flag inappropriate content in its legacy collections.  "This is becoming increasingly relevant as we digitize those collections and they become more easily accessible to content creators within CBC," Chuck Thompson said in an email. He said decisions about what to do are made on a case-by-case basis and can include requesting a contract exclusion to prevent broadcasters from inadvertently airing the program. Drew Hayden Taylor, a playwright and author who hails from the Curve Lake First Nation in Ontario, believes the disclaimers are the right approach. "I think there's more education, and more influence to be had when you address the issues directly rather than eliminating them," he said in a phone interview. His play "Dead White Writer on the Floor" explores the many ways Indigenous characters have been portrayed in literature through such stereotypes as the Indian princess, bloodthirsty warrior, wise elder and faithful sidekick. While he laughs about the depictions, he says they can also be damaging. "These inaccurate perceptions continue to be perpetrated all through generations and decades," he said. He believes that while contextualizing helps, the best approach is to move forward by watching, reading and supporting work by Indigenous artists. He believes representation has improved in current productions but says it's also possible for sensitivity to go too far — to the point where some decision-makers won't allow Indigenous characters to be villains or be depicted in a negative light. "In many ways it has gone to the other side where we will not allow native people to be to be bad on camera, to be evil on camera, and I think that that limits the opportunities for Indigenous artists," he said in a phone interview. Matthew Johnson, the director of education for a group that advocates for media literacy, said that while some older material is "irredeemable," much of it provides an opportunity for conversations. His group, MediaSmarts, provides advice to parents on addressing racial and cultural stereotypes in classic works with their children, with an emphasis on discussing both the good and bad. "It's a place where you can say, 'This is something that I like and this is something with a lot of good things to it, but it's also something that we can critique aspects of, and we can also look at the degree to which they were normal in the time and place where they were created,' " he said. Choosing to remove works, on the other hand, can lead to defensiveness, he believes. "Where people feel that they're being silenced or people feel that they're being told that they're wrong to have fond memories of this show that they watched when they were children, then they're not going to be open to conversations about why we don't have these depictions any more" he said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020. Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

  • Twillingate man charged with arson in string of suspicious fires

    A Twillingate man has been arrested after an investigation into a string of 14 suspicious fires in the community over the spring and summer.The RCMP arrested a 34-year-old man Tuesday and charged him with three counts of arson, according to a police press release Wednesday.The investigation involved a series of fires that happened in Twillingate between May and September, and additional RCMP resources were called in to assist in the investigation.The areas targeted included wooded areas and abandoned buildings. No one was injured in the fires, but one fire required a water bomber's help, Twillingate fire Chief Craig Clarke said in July, and in the hot conditions two firefighters suffered heat exhaustion.Clarke also said most of the fires happened on warm, sunny days in isolated areas, with quad or dirt bike tracks leading away from the scene. Many of the fires involved brush and trees, but in one case three sheds caught fire, and in another, an old school was involved.The RCMP said in its release that the fire that destroyed the historic Ashbourne House in Twillingate on Sept. 11 is not connected to this arrest, and the investigation into that fire continues.Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • Real Christmas trees are not just traditional, they are a climate friendly choice

    A traditional Christmas may be a little challenging this year because of COVID-19, but we’re still hanging up the lights, decorating our homes and, course, trimming trees. Every year the argument arises: real or artificial? Even the Christmas tree we choose has an impact on our environment.  The Expositor spoke with Shirley Brennan, executive director of Christmas Tree Farmers of Ontario, about why real Christmas trees are an environmentally friendly choice.  “We work hard at growing a product that is healthy for the environment,” said Ms. Brennan. “We’re always looking for ways to help whether it is through ecological transformation and restoration or whether it is through recycling programs after the season.” Christmas trees are 100 percent recyclable and biodegradable. Most people know this, she said, but what some people don’t know is how much oxygen an acre of Christmas trees can provide for them. “Each acre provides enough oxygen to support 18 people." Trees stabilize soil, provide wildlife habitat and absorb carbon dioxide as well. A 2009 Ellipsos study found that Christmas trees can sequester nearly one ton of carbon dioxide per acre, depending on the type of tree and growing conditions. “The trees provide purified water into the air through transpiration and cultivated fields help filter fresh water supplies as well,” added Ms. Brennan. “We work with different organizations to not only put habitat there, but also to help the restoration of streams and rivers to help prevent eroding. A field of Christmas trees will help with flooding. After the snow thaws, the trees cut down on the amount of flooding because of the type of roots and the ground around Christmas trees.” Sales of real Christmas trees at Ontario farms have jumped 25 percent this year. People are seeing a trip to the tree farm as a way of getting outdoors and sharing family activities while social distancing due to COVID. If demand remains high there will likely be a shortage of certain species, including the popular Fraser fir. After all, it takes 10 to 15 years before a Christmas tree can be harvested, depending on species and conditions.  Species vary across Ontario but the most common is the Fraser fir, although many Ontario farmers have begun to branch out into different firs. The trees are started from seed and then transplanted as seedlings. A single weather event can wipe out mature trees, such as the June 2016 winter storm in Nova Scotia that destroyed mature trees as well as seedlings.  Real trees may not be completely environmentally friendly though. Small amounts of fertilizer and pesticides are used on tree farms if necessary, Ms. Brennan said. Mowing between rows and keeping the grasses and weeds around the trees down minimizes the leaching of nutrients. “If we do have to use pesticides it’s sparingly, because we have a product that takes 10 years to grow. We don’t want to damage it so the amount we use is very minute. Most of our farmers mow and keep the weeds down by hand. We do a lot of stuff by foot and by hand on Christmas tree farms.” Christmas trees are a crop like any other crop. “We’re not going out to the forest and cutting trees down. We’re growing trees and for those 10 years the trees provide habitat for small animals and birds. We provide those benefits for 10 years and you have to remember: every time we cut down a tree we plant two more. Not every seedling is going to make it. We’re always putting back into the soil. We may cultivate that soil and bring in another crop so we’re not just replanting the same crop year after year and we’re not draining those nutrients.” Also, many Christmas tree farms are located on marginal lands where no other crops will grow successfully, but Christmas trees seem to do really well there. This helps to maintain green spaces. Whether or not you can grow fir trees depends on the soil type so if the soil doesn’t support fir trees then those farms would grow spruce and pine trees, she said. “We certainly hear that question (real or artificial), but we know we have a good product that is 100 percent recyclable, 100 percent biodegradable and provides benefits before we harvest it. We’re not just clearing land. If you go to a Christmas farm today, a section may be cleared but another section is still in the process so that we are always turning over and cultivating that land so we’re not just taking from the land.” Once Christmas is over, the trees can continue to give back to the environment if they are composted or left to biodegrade. Many municipalities have a recycling program of some type and even sell the recycled trees back to the community as mulch, often as a fundraiser for local organizations. Recently, farmers have been partnering with organizations that improve rivers or streams, or wildlife rescues that use trees for mulch, food or habitat. “We certainly have a lot of options when it comes to recycling,” said Ms. Brennan. “If you have the land to let it biodegrade then wild animals will come and enjoy it as well so that’s also giving back to the wilderness. It’s amazing for birdwatching. I sit by my window and watch the birds that come to my feeder and after Christmas my tree goes out there as well. Not only do they enjoy the food, they use it as shelter as well.” Not everyone can have a real tree in their home. For example, someone in the family could have allergies. Artificial trees are more convenient, with a variety of styles, colours and sizes available. Some trees come pre-decorated or pre-lit. A good quality artificial tree could last 10 or more years and never has to be watered. Artificial trees are made from non-renewable resources, however. Most are made from PVC, a petroleum-based plastic that contains phthalates, chemicals which have been proven to be harmful to humans. They tend to come wrapped in plastic as well.  Artificial trees also have higher greenhouse gas emissions throughout the manufacturing, packaging and shipping cycle and trees need to be reused for 20 years to compare favourably with real Christmas trees. The Ellipsos study reported that on average, households replace an artificial tree every six years. Overall, real Christmas trees are a better choice for a lower environmental impact. Other options include buying a second-hand artificial tree; getting crafty with greenery sourced from your own backyard; choosing a live, potted tree that you can plant in the spring; or simply decorating your outdoor trees instead. Lori Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor