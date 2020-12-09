Health Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

·6 min read

OTTAWA — Health Canada approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech Wednesday, paving the way for vaccinations to begin countrywide as early as next Tuesday.

The department also released its long-awaited detailed vaccination plan, which suggests the wider Canadian population will be able to line up for vaccines starting in April, and that everyone wanting the shot could be vaccinated before the end of 2021.

"This is a momentous occasion," said Dr. Supriya Sharma, the chief medical adviser at Health Canada who oversaw the review process.

Sharma said approving a first vaccine is only one step and there are still many months to go in the pandemic, but in a year where the news has mostly been bad, everyone should take a moment to acknowledge the good news.

"The geek in me is amazed," she said, unable to hold back a big smile.

"No one would have thought even when we looked back at the first discovery of the virus that less than a year later we'd be authorizing and then distributing a vaccine."

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, appointed vice-president of operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada to run the vaccine rollout, said he anticipates the first doses will leave the factory in Belgium on Friday and begin arriving at 14 delivery sites in Canada three days later.

It is expected to take one or two days after the vaccines arrive before the injections start, as the doses arrive frozen and must be thawed and diluted before being administered. The Pfizer vaccine's temperature requirements are the most difficult of any of the proposed vaccines, and Sharma said if the doses are not kept at temperatures between -60 C and -80 C until just before injection, the vaccines may break down and become unusable.

All the doses will be packed in special boxes with thermal and location sensors. If any box warms too much, its doses will be segregated and, Sharma said, likely thrown out.

Fortin said Pfizer has hired UPS to ship the doses to Canada and that the route includes stops in Cologne, Germany and Kentucky before Canada. Once on the ground in Canada there is also some road transportation to get to the final locations.

Every province has identified at least one initial delivery site — with two each in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia — mainly hospitals. The initial injections will be done in the same locations. As the provinces grow more comfortable with the process and more doses begin to arrive, the Pfizer vaccine is to be delivered at 205 identified sites.

The temperature requirements mean the first doses won't go to the territories. Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Yukon will be prioritized to receive the doses of the vaccine being developed by Moderna, which can be kept at temperatures of about -20 C. Moderna's vaccine is being reviewed by Health Canada as well, and a decision is expected later this month or in early January.

National figures compiled Tuesday night by the Public Health Agency of Canada showed there were 5,981 new cases that day from 78,290 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 7.6 per cent. The rate of active cases is 191.46 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 45,567 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,510.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, whose province recorded 1,890 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning and added 28 people to the death toll, called the Pfizer approval "phenomenal news."

"As soon as vaccines arrive on Ontario soil, we will be ready to deliver and administer them," he said in a statement.

Quebec has selected two long-term care homes as the first recipients, one in Montreal and one in Quebec City, but in other provinces, the initial doses appear likely to go to health care workers, because transporting long-term care residents to hospitals is not an easy proposition.

Saskatchewan expects to receive 1,950 doses at the Regina General Hospital next week and will start vaccinating health care workers in the intensive-care and COVID-19 units as well as the emergency room. When more doses start arriving later in the month, vaccinations will expand to long-term care residents, seniors over the age of 80 and residents in remote areas over the age of 50.

Manitoba's government said it will vaccinate 900 front-line health workers first.

Canada is to get at least 20 million doses from Pfizer in 2021, including four million by the end of March. The first doses were to arrive in January but a contract change this week bumped that up and now 249,000 are on track to be delivered by Dec. 31.

The vaccine is given in two doses per patient, 21 days apart.

The contract change was contingent on Health Canada's approval, which was finalized at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Sharma said Canadians should feel comfortable getting the vaccine when they are eligible to do so, saying the review was done faster than usual but did not compromise any standards.

"Canadians can have confidence in our rigorous review process and that the vaccine was authorized only after a thorough assessment of the evidence demonstrated that it met Health Canada's strict standards for safety, efficacy and quality."

Sharma said while there is never zero risk in taking any kind of pharmaceutical, Health Canada is confident the benefits of the vaccine in protecting people against COVID-19 outweigh any dangers.

Adverse reactions to the vaccine have mainly been pain at the injection site, followed by fatigue and headaches.

Canada is the third country in the world to greenlight the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

The United Kingdom began inoculating people Tuesday after last week becoming the first to approve its use. The kingdom of Bahrain approved it last Friday. The United States could approve it as early as Thursday.

The U.K. warned that two people had severe allergic reactions on the first day of vaccinations, but are recovering. The U.K. is investigating and Health Canada has asked for information on the issue but Sharma said for now it has not changed Canada's approval terms.

Those terms require Pfizer and BioNTech to continue providing Health Canada with data on safety and effectiveness of the vaccine for at least two years, including measurements of any adverse reactions and data on how long the immunity provided lasts.

Pfizer's initial trials concluded the vaccine was effective at preventing COVID-19 in 95 per cent of patients.

The initial authorization is only for use on people over the age of 16. Pfizer's initial trials did not include children under 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.

—With files from Kelly Geraldine Malone in Winnipeg

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is meeting Friday to discuss Pfizer's application and that Canada was second in the world to approve the vaccine.

    6651 tests de dépistage à la COVID-19 ont été effectués sur le territoire lavallois au cours de la semaine du 30 novembre au 6 décembre selon les données émises par le Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de Laval. Cela représente une augmentation de 1540 tests par rapport à la semaine précédente. Il s’agit d'un sommet hebdomadaire de tests effectués lors de la deuxième vague de la pandémie. Un sommet de 1126 personnes dépistées a été atteint le mardi 1er décembre. À l’inverse, seulement 695 tests ont été effectués le dimanche 6 décembre. L'organisation de santé a aussi tenu à rappeler qu'elle «compte sur la population lavalloise pour poursuivre les efforts et continuer de respecter les mesures en vigueur». Cette demande est d'autant plus importante à l'approche de la période des Fêtes et à une augmentation du nombre de cas détectés qui provient de la transmission communautaire dans plusieurs milieux. Avec un bilan de 12 503 personnes testées positives à la COVID-19, Laval a connu une hausse de 171 cas en 24 heures. Le total de décès depuis le début de la pandémie augmente à 731. Le Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de Laval cumule également 10 665  guérisons, ce qui signifie qu’il y a désormais 1107 cas actifs confirmés (+69) sur le territoire lavallois. Parmi les personnes touchées, 32 sont hospitalisées, dont 11 aux soins intensifs. 32 employés de l’organisation de santé sont toujours absents du travail en raison de la COVID-19. Quatre résidences privées pour aînés (RPA) de Laval sont présentement touchées par la COVID-19. Voici la liste complète de celles-ci : Par ailleurs, le Jardin des Saules a été placé dans la catégorie des RPA en situation critique en raison du taux d'infection. Au Québec, le bilan est maintenant de 154 740 cas et 7313 décès. Au total, 835 personnes sont toujours hospitalisées, dont 114 aux soins intensifs.Nicholas Pereira, Initiative de journalisme local, Courrier Laval