COVID-19 updates:

Tell us: Do you plan no taking the COVID-19 vaccine?

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with doses expected to arrive next week

Health Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

·7 min read

OTTAWA — Health Canada approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech Wednesday, paving the way for vaccinations to begin countrywide as early as next Tuesday.

The department also released its long-awaited detailed vaccination plan, which suggests the wider Canadian population will be able to line up for vaccines starting in April, and that everyone wanting the shot could be vaccinated before the end of 2021.

"This is a momentous occasion," said Dr. Supriya Sharma, the chief medical adviser at Health Canada who oversaw the review process.

Sharma said approving a first vaccine is only one step and there are still many months to go in the pandemic, but in a year where the news has mostly been bad, everyone should take a moment to acknowledge the good news.

"The geek in me is amazed," she said, unable to hold back a big smile.

"No one would have thought even when we looked back at the first discovery of the virus that less than a year later we'd be authorizing and then distributing a vaccine."

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, appointed vice-president of operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada to run the vaccine rollout, said the first doses will be shipped from Pfizer's factory in Puurs, Belgium on Friday, and begin arriving at 14 delivery sites in Canada three days later.

The first shipment will include 30,000 doses, with another 219,000 coming by Dec. 31. They are mostly being distributed to the provinces on a per capita basis, said Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer.

Fortin said it will be one or two days after the vaccines arrive before the injections start, because the doses arrive frozen and must be thawed and diluted before being administered. The Pfizer vaccine's temperature requirements are the most difficult of any of the proposed vaccines, and Sharma said if the doses are not kept at temperatures between -60 C and -80 C until just before injection, the vaccines may break down and become unusable.

All the doses will be packed in special boxes with thermal and location sensors. If any box warms too much, its doses will be segregated and, Sharma said, likely thrown out.

Fortin said Pfizer has hired UPS to ship the doses to Canada and that the route includes stops in Cologne, Germany and Kentucky before Canada. Once on the ground in Canada there is also some road transportation to get to the final locations.

Every province has identified at least one initial delivery site — with two each in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia — mainly hospitals. The initial injections will be done in the same locations. As the provinces grow more comfortable with the process and more doses begin to arrive, the Pfizer vaccine is to be delivered at 205 identified sites.

The temperature requirements mean the first doses won't go to the territories. Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Yukon will be prioritized to receive the doses of the vaccine being developed by Moderna, which can be kept at temperatures of about -20 C. Moderna's vaccine is being reviewed by Health Canada as well, and a decision is expected later this month or in early January.

National figures compiled Tuesday night by the Public Health Agency of Canada showed there were 5,981 new cases that day from 78,290 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 7.6 per cent. The rate of active cases is 191.46 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 45,567 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,510.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, whose province recorded 1,890 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning and added 28 people to the death toll, called the Pfizer approval "phenomenal news."

"As soon as vaccines arrive on Ontario soil, we will be ready to deliver and administer them," he said in a statement.

Quebec has selected two long-term care homes as the first recipients, one in Montreal and one in Quebec City, but in other provinces, the initial doses appear likely to go to health-care workers, because transporting long-term care residents to hospitals is not an easy proposition.

Alberta said it expects to start vaccinating health-care workers in Edmonton and Calgary next Wednesday. About 3,900 doses are to go to intensive care unit doctors and nurses, respiratory therapists and long-term care workers.

Saskatchewan expects to receive 1,950 doses at the Regina General Hospital next week and will start vaccinating staff in the intensive-care and COVID-19 units as well as the emergency room.

Manitoba's government said it will vaccinate 900 front-line health workers first.

Workers in long-term care homes will be the first to get vaccinations when 4,000 doses arrive in B.C. next week.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she expects about 400,000 doses will go to health workers, vulnerable populations and front-line workers, including teachers and grocery clerks by March.

Premier John Horgan said the announcement that vaccines are available is a sign of optimism and an opportunity to celebrate briefly and then redouble efforts to contain the virus.

"But before we get to that place, as in any race, when you see the finish line you don't stop running, you focus, you dig down deep to find that extra resolve to get to the finish line."

While Sharma and Njoo stressed initial doses are limited and will be prioritized for the most vulnerable, more vaccines should be approved over the winter and the shipments of various vaccines large enough by the spring to expand the vaccination program beyond the initial priority groups.

A proposed timeline provided by Health Canada on Wednesday suggests three million people will be vaccinated by the end of March, another 12 million to 16 million by the end of June, and the rest by sometime in the fall.

All but one vaccine among the seven Canada has procured require two doses per patient. Health Canada has received applications to review four of those seven. Pfizer was the first to be completed, with approval coming at 9 a.m.. Wednesday.

Sharma said Canadians should feel comfortable getting the vaccine when they are eligible to do so, saying the review was done faster than usual but did not compromise any standards.

"Canadians can have confidence in our rigorous review process and that the vaccine was authorized only after a thorough assessment of the evidence demonstrated that it met Health Canada's strict standards for safety, efficacy and quality."

Sharma said while there is never zero risk in taking any kind of pharmaceutical, Health Canada is confident the benefits of the vaccine in protecting people against COVID-19 outweigh any dangers.

Adverse reactions to the vaccine have mainly been pain at the injection site, followed by fatigue and headaches.

Canada is the third country in the world to greenlight the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

The United Kingdom began inoculating people Tuesday after last week becoming the first to approve its use. The kingdom of Bahrain approved it last Friday. The United States could approve it as early as Thursday.

The U.K. warned that two people had severe allergic reactions on the first day of vaccinations, but are recovering. The U.K. is investigating and Health Canada has asked for information on the issue but Sharma said for now it has not changed Canada's approval terms.

Those terms require Pfizer and BioNTech to continue providing Health Canada with data on safety and effectiveness of the vaccine for at least two years, including measurements of any adverse reactions and data on how long the immunity provided lasts.

Pfizer's initial trials concluded the vaccine was effective at preventing COVID-19 in 95 per cent of patients.

The initial authorization is only for use on people over the age of 16. Pfizer's initial trials did not include children under 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.

—With files from Kelly Geraldine Malone in Winnipeg

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is meeting Friday to discuss Pfizer's application and that Canada was second in the world to approve the vaccine.

Latest Stories

  • Judge dismisses Flynn case following pardon from Trump

    WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the criminal case against former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn but pointedly noted that a pardon Flynn received from the president last month does not mean that he is innocent.The order from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan was expected in light of the pardon from President Donald Trump that wiped away Flynn's conviction for lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation. Sullivan acknowledged in his 43-page order that the president's broad pardon powers required dismissal and that the decision to pardon him is a political, rather than legal, one.But he also stressed that a pardon, by itself, did not mean that Flynn was innocent of a crime he had twice pleaded guilty to committing. He dismissed as “dubious to say the least” the Justice Department's stated rationales for seeking to drop the case — a request that was still pending at the time the pardon was issued — and noted the president's own personal interest in this case.“The history of the Constitution, its structure, and the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the pardon power make clear that President Trump’s decision to pardon Mr. Flynn is a political decision, not a legal one," he wrote. "Because the law recognizes the President’s political power to pardon, the appropriate course is to dismiss this case as moot."However, he added, “a pardon does not necessarily render ‘innocent’ a defendant of any alleged violation of the law. Indeed, the Supreme Court has recognized that the acceptance of a pardon implies a ‘confession’ of guilt.”Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said, “Dismissal is, of course, the correct result.” Trump himself congratulated Flynn on the judge's decision, writing in a tweet, “He and his incredible family have suffered greatly!”The order brings to an end the yearslong saga involving Flynn, who was ousted from his White House job just weeks into his tenure.He twice admitted guilt during special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation to lying to the FBI about conversations he had during the presidential transition period with the-then Russian ambassador to the United States. Those talks involved sanctions that the Obama administration had just imposed on Russia for election interference.But the Justice Department last spring abruptly moved to dismiss the case, despite Flynn's own guilty plea, arguing that there was insufficient basis for the FBI to have questioned him in the first place and that the statements he made during the interview were immaterial to the underlying investigation into whether the Trump campaign had co-ordinated with Russia.Sullivan had resisted the department's request to dismiss the case and appointed a former federal judge from New York to argue against its motion. He defended his stance on Tuesday even as he dismissed the prosecution, writing that “many of the government’s reasons for why it has decided to reverse course and seek dismissal in this case appear pretextual, particularly in view of the surrounding circumstances.”____Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAPEric Tucker, The Associated Press

  • First Pfizer vaccine shots to be given right at delivery sites, not LTC homes: Tam

    OTTAWA — Canada's chief public health officer says the first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are likely to be given only to people who can physically be at one of the 14 delivery sites identified by provincial governments for the first arrivals of the vaccine.The news came on a day Alberta's premier, who has resisted calls from doctors to impose lockdown restrictions, brought in a new slate of measures aimed at curbing runaway rates of infection that have the province's health system teetering.  Dr. Theresa Tam said at a briefing in Ottawa Tuesday that administering the first batch of vaccine is a "rapidly evolving situation" but acknowledged this will make it difficult to get long-term care residents vaccinated first. "It's true you cannot move residents very easily from a long-term care centre to a vaccine site," she said. "That's just the reality."It is not clear how this jibes with some provincial plans, including in Quebec, where the health minister said Monday the government intends to ship its first vaccine doses to two long-term care homes.The Pfizer vaccine, being produced in partnership with Germany's BioNTech, is in the final stages of review by Health Canada, which is expected to issue a decision this week. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday if the approval comes as expected, Canada will receive the first doses next week, and up to 249,000 doses by the end of the month.Pfizer Canada spokeswoman Christina Antoniou told The Canadian Press that the company is asking for those doses at first to be given only at the first 14 delivery sites.She said where the vaccine can be injected is "part of ongoing discussions" with provincial governments, who are in charge of getting the vaccine into patients. But she noted Pfizer's actual contract for the COVID-19 vaccine is with the federal government."Pfizer, the Public Health Agency of Canada and the provinces are working together to finalize preparations at the first point of use sites this week, including training on how to handle the product," she said.The Pfizer vaccine has very strict requirements, including that it be kept at temperatures below -70 C, which has made shipping it more difficult logistically.Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, named vice-president for logistics at the Public Health Agency of Canada to oversee the vaccine rollout, said a trial run of deliveries began Monday and is still underway.Boxes were sent from the manufacturing site in Belgium, filled with dry ice but no vaccines, to all 14 sites identified by provincial governments as capable of maintaining the temperature.Eventually, Fortin said, there will be more than 200 sites, and they will be added as more doses become available and more people can be trained to properly handle the deliveries.Initially, there are two sites each in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta, and one in each of the other six provinces. Most of them are at hospitals. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 21 hospitals in her province with the freezer requirements.It is also too difficult to ship the Pfizer vaccine north to remote Indigenous communities. That means two of the four priority groups identified for initial vaccines aren't likely to get access to the first rounds of vaccinations.The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended last week the first doses go to residents of long-term care and their caregivers, front-line health workers, people over the age of 80 and adults in Indigenous communities where an outbreak would be harder to manage.Most provinces are following those recommendations almost exactly.The United Kingdom began vaccinating people with the Pfizer shots Tuesday, after last week being the first country to approve the vaccine.Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said an expected executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump to prioritize Pfizer doses for Americans should not affect Canada's expected deliveries.LeBlanc says concerns about dose supplies were contemplated when the contracts were signed to ensure supplies could come from more than one location.Canada's first doses of Pfizer's vaccine are to come from lots produced at the company's plant in Belgium.Tam says the exciting news about the vaccine is welcome but warns it will be some time before enough doses are injected to control the COVID-19 pandemic. She said there are now more than 71,000 active cases of COVID-19 nationally, according to figures from Monday, and an average of 92 people are dying of the illness every day. Hospitals in many provinces are feeling the pandemic's pressure, with more than 2,680 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, almost one-fifth of those in critical care.The situation is particularly bad in Alberta where, as of Tuesday, there were more than 21,000 active cases with 654 people in hospital — 112 of them receiving intensive care. Hospitalization rates have risen 371 per cent since Nov. 1.For weeks, doctors and the Opposition have called on Premier Jason Kenney to bring in tougher measures to quickly stop the spread. But Kenney opted for a more targeted approach, allowing restaurants and other business to stay open while limiting their customer numbers. On Tuesday, he relented somewhat, limiting restaurants and bars to delivery or takeout and closing casinos and gyms. He also ordered the closure of recreation centres, libraries, theatres and personal service providers, such as hair salons, barbers and nail bars.Retail stores and churches are allowed remain open at 15 per cent capacity, but masks are now mandatory provincewide in indoor public spaces and people can't gather socially with anyone outside their home anywhere.The measures are to remain in effect for at least four weeks.    "This is not academic, this is very real. People will lose their life savings as a result of this," Kenney said. "Why didn't we do this earlier? Because we have sought to limit the damage on our broader society."Elsewhere, Quebec Premier Francois Legault warned there may be more lockdown measures coming in that province as hospitalizations continued to rise, hitting 835 Tuesday. That is up by nearly 100 patients compared to a week ago.Saskatchewan logged its deadliest day from the virus thus far, with six deaths, including one person in their 30s.British Columbia recorded 566 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.The provincial government says 352 people with the illness were being treated in hospital, with 74 of them in intensive care. Sixteen more people have died, for a total of 543 fatalities in the province."While we have seen the start of encouraging trends in our COVID-19 curve, the number of new cases and people with serious illness requiring care in hospital remains high," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.Premier John Horgan said on Twitter that about 4,000 high-risk people in B.C. will be immunized by the end of next week."The first vaccine doses are just days away," he said.Henry is to provide details of B.C.'s vaccine rollout plan on Wednesday.Nunavut provided a bright spot of news in the pandemic fight Tuesday, with chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson noting a milestone had occurred in the territory's recovery from its first outbreak.Last month Patterson warned the limited health capacity in Nunavut couldn't handle much more as four communities struggled with cases. On Tuesday he said three of those four were back to zero cases. There was one new case in Arviat.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

  • CL game postponed after players walk off over alleged racism

    PARIS — The Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Basaksehir was postponed when players walked off the field on Tuesday after alleging that fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania used a racial term when identifying a Black assistant coach.Players from the Turkish team were furious after assistant coach Pierre Webo was shown a red card by referee Ovidiu Hategan of Romania at Parc des Princes, saying Coltescu had used a racial term to describe Webo, who is from Cameroon, before he was sent off.Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba demanded that the fourth official explain himself, while PSG players Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also demanded an explanation. Basaksehir coach Okan Buruk said “you are racist” to Coltescu.The score was 0-0 when the incident took place about 14 minutes into the match.UEFA said the match would resume on Wednesday evening with new officials.“Following an incident at tonight’s UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Istanbul Basaksehir FK, UEFA has — after discussion with both clubs — decided on an exceptional basis to have the remaining minutes of the match played tomorrow with a new team of match officials,” UEFA said late Tuesday.“A thorough investigation on the incident that took place will be opened immediately,” it added.Television footage captured the exchange between the fourth official and the referee, with Coltescu telling Hategan that Webo should be reprimanded for his behaviour on the sidelines:“Go and give it (the red card) to the Black one, this is not possible (tolerable), go and identify him, go verify, the Black one over there,” Coltescu allegedly said, in Romanian, about Webo.Webo was enraged and was heard to repeat at least six times “Why you say negro?” as he sought an explanation from Coltescu.Webo, who was visibly distressed, then added: “He can’t say negro, he can’t say negro.”At this point, Ba could be heard also questioning what Coltescu had said.“Why is the fourth official saying ‘negro?’” Ba said twice.Moments later, Ba then came off the bench and stood in front of Coltescu and said: "Why when you mention a Black guy, you have to say ‘This Black guy?’”During the interruption, Basaksehir posted a message on Twitter against a UEFA backdrop with the message “NO TO RACISM.”PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe, who was on the field during the game, also posted that message on his Twitter account.Mbappe expressed his support for Webo on Twitter.“SAY NO TO RACISM,” he wrote. “WEBO WE ARE WITH YOU.”Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who played 81 times for England, said it was crucial that UEFA now responds strongly.“We’re at a disturbing tipping point, not a week goes by without an incident involving race,” he told broadcaster BT Sport. “The players walking off is a step in the right direction, but it can’t just be left to them.”Piara Powar, executive director of the anti-discrimination Fare network — which helps UEFA investigate cases — told The Associated Press there was no excuse for Coltescu's language.“Unintentional racism is still racism," Powar said in a text message to The AP. "If officials cannot set the standards by their own behaviour, they cannot be relied on to deal with racism on the pitch or in the stands."Like Ferdinand, he also thinks more has to be done by those running the game.“The walk off by both Basaksehir and PSG together lays down a marker in Europe," Powar said. "Many players are fed up with half measures to tackle racism, and are more prepared than ever before to exercise their right to stop a match.”The 38-year-old Webo is a former Cameroon striker who made more than 50 appearances for his country's national team. He played for Basaksehir from 2011-13.Seven years ago, Hategan was in charge of a match between CSKA Moscow and Manchester City when City's Black players were racially abused.City captain Yaya Toure directed referee Hategan toward fans making monkey noises at the English club’s Black players.Michel Platini, UEFA's president at the time, requested an internal inquiry involving the referee to examine why guidelines were not followed to respond to discrimination incidents during matches.UEFA has designated Dutch referee Danny Makkelie to take charge on Wednesday along with different assistant referees and a new fourth official.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • Alberta announces 'last resort' restrictions for at least a month as virus spreads at 'alarming rate'

    Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced additional “last resort” restrictions in an effort to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases in the province and risk of transmission.

  • Whitecap to combine with TORC, the latest in a string of mergers

    Calgary– Two of Saskatchewan’s intermediate oil producers announced on Dec. 8 they will be combining. Whitecap Resources Inc. and TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. announced a business combination of “two strong energy franchises resulting in a well-capitalized, low decline, light oil weighted company with an attractive free funds flow profile,” according to their joint release.   Upon closure of the deal, at around 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd),the combined company will be close in scale to the size of Crescent Point Energy Corp, after that company spent the last several years shedding one-third of its assets.  The two intermediate producers have agreed to combine their businesses in an at market, all-stock transaction valued at approximately $900 million, including TORC's net debt, estimated at $335 million as of Dec. 31, 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of TORC will receive 0.57 Whitecap common shares in exchange for each TORC common share held. The at market exchange ratio was determined using ten-day volume weighted average share prices of the Whitecap Shares and the TORC Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange prior to the signing of the agreement.  The move is part of a recent string of mergers in the Saskatchewan oilpatch involving Whitecap. On Aug. 31, 2020, Whitecap announced that it had entered into an agreement in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $155 million with NAL Resources Limited and a privately held wholly owned subsidiary of Manulife Financial Corporation. With that integration progressing, Whitecap continues to anticipate the close of the NAL Transaction on Jan. 4, 2021.  Whitecap's stand-alone forecasted base case for 2021 (including the completion of the NAL transaction, is average production of 81,000 – 83,000 boepd on capital investments of $250 - $270 million as press released on October 29, 2020. The pro forma entity is expected to have average production in 2021 of 99,000 – 101,000 boepd (assuming a closing date of February 25, 2021) on capital investments of $280 to $300 million. Based on this spending and production profile, Whitecap anticipates generating funds flow of approximately $602 million with free funds flow of approximately $312 million and a total payout ratio of 66 per cent based on commodity prices of US$45/bbl for West Texas Intermediate and C$2.50/gigajoule AECO. A detailed 2021 budget will be provided on close of the business combination. When all is said and done, the combinations of Whitecap with NAL, the private entity, then TORC, will result in a company with over 100,000 boepd (78 per cent oil and NGLs) of corporate production, much of that in Saskatchewan. The combined entity will have an enterprise value of approximately $4 billion and has paid $1.4 billion in cumulative dividends to shareholders since inception. The combined entity of Whitecap and TORC will be headed by the existing Whitecap executive team and will “continue to advance a total return model combining modest production growth with meaningful cash dividends,” the release said.  The business combination has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Whitecap and TORC and is expected to close on or before February 25, 2021, subject to customary conditions, including the receipt of necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals. TORC's current production is approximately 25,000 boepd and its production in 2021 is expected to average 22,000 boepd due to a moderated capital program resulting in a production decline rate of less than 19 per cent. The lower production profile is designed to enhance the combined entity's ability to generate significant free funds flow to increase cash returns to shareholders. The combined entity is expected to have over $300 million of free funds flow supported by a base production decline rate of approximately 17 per cent. Tangible cost savings and inventory optimization opportunities are expected to result in incremental free funds flow of approximately $15 million in year one from corporate and operational synergies in the near term. There is significant overlap in Whitecap's and TORC's asset bases providing for meaningful operational synergies and inventory optimization opportunities. The combined business will have 67 per cent of its production under waterflood recovery, and a base production decline rate of 17 per cent.  Grant Fagerheim, Whitecap's president and CEO, said in a release, “We are combining two strong Canadian energy producers to form a leading large-cap, light oil company geared towards generating sustainable long-term returns for shareholders while prioritizing responsible Canadian energy development. Despite the challenging conditions and significant volatility throughout the year, we have become an even stronger and more resilient energy producer entering 2021 with the combination with TORC as well as the NAL transaction announced on August 31, 2020. We would like to thank our employees for their continued exemplary efforts and our shareholders for their ongoing support. We look forward to advancing returns to our shareholders into the future.” Brett Herman, TORC's president and CEO, stated, “On behalf of TORC's management and Board of Directors, we would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support over the past ten years. We believe our corporate values are closely aligned with Whitecap's management team and the announced business combination will create an exceptionally resilient energy producer that is positioned for growth, while delivering a sustainable dividend to shareholders. In a market environment that is increasingly favouring size and scale, a business combination with Whitecap exposes TORC shareholders to a larger platform while remaining consistent with our existing philosophy of balancing growth with financial discipline along with prudent capital allocation. We are pleased to become shareholders of Whitecap.” Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has been a TORC shareholder since 2013 and has entered into a support agreement whereby it will vote in favour of the transaction under the terms of the agreement. The agreement provides for non-solicitation covenants on behalf of TORC which are subject to the fiduciary duty obligations of the TORC Board and provides Whitecap with the right to match any superior proposal received by TORC. The agreement also provides for mutual non-completion fees of $20 million in the event the business combination is not completed or is terminated by either party in certain circumstances. Brian Zinchuk, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, Estevan Mercury

  • Toronto police charge woman with 2nd-degree murder after man stabbed to death in east end

    Toronto police have charged a woman with second-degree murder after a man died in hospital of stab wounds last week.The stabbing happened on Coxwell Avenue and Hanson Street on Wednesday, Dec. 2.Police allege the victim was fatally wounded during an argument with the accused. Officers arrived to find a man with stab wounds.He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead there.Police have identified the man as Matthew Rigby, 37, of Toronto. Rigby is Toronto's 69th homicide victim of the year.Officers found the woman in the area, arrested and charged her.She is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

  • Cases of COVID-19 connected to two Prince Albert schools

    On Tuesday evening the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) identified a positive COVID-19 case in individuals at two schools in Prince Albert.  These schools were St. Catherine Catholic School and St. John Community School. “We did have an individual get tested at St. Catherine and tested positive and another individual at St. John as well today,” director of education Lorel Trumier said. In a news release by the Prince Albert Catholic School Division the division explained that communication has been shared with the specific classroom/cohort, as well as the school community.  The SHA is proceeding with their assessment of the situation, and all individuals deemed to be close contacts are being notified.  “The classrooms/cohorts impacted by this case, barring any other cases, are required to self-isolate until as per Public Health instructions and these classrooms/cohorts will be move to remote learning until the isolation period is complete,” the division said in a release.  These specific classrooms/cohorts are advised to contact HealthLine 811 for advice.  “School will resume Dec. 9 for all other students and staff that are not deemed to be close contacts. Public Health officials are advising all students and staff to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms daily and not to enter the school if ill.” No further information was made available citing privacy concerns. “Our thoughts and prayers are with this member of our school community, and we hope they are doing well.” They emphasized that everyone has a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools.  “Thank you to everyone for continuing to be diligent in performing daily health screening, staying home if ill, calling HealthLine 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practicing proper hand hygiene, maintaining physical distancing as much as possible, wearing a mask when appropriate and doing everything we can to keep each other safe,” the release stated.  Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald

  • Homicide unit investigating suspicious death in central Edmonton

    Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man Tuesday afternoon in central Edmonton. According to a news release from the Edmonton Police Service, officers responded to a weapons complaint around 3 p.m. near 109th Street and 109th Avenue.   When officers arrived they found a man lying injured in the street. Paramedics responded but the man was pronounced deceased. Investigators want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident. EPS is also asking anyone with dash-cam footage or nearby residents who have home cameras, to contact police.

  • Shawn Mendes reads out latest text messages with Camila Cabello

    And they're not what you would expect.

  • Sask. Rivers and Catholic Division apply for COVID-19 funding

    The Prince Albert Catholic School Division and the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division have both applied to the Ministry of Education for funding around keeping students and staff safe in issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline for application was Tuesday, Dec. 1. This was the second round of funding and both divisions were successful during the first intake ahead of school starting in September. According to Saskatchewan Rivers director of education Robert Bratvold they have applied for similar funding. “We have better information in regards to some of our costs. So some related technology, some related to staffing, some related to sanitation and those kind of things, those would be the bulk of the things,” Bratvold said. “The categories that we are eligible for are very clearly defined by the ministry so they just calculate our cost within those categories and make our case,” The Catholic division is wishing to get funding in the second intake as well. “We are just really hopeful that our provincial government will come through with the funding that we need to operate this school year,” Catholic Division director of education Lorel Trumier said. She explained that some of the costs that they have seen included extra bus drivers, support staff, teachers and substitute teachers having to self isolate. “There is real time costs that are coming into play which we need to have staff in front of our children and do the best we can. On any given phone call it can mean staff replacement, it could mean four staff, it could mean one, it could mean many, it just depends.” She explained that many employee groups are impacted  “You need to have caretakers cleaning those classrooms, you need to have teachers teaching in front of them and doing what they can,” Trumier said. The funding comes from the more than $150 million in the COVID contingency fund for education from provincial, federal and school division savings. The funds will be used for sanitation, furniture and equipment, remote learning (for immunocompromised and other students) and IT costs not associated to remote learning. Applications are expected to be submitted by school divisions, qualified independent schools and historical high schools.   The ministry will then adjudicate the applications based on the criteria and will notify applicants in early December. Bratvold expects the decision to be made before the Christmas break. “I would rather them take the time to got through and distribute the funds appropriately than rush something and not get the picture right,” Bratvold said. According to the Ministry there is $64 million remaining for the second round of applications in the COVID contingency fund for education. Before school began in September, $51 million was committed toward the first round of funding for school divisions and school applicants for emergent, one-time expenses associated with a safe return to school. Prior to the first funding intake, school divisions spent a combined $30 million on one-time school capital initiatives and preparations for the school year. The Ministry of Education has allocated $10 million for personal protective equipment expenses, of which $3.4 million has been spent to date. In the second round of COVID contingency funding for education applications, recipients of the first round of funding are required to report their detailed use of funds to the Ministry of Education.Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald

  • Ontario legislature adjourns until February, 2 days earlier than scheduled

    The Ontario legislature has adjourned two days earlier than scheduled and is not expected to sit again until mid-February.MPPs rose for their break on Tuesday evening after the government put forward a motion to adjourn in the afternoon. The legislature is scheduled to return Feb. 16, one day after Family Day.The Ford government moved to have the house adjourn two days before it was scheduled to rise on Thursday. However, the legislature did sit for a number of days over the summer when it is not normally scheduled.

  • Kovrig, Spavor are 'inspiring' and 'robust' in Chinese prison, says Canada's envoy

    OTTAWA — Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are physically and mentally well and showing inspiring resilience as they near the end of their second year of imprisonment by the People's Republic, says Canada's ambassador to China.Dominic Barton also says Chinese authorities were paranoid about containing the spread of COVID-19 as they denied consular access to the two men from January to October. "Our understanding of why it was the case is that the Chinese are completely paranoid about the virus," Barton said in testimony Tuesday night before the House of Commons special committee on Canada-China relations.Barton is leading Canada's efforts in China to win the release of Kovrig and Spavor, who were arrested and imprisoned on Dec. 10, 2018, in what is widely seen as retaliation for Canada's arrest of Chinese high-tech executive Meng Wanzhou.After months of delay, Barton was most recently granted on-site virtual consular access to Kovrig and Spavor in November, following similar virtual visits with the two Canadians a month earlier. "We were obviously very frustrated at not being able to get access even virtually because as far as we know . . . the virus doesn't go through televisions," said Barton.The Chinese government has charged Kovrig and Spavor with espionage but the Canadian government says their detention is arbitrary and has called repeatedly for their release.Barton said it wasn't just Canada that was blocked by the Chinese from visiting prisoners charged in national security cases; the U.S. and Britain faced similar restrictions.When Barton was able to see them, he said he was able to verify they were in good physical and mental condition.“They are robust," said Barton, who was testifying from Beijing via video link. "You would be very impressed by seeing both of them."Spavor is being held in a prison in the city of Dandong near the North Korean border while Kovrig is in a Beijing area prison."It's a strange thing. We fly to these places, or drive to them in the case of Beijing. And I know that the Michaels (are) literally sort of on the other side of the wall, but you've got, you know, two big TVs," he said. "It’s like this."Barton's main purpose for testifying was to describe the three-day Chinese government-controlled visit to Tibet that he and nine other Western diplomats undertook in October. He said he remains concerned about the human rights situation there and that they only saw what the Chinese wanted them to see.Even though the area is filled with security cameras, as is the capital of Beijing, Barton said he wandered off a couple of times to visit with locals without his Chinese government minders in tow.He said Canada is not reluctant to raise human rights concerns with China even though some people think Canada is in the Chinese "doghouse" these days. He also said that even though he knew the visit to Tibet would be controlled, it sent a signal to local people that the outside world still cared about their plight.Thursday marked Barton’s second appearance before the committee this year, following testimony in February in which he declared "the chill is real" in Canadian relations with China.In February, Barton described an angry, emotional meeting during his first diplomatic contact with his Chinese counterparts after being appointed to the post in 2019 after a long career in business, which included being the global managing director of the consulting giant McKinsey & Co. His position in the company gave Barton high level access in China and across Asia, something the Trudeau government is hoping to leverage to win freedom for Kovrig and Spavor while maintaining economic relations with its second largest trading partner.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press

  • Halifax police investigate suspicious death of 61-year-old man

    A 61-year-old man is dead and a 71-year-old man is seriously injured after an incident in downtown Halifax on Tuesday.Around 3:10 p.m. AT, Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons complaint at a house in the 5500 block of Morris Street.Officers found two injured men inside the building, according to a news release.Police performed first aid before paramedics arrived. They closed the area between Queen and Birmingham streets for their investigation.Both men were taken to hospital.Police say the 71-year-old man is being treated for his injuries.Police remain on sceneMorris Street has since been reopened to traffic.Members from the forensic and major crime units remained on the scene into Tuesday evening.Police said they are not looking for any suspects.MORE TOP STORIES

  • Ontario says consumers deserve better protection from high pressure sales tactics by funeral homes

    The Ontario government says it will take steps to ensure consumers are better protected from high pressure sales tactics when they buy funeral and cremation services in the province.In a report released on Monday, Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk found that consumers are not adequately protected from such tactics when purchasing funeral services in Ontario.A value-for-money audit of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario (BAO), an agency founded four years ago that regulates licensed funeral homes, cemeteries, crematoriums and services that transfer the dead to places of interment, found that it must do a better job of requiring the industry to be transparent about pricing.Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy acknowledged on Monday that changes are needed and consumer protections are important."The ministry of government and consumer services will direct that the bereavement authority of Ontario provide an implementation plan that outlines the specific steps that they plan to take to address each recommendation in a timely manner," he told reporters at Queen's Park."We are grateful for the work that has been done on this and we can and will do better on behalf of the people of Ontario in this very important area."Lysyk said a lack of key purchasing information makes it difficult for people to comparison shop at a time when they must make decisions quickly and under emotional duress."We were ... surprised by what we saw," she said.In a news release, the office of the auditor general said: "The audit concluded the BAO does not effectively protect people who are purchasing funeral services and products after a loved one has passed."The BAO does not require key purchasing information, such as price lists of funeral services and products, to be transparent and easily accessible by the public, who are often subject to high-pressure sales tactics," the release continued."The audit also found there are no industry standards on packages, fees, deposits and cancellation policies, making price comparisons and informed decisions difficult."WATCH | CBC's Dalia Ashry reports on calls for change in the funeral services industry:Ontario's auditor general hired a firm to conduct mystery shopping investigations into 100 operators of funeral homes, transfer services, cemeteries and crematoriums of various sizes across Ontario in the summer. At half of the operators, the mystery shoppers reported they experienced sales pressure or were given misleading information.Scott MacCoubrey, president of the Ontario Funeral Service Association, agrees that things need to change. But he said the BAO has only 25 staff members and the authority is responsible for every funeral home, cemetery and crematorium in Ontario.  "I find it amazing that they do as a good a job as they do," MacCoubrey said. MacCoubrey said the association will work with the authority to ensure the auditor general's recommendations are followed. He added, however, that high pressure sales tactics must come to an end. "As an owner of a funeral home and as the owner of a family-run funeral home and president of independent funeral homes in Ontario, I find that disgusting," MacCoubrey said. "That has to be changed, COVID or no COVID."For Arlene Werenich, the issue hit home last year.Werenich wanted to bury the urns containing the remains of her father, mother and brother together in one grave in the spring of 2019. She said she was told she would have to pay $7,800 for the service when she talked to a funeral home in Mississauga. The urns were the size of Kleenex boxes, she said."I thought they were worse than used car salesmen," she said. "It left a sour taste with me."She decided instead to have the three urns buried in a family plot in her father's hometown of Swan River, Man. The cost of digging up the grave was $600 with another $550 for work on the burial plot. In April this year, the three urns were finally placed together in one grave."That industry really needs to be regulated," she said. "They should look after people that are grieving the proper way and not take advantage of people that are grieving."Consumers should feel no shame in shopping around for this service, she said. She added that people who work at funeral homes should be funeral directors instead of professional sales people.Most funeral homes don't readily disclose prices, AG findsThe following are some findings by Lysyk: * Most funeral homes and other operators do not readily disclose prices to consumers. * Funeral-selling practices can still include pressure tactics and the provision of misleading information. * Prices for the same or similar services vary significantly. * All cemeteries are required by regulation to renew their licences annually with the BAO, but not all do. * Between 2016/17 and 2019/20, the BAO inspected only 3.4 per cent of all licensed funeral homes and other operators. * The BAO does not coordinate inspection efforts with public health units and the Ontario labour ministry. * The Ontario environment, conservation and park ministry's monitoring of air emissions from crematoriums is insufficient and inconsistent.

  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020

    The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.There are 429,035 confirmed cases in Canada._ Canada: 429,035 confirmed cases (71,968 active, 344,200 resolved, 12,867 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.There were 5,981 new cases Tuesday from 78,290 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 7.6 per cent. The rate of active cases is 191.46 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 45,567 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,510.There were 90 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 656 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 94. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.25 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 34.23 per 100,000 people. There have been 12,147,827 tests completed._ Newfoundland and Labrador: 352 confirmed cases (28 active, 320 resolved, four deaths).There was one new case Tuesday from 356 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.28 per cent. The rate of active cases is 5.37 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 13 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people. There have been 64,967 tests completed._ Prince Edward Island: 84 confirmed cases (13 active, 71 resolved, zero deaths).There were zero new cases Tuesday from 881 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 8.28 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 64,712 tests completed._ Nova Scotia: 1,383 confirmed cases (78 active, 1,240 resolved, 65 deaths).There were seven new cases Tuesday from 888 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.79 per cent. The rate of active cases is 8.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 68 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 10.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people. There have been 155,138 tests completed._ New Brunswick: 541 confirmed cases (82 active, 452 resolved, seven deaths).There were five new cases Tuesday from 477 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 1.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 10.56 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 33 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.9 per 100,000 people. There have been 106,334 tests completed._ Quebec: 154,740 confirmed cases (14,854 active, 132,573 resolved, 7,313 deaths).There were 1,564 new cases Tuesday from 9,813 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 16 per cent. The rate of active cases is 175.06 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,192 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,599.There were 36 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 229 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 33. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.39 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 86.19 per 100,000 people. There have been 2,270,207 tests completed._ Ontario: 130,910 confirmed cases (16,151 active, 110,951 resolved, 3,808 deaths).There were 1,676 new cases Tuesday from 37,916 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.4 per cent. The rate of active cases is 110.88 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,711 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,816.There were 10 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 145 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 21. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.14 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 26.14 per 100,000 people. There have been 6,447,816 tests completed._ Manitoba: 19,376 confirmed cases (5,379 active, 13,577 resolved, 420 deaths).There were 245 new cases Tuesday from 2,289 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 11 per cent. The rate of active cases is 392.78 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,269 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 324.There were 13 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 92 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.96 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 30.67 per 100,000 people. There have been 366,708 tests completed._ Saskatchewan: 10,597 confirmed cases (4,663 active, 5,868 resolved, 66 deaths).There were 185 new cases Tuesday from 1,303 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 14 per cent. The rate of active cases is 397.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,852 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 265.There were six new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 15 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 5.62 per 100,000 people. There have been 274,464 tests completed._ Alberta: 72,028 confirmed cases (20,388 active, 51,000 resolved, 640 deaths).There were 1,727 new cases Tuesday from 7,433 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 23 per cent. The rate of active cases is 466.4 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,544 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,792.There were nine new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 89 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.29 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 14.64 per 100,000 people. There have been 1,534,783 tests completed._ British Columbia: 38,718 confirmed cases (10,278 active, 27,897 resolved, 543 deaths).There were 566 new cases Tuesday from 16,769 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 3.4 per cent. The rate of active cases is 202.67 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,824 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 689.There were 16 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 86 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 12. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.24 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 10.71 per 100,000 people. There have been 845,737 tests completed._ Yukon: 58 confirmed cases (10 active, 47 resolved, one deaths).There were four new cases Tuesday from 85 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.7 per cent. The rate of active cases is 24.48 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people. There have been 5,607 tests completed._ Northwest Territories: 15 confirmed cases (zero active, 15 resolved, zero deaths).There were zero new cases Tuesday from 56 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 6,629 tests completed._ Nunavut: 220 confirmed cases (44 active, 176 resolved, zero deaths).There was one new case Tuesday from 24 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.2 per cent. The rate of active cases is 113.46 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 38 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 4,649 tests completed.This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Dec. 8, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Chuck Yeager, 1st to break sound barrier, dies at 97

    GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles “Chuck” Yeager, the World War II fighter pilot ace and quintessential test pilot who showed he had the “right stuff” when in 1947 he became the first person to fly faster than sound, has died. He was 97.Yeager died Monday, his wife, Victoria Yeager, said on his Twitter account.“It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever.”Yeager's death is “a tremendous loss to our nation,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement.“Gen. Yeager’s pioneering and innovative spirit advanced America’s abilities in the sky and set our nation’s dreams soaring into the jet age and the space age. He said, ‘You don’t concentrate on risks. You concentrate on results. No risk is too great to prevent the necessary job from getting done,'” Bridenstine said.“In an age of media-made heroes, he is the real deal,” Edwards Air Force Base historian Jim Young said in August 2006 at the unveiling of a bronze statue of Yeager.He was “the most righteous of all those with the right stuff,” said Maj. Gen. Curtis Bedke, commander of the Air Force Flight Test Center at Edwards.Yeager, from a small town in the hills of West Virginia, flew for more than 60 years, including piloting an F-15 to near 1,000 mph (1,609 kph) at Edwards in October 2002 at age 79.“Living to a ripe old age is not an end in itself. The trick is to enjoy the years remaining,” he said in “Yeager: An Autobiography.”“I haven’t yet done everything, but by the time I’m finished, I won’t have missed much,” he wrote. “If I auger in (crash) tomorrow, it won’t be with a frown on my face. I’ve had a ball.”On Oct. 14, 1947, Yeager, then a 24-year-old captain, pushed an orange, bullet-shaped Bell X-1 rocket plane past 660 mph (1,062 kph) to break the sound barrier, at the time a daunting aviation milestone.“Sure, I was apprehensive,” he said in 1968. “When you’re fooling around with something you don’t know much about, there has to be apprehension. But you don’t let that affect your job.”The modest Yeager said in 1947 he could have gone even faster if the plane had carried more fuel. He said the ride “was nice, just like riding fast in a car.”Yeager nicknamed the rocket plane, and all his other aircraft, “Glamorous Glennis” for his first wife, who died in 1990.Yeager’s feat was kept top secret for about a year when the world thought the British had broken the sound barrier first.“It wasn’t a matter of not having airplanes that would fly at speeds like this. It was a matter of keeping them from falling apart,” Yeager said.Sixty-five years later to the minute, on Oct. 14, 2012, Yeager commemorated the feat, flying in the back seat of an F-15 Eagle as it broke the sound barrier at more than 30,000 feet (9,144 metres) above California’s Mojave Desert.His exploits were told in Tom Wolfe’s book “The Right Stuff,” and in the 1983 film it inspired.Yeager was born Feb. 23, 1923, in Myra, a tiny community on the Mud River deep in an Appalachian hollow about 40 miles (64 kilometres) southwest of Charleston. The family later moved to Hamlin, the county seat. His father was an oil and gas driller and a farmer.“What really strikes me looking over all those years is how lucky I was, how lucky, for example, to have been born in 1923 and not 1963 so that I came of age just as aviation itself was entering the modern era,” Yeager said in a December 1985 speech at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.“I was just a lucky kid who caught the right ride,” he said.Yeager enlisted in the Army Air Corps after graduating from high school in 1941. He later regretted that his lack of a college education prevented him from becoming an astronaut.He started off as an aircraft mechanic and, despite becoming severely airsick during his first airplane ride, signed up for a program that allowed enlisted men to become pilots.Yeager shot down 13 German planes on 64 missions during World War II, including five on a single mission. He was shot down over German-held France but escaped with the help of French partisans.After World War II, he became a test pilot at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.Among the flights he made after breaking the sound barrier was one on Dec. 12. 1953, when he flew an X-1A to a record of more than 1,600 mph (2,575 kph).He said he had gotten up at dawn that day and went hunting, bagging a goose before his flight. That night his family ate the goose for dinner, Yeager said.He returned to combat during the Vietnam War, flying several missions a month in twin-engine B-57 Canberras, making bombing and strafing runs over South Vietnam.Yeager also commanded Air Force fighter squadrons and wings and the Aerospace Research Pilot School for military astronauts.“I’ve flown 341 types of military planes in every country in the world and logged about 18,000 hours,” he said in an interview in the January 2009 issue of Men’s Journal. “It might sound funny, but I’ve never owned an airplane in my life. If you’re willing to bleed, Uncle Sam will give you all the planes you want.”When Yeager left Hamlin, he was already known as a daredevil. On later visits, he often buzzed the town.“I live just down the street from his mother,” said Gene Brewer, retired publisher of the weekly Lincoln Journal. “One day I climbed up on my roof with my 8 mm camera when he flew overhead. I thought he was going to take me off the roof. You can see the treetops in the bottom of the pictures.”Yeager flew an F-80 under a Charleston bridge at 450 mph (724 kph) on Oct. 10, 1948, according to newspaper accounts.When he was asked to repeat the feat for photographers, Yeager replied: “You should never strafe the same place twice ’cause the gunners will be waiting for you.”Yeager never forgot his roots and West Virginia named bridges, schools and Charleston’s airport after him.“My beginnings back in West Virginia tell who I am to this day,” Yeager wrote. “My accomplishments as a test pilot tell more about luck, happenstance and a person’s destiny. But the guy who broke the sound barrier was the kid who swam the Mud River with a swiped watermelon or shot the head off a squirrel before going to school.”Yeager was awarded the Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star, the Air Medal and the Purple Heart.President Harry S. Truman awarded him the Collier air trophy in December 1948 for his breaking the sound barrier. He also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1985.Yeager retired from the Air Force in 1975 and moved to a ranch in Cedar Ridge in Northern California where he continued working as a consultant to the Air Force and Northrop Corp. and became well known to younger generations as a television pitchman for automotive parts and heat pumps.He married Glennis Dickhouse of Oroville, California, on Feb. 26, 1945. She died of ovarian cancer in December 1990. They had four children: Donald, Michael, Sharon and Susan.Yeager married 45-year-old Victoria Scott D’Angelo in 2003.___This version corrects that Yeager flew an F-15, not an X-15, when he was 79.Tracie Cone, The Associated Press

  • Chiarelli shouldn't be banned from city hall, staff recommend

    Disgraced College ward Coun. Rick Chiarelli will have severe restrictions placed on how he carries out his official duties for the rest of the term, but will still be allowed onto city hall property, should council accept the recommendations of a city staff report up for discussion at Wednesday's council meeting.After the second shocking integrity commissioner's report on Chiarelli's harassment toward former staffers —  including speaking to women about going braless to work and commenting on their bodies — was presented to council on Nov. 25, elected officials united in renouncing the College ward councillor and demanding his immediate resignation. And they supported a wide range of measures against the councillor.Some were sanctions recommended by Integrity Commissioner Robert Marleau — in particular, suspending Chiarelli's salary for six months, or three months for each of the two formal complainants. That's on top of the nine months' pay that Chiarelli was docked for his behaviour in three job interviews.The integrity commissioner also recommended that the office of city clerk Rick O'Connor take over the $250,000 annual office budget and all human resource issues in Chiarelli's office — again, a measure that council wholly endorsed. In fact, Chiarelli's corporate credit card was revoked immediately after the Nov. 25 council meeting.> The city clerk will ensure that the member's seating location would not be physically near other members of council. \- Ottawa city staff reportChiarelli's office will no longer be allowed to spend any money on hospitality. In fact, according to the report, Chiarelli's office had already spent some money on the councillor's annual alcohol-free New Year's Eve event, but O'Connor will now consult with the medical officer of health to determine whether the party should go ahead during the pandemic.Cannot ban Chiarelli from city hallBut council also wanted staff to look at ways to restrict the councillor's access to city property — a measure beyond what the integrity commissioner recommended."I ask that his seat at the council table be moved so that none of us have to sit beside him," said Coun. Jenna Sudds. "His actions as detailed in the report and the very lengthy appendix is enough to turn one's stomach. It is appalling, and no woman should ever have to deal with this type of behaviour."But city staff doesn't believe it has the authority to ban Chiarelli from city hall — but it can make him sit away from his colleagues at meetings.According to the report, "it is important to distinguish between sanctions that are intended to punish misconduct, and remedial measures directed at preventing a recurrence of the misconduct or providing corrective actions."Council's job is to take the integrity commissioner's findings and recommendations into account — not impose its own punishments on a fellow councillor. Chiarelli is still an elected official and a private citizen, and an effort to keep him out of city hall or other city-owned administrative buildings, community centres or public libraries would be neither feasible nor likely to be upheld by the courts.However, as the College ward councillor has been found to speak and behave inappropriately toward city employees, the staff report holds that it's acceptable for Chiarelli to be kept away from other councillors during meetings, as a remedial measure. "The city clerk will ensure that the member's seating location would not be physically near other members of council but would provide for the … councillor to participate fully in council meetings," according the report.Chiarelli would have to let the clerk's office know ahead of time if he was coming to an in-person council or committee meeting, when they resume.As well, members of the city's operational staff may request that another person be present in any meeting with Chiarelli, while the councillor's own staff members can opt to have communications with the councillor only through the city's official email system — no text messages, meetings or telephone calls. Council will vote on the report during Wednesday's council meeting, where it will also deliberate on the 2021 budget, changes to the Lansdowne partnership plan and the redrawing of the municipal electoral map.

  • Two Vancouver police officers charged with assault in arrest of a Black man

    VANCOUVER — Assault charges have been laid against two Vancouver police officers after the arrest of a Black man in February 2018.  The B.C. Prosecution Service said Tuesday that Const. Jarrod Sidhu is accused of one count of assault with a weapon and Const. Jagpreet Ghuman is charged with assault in connection with their involvement in the arrest of Jamiel Moore-Williams.  The 24-year-old former University of British Columbia football player filed a civil lawsuit months after the arrest, alleging that an officer stopped him for jaywalking in the city's entertainment district, then three other officers "converged" on him, kicking and hitting him. He says he was jolted seven to 14 times with a stun gun.  None of the allegations in the criminal case or civil lawsuit have been tested in court. The City of Vancouver filed a response to the civil lawsuit denying all claims, saying in August 2018 that an RCMP criminal investigation had been launched in the alleged assault.  In a statement of claim, Moore-Williams alleges that the police asked for his identification because of his size and skin colour for an improper purpose contrary to his civil liberties.  "The fact the plaintiff stepped out on the road against the light became a convenient excuse to detain the plaintiff and request his identification," it says. Moore-Williams works in Vancouver as a personal trainer and his statement of claim said he had a concussion and injuries to his arms, neck and back allegedly as a result of the arrest. The lawsuit says he was placed in handcuffs and shackles. It asks for damages for humiliation, embarrassment, loss of dignity, pain, permanent injury and mental anguish.  Lawyer Donna Turko says her client's lawsuit is ongoing and he has also filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal alleging he was treated unfairly because he is Black. Moore-Williams says he hopes speaking out will lead to changes for others who look like him.  "It's not about me, per se. What hurts is when people in your family call your phone, or your friends … and they’re hurt by what happened to you," he said in an interview on Tuesday. The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner said Tuesday the RCMP completed its investigation but didn't refer the matter to the prosecution service for consideration of criminal charges.  The commissioner said in a statement that after reviewing the RCMP investigation, it considered that one or more officers may have committed criminal offences and referred the matter directly to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.  The office says a disciplinary conduct investigation under the Police Act will take place, but it is suspended pending the outcome of the criminal charges.  The accused officers are expected to make their first appearance in Vancouver provincial court on Jan. 14.  This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. Terri Theodore, The Canadian Press

  • Comorbidities, seeking palliative care might affect whether patients die by medically assisted death in N.S.

    About 40 per cent of patients who requested a medically assisted death in Nova Scotia during the first 30 months that it was legally available died without completing the process. The factors associated with dying a natural death versus a medically assisted death are largely unexplored. A resident physician in palliative care aimed to close that gap through a study funded by the Nova Scotia Health Authority Research Fund. “Many patients who request medical assistance in dying don’t actually end up getting (that) for a variety of reasons,” said Dr. Caitlin Lees, the lead author of the study in an interview. “We found that patients who were seen by palliative care, patients that had comorbidities, and patients that lived with somebody else had decreased odds of having a medically assisted death.” The study analyzed the experience of all patients in Nova Scotia who requested medical assistance in dying (MAiD) between June 17, 2016 and Dec. 31, 2018. All patients included in the study were 18 or older when they requested MAiD and were deceased at the time of analysis. A total of 402 patients made requests during the specified period with 383 of those being deceased and consequently included in the study. The researchers obtained data about the patients through the Nova Scotia Health Authority MAiD Care Coordination Office, which maintains a provincial registry of all MAiD requests. Access to primary care, location not significant factors One of the factors the study looked at is whether patients had a primary care provider, such as a family physician. “We had wondered in Nova Scotia, where there have been such issues with access to family doctors, if that might be a driver or a barrier of having medically assisted death,” she said. But that wasn’t the case. The study found that both patients who died by MAiD and those who died of other reasons had a primary care provider in most cases. This suggests that lack of primary care was neither a driver nor a barrier. Lees also looked at whether patients lived in urban or rural areas, but that also didn’t appear to significantly affect whether people who request MAiD die a medically assisted death or a natural death. “There may be issues with access (to MAiD), but the access is equitable across the province,” said Lees. “So, if you live in Yarmouth, you’re no more likely to not get a medically assisted death, if you want one, than you would be if you lived in Halifax.” A lengthy process The process for getting MAiD involves submitting a formal request, getting two assessments by two different doctors, and going through a 10-day reflection period so the patient ensures they’re making the right decision. They would also need to give consent right before receiving MAiD. Lees and her colleagues found patients who went through with the process were on average less comorbid than those who died a natural death. “We do wonder if patients that are sicker are more likely to be referred to palliative care and have a natural death simply because they’re unable to survive the assessment process,” said Lees. A quarter of the patients who didn’t die a medically assisted death lost capacity or were deceased before the assessment process could be completed. “It’s a lengthy process,” said Lees. “I think sometimes patients don’t necessarily understand that and by the time they request medical assistance in dying, they might be so unwell that they’re not really able to go through that process.” As a palliative care resident physician, Lees met with many patients who are unaware of how long the process takes. “For many patients, medical assistance in dying isn’t necessarily a treatment of last resort, it’s actually their preferred mode of death,” she said. “I think we need to try to have those conversations earlier with patients about how they would like to see their end-of-life process unfold because we want those referrals to happen earlier rather than later.” Palliative care provides support The researchers hypothesized that patients who meet with a palliative care specialist are more likely to die by MAiD because they have those conversations, but the study results indicate the opposite. Lees said the study doesn’t explain why people who receive palliative care are less likely to die by MAiD. It could be due to the additional training and expertise that specialists have in managing symptoms. “Somebody who might have severe pain from their cancer, if they’re seen by us, we might be able to get that under control and they may decide that they’re comfortable enough that they would prefer to have a natural death.” Whether a patient prefers MAiD or dying a natural death, Lees assured Nova Scotians that a palliative care specialist would provide them with the support they need to ensure their last days of life are the highest quality possible. “They should never hesitate to bring up questions or interest in MAiD because we’re happy to talk to them about that,” said Lees. “Open dialogue about end-of-life is really important.”Nebal Snan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle Herald

  • 'Stronger action:' Many businesses to close as Alberta tightens COVID restrictions

    EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, his province relentlessly pounded by thousands of new COVID-19 cases, has reintroduced strict economic lockdown rules and banned all outdoor social gatherings."If stronger action is not taken now, we know that hundreds, potentially thousands, of Albertans will die," Kenney told a news conference Tuesday."We cannot let that happen. We will not let that happen."Alberta, once a national leader in COVID-19 prevention, has been in free fall for over a month, its health system bending dangerously under well over 1,000 new cases a day with more than 100 people in intensive care.For days, it has the highest rate of new infections of any province.To combat the crisis, Kenney announced he is restricting restaurants and bars to delivery or takeout and closing casinos and gyms, recreation centres, libraries, theatres and personal service providers such as hair salons.Retail stores and churches can remain open, but at 15 per cent capacity. Outdoor skating rinks and ski hills may remain active.The order comes into effect Sunday.Outdoor social gatherings had been limited to 10 people but are now banned altogether. Fitness activities, such as skating, skiing, or walking, are fine as long as social distance is maintained.Kenney also imposed a provincewide mask mandate in indoor public spaces, including workplaces, except for farms.Alberta had been the only province without a sweeping mask rule, although many communities were already mandating face coverings. Kenney had called it unworkable and unnecessary in remote areas and particularly punitive to farmers who already work in socially distanced settings.Existing school rules stay in place: all students in grades 7 through 12 must learn at home while in-class learning continues for those in lower grades.The measures are to remain in effect for at least four weeks, putting them in force through the Christmas season.Jobs Minister Doug Schweitzer announced $500 million in supports to help small and medium-sized businesses survive the shutdown.The new rules are similar to orders imposed by Kenney’s government in the spring, except for allowing most retailers to stay open.In recent weeks, as cases rose precipitously, the Opposition NDP and hundreds of physicians and infectious disease specialists argued for a short, severe lockdown of the economy and public events to avoid swamping the health-care system. Kenney had argued for a balance of “lives and livelihoods'' and said throwing thousands of people out of work would make things worse for the economy, community wellness and mental health. NDP Leader Rachel Notley told the house Tuesday that Kenney’s decision cost lives.She later told reporters, after the new measures were announced, that "the premier acted like he didn’t have a choice. But let’s be clear, he has had many choices, many opportunities to act decisively. “But at every turn he failed to make the tough choice that public health expertise and public health evidence clearly pointed to.”Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said he backs the changes.“These restrictions will be tough to bear — more so for vulnerable people in our community and for struggling businesses — but there is provincial, municipal and substantial federal aid available that should allow us all to do the right thing and follow these new public health measures to stop this virus," said Iveson.The City of Calgary, in a news release, said it also supports the new rules.It’s the second time in two weeks that Kenney has introduced new restrictions to try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. On Nov. 24, the premier introduced rules to keep businesses open but with tighter health restrictions and limits on gatherings.But Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, announced Monday those measures weren't flattening the curve and tougher rules were needed. Alberta reported more than 21,000 active cases on Tuesday with 654 people in hospital — 112 of them receiving intensive care. Daily death counts have been in the double digits for much of the last week. Daily infection numbers have also been over 1,000 since Nov. 24 and more than 1,600 a day for almost a week.Alberta’s health system has been reassigning patients, staff, wards and spaces to free up more intensive care beds. The province has also consulted with the federal government and the Red Cross on setting up field hospitals to handle patient overflow. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press