Canadian-record holder Brandon McBride fails to qualify for Diamond League final

Seven athletes will represent Canada at the Diamond League track and field finals later this month, but not national-record holder and recently crowned 800-metre NACAC champion Brandon McBride.

The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., faded down the stretch Saturday at the Müller Grand Prix in Birmingham, England, finishing ninth in the final qualifying event in one minute 45.78 seconds.

Jake Wightman placed seventh in 1:45.00 at Alexander Stadium to secure the eighth and final spot for the final with 12 Diamond League points over three events, three more than McBride, who was 11th in the standings.

McBride, who ran 1:43.20 on July 20 in Monaco to shatter Gary Reed's 10-year-old Canadian mark, was coming off a victory (1:46.14) over fellow Canadian Marco Arop at the NACAC event in Toronto that featured athletes from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Entering Saturday's race, McBride had reached the podium at four of six competitions in 2018, despite battling right hip and groin injuries before the Canadian championships in early July.

"I just didn't have it in the legs today," said McBride, who also had his three-year Canadian title reign halted by Arop earlier this summer. "It's been a rough week of travel, from Toronto to Windsor and over to here. I didn't put myself in the best position [to challenge for a win]. I was running outside of Lane 1 all race."

McBride's doctor had also told him recently that a slightly damaged adductor, a muscle of the hip located in the thigh, would be managed by regular maintenance visits, but there was no indication on Saturday of an injury affecting the runner's performance.

Watson's struggles continue

It probably wasn't the confidence-boosting effort hurdler Sage Watson was seeking leading up to the Diamond League final.

The 24-year-old completed the women's 400 event in 57.11 seconds to secure a spot at the Aug. 30 Diamond League final at Weltklasse Zürich. Switzerland's Lea Sprunger won in 54.86.

Watson finished fourth in the overall standings with 22 points over five events.

Joining the native of Medicine Hat, Alta., in Zurich will be middle-distance runner Matt Hughes and reigning Canadian sprint double champion Aaron Brown, who previously qualified in the 200.

The other Diamond League final is Aug. 31 in Brussels and will include Canadians Christabel Nettey (long jump), Mike Mason (high jump), Mo Ahmed (5,000) and Shawn Barber (pole vault). Pole vaulter Alysha Newman and Brittany Crew, the Canadian-record holder in women's shot put, had their Diamond League final aspirations dashed recently by season-ending injuries.

Watson, 24, missed the Canadian championships in early July with a sprained right foot and skipped last week's NACAC championships in Toronto.

After turning in her first sub-55-second performance of the outdoor season at the Diamond League's Prefontaine Classic in late May, she ran a 54.55 season-best on June 7 at the Bislett Games in Oslo, Norway. That was followed by a 56.21 clocking at the Muller Anniversary Games in London on July 21.

Perhaps the right foot is still bothering the first-year professional who has a history of foot trouble dating back to her sophomore year at the University of Arizona in 2014.

Hughes headed to Zurich

Hughes, 28, placed seventh among 15 runners (17 starters) in a time of eight minutes 23.67 seconds to earn two points and give him six over three events for a ninth-place standing. The top 12 advanced to the final in Zurich.

Hughes, who finished fourth at the Commonwealth Games in April, settled in the middle of the pack from the outset and remained eighth for much of the race before moving into seventh for good at the bell lap.

Two-time defending Diamond League champion Conseslus Kipruto won in 8:14.33. Chala Beyo of Ethiopia (8:14.61) and Kenya's Nicholas Bett (8:16.44) rounded out the podium.

Mason, of Nanoose Bay, B.C., placed second in a eight-man high jump field after a slow start. His seven points on the day gave him nine over two events for a 10th-place standing as the top 12 advance.

The three-time Olympian's day ended with a third straight miss at 2.33 metres, which would have matched Mason's personal best, set in 2015 in Edmonton. Early on, the 31-year-old needed two attempts to clear 2.16, 2.20 and 2.27 before succeeding at 2.30 on his first try. Australia's Brandon Starc won the event with a 2.33 PB.

Story Continues