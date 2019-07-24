Canadian researcher to lead largest known study on transgender athletes

A Canadian-born researcher is helping to launch the first substantial study of transgender athletes in a bid to better understand how transitioning and hormone therapy affects athletic performance.

The issue of how to include transgender women in competition is centred around rules, rights and biological differences.

And the debate about what constitutes an unfair advantage is heated, which is why medical physicist Joanna Harper hopes science can steer the conversation.

"Until we have several of these larger-scale studies done worldwide, it's hard to be truly definitive on anything," she said.

Harper, who is also an adviser to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), will be moving to the U.K. this fall to help lead the research into transgender athletes. The work will be carried out at Loughborough University, through its School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences.

Personal motivation

It was Harper's own experience that motivated her to try and track transgender athletes both before and after a gender transition.

Harper, who is originally from Parry Sound, Ont, but is now based in Portland, Ore., has been a competitive runner for decades. When she was younger and racing as a male, her marathon time was a very quick two hours and 23 minutes. But once she started her transition in 2004 and began taking testosterone blockers and estrogen, her pace slowed.

"Within nine months of hormone therapy, I was running 12 per cent slower," she said. "That's the difference between serious male distance runners and serious female distance runners."

Harper, now in her 60s, still competes, racing alongside women. She wins some events and loses others, which is why she asserts that if trans women can become hormonally like other women, competition can be "equitable and meaningful."

The difference between male and female testosterone levels can vary widely. Harper says men's levels can range from eight nanomoles per litre to around 30, while most women have levels that are less than three.

Testosterone limits

What has become contentious is how to treat athletes whose levels fall outside the average range. Previously, the IOC demanded that transgender athletes complete surgery before competing in the Olympics and other international events, but those guidelines changed in 2016.

While there are no restrictions for athletes who transition to men, athletes who transition to women are required to keep their testosterone below a certain level for at least a year before being eligible to compete.

The current limit set by the IOC is 10 nmol/L, but that is expected to be cut to five — the level the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has imposed.

