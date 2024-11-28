Canadian Sikh activists claim India is using no-fly list to harass them
Activists Parvkar Singh Dulai and Bhagat Singh Brar, who both advocate for an independent Sikh homeland called Khalistan, have been unable to fly since 2018. The two men are now taking their fight with Canada's public safety minister to the country's top court. CBC's Jason Proctor has more on the case.Clarification: This video story has been updated to clarify that Dulai worked as a researcher for the defence that won an acquittal during the Air India trial.